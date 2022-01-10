A node.js client and worker library for the Faktory job server. The client allows you to push jobs and communicate with the Faktory server and the worker fetches background jobs from the Faktory server and processes them.
Faktory server compatibility:
~v1.5.1
npm install faktory-worker
const faktory = require("faktory-worker");
(async () => {
const client = await faktory.connect();
await client.job("ResizeImage", { id: 333, size: "thumb" }).push();
await client.close(); // reuse client if possible! remember to disconnect!
})().catch((e) => console.error(e));
A job is a payload of keys and values according to the faktory job payload specification. Any keys provided will be passed to the faktory server during
PUSH. A
jid (uuid) is created automatically for your job when using this library. See the spec for more options and defaults.
const faktory = require("faktory-worker");
faktory.register("ResizeImage", async ({ id, size }) => {
const image = await Image.find(id);
await image.resize(size);
});
faktory.work().catch(error => {
console.error(`worker failed to start: ${error}`);
process.exit(1);
});
A job function can be a sync or async function. Simply return a promise or use
await in your async function to perform async tasks during your job. If you return early or don't
await properly, the job will be
ACKed when the function returns.
faktory.work() traps
INT and
TERM signals so that it can gracefully shut down and finish any in-progress jobs before the
options.timeout is reached.
A Faktory
Worker emits several events that can be used to handle errors. When a job function throws an error, it is caught and the job is
FAILed. You can listen for a
fail event to do something with these errors (like send a message to an error aggregator).
An
error event is emitted when an unexpected error occurs in the this library. If no listener is registered for the
error event, a default handler is added.
const worker = await faktory.work();
worker.on("fail", ({ job, error }) => {
// report job error somewhere
});
const faktory = require("faktory-worker");
faktory.use(async (ctx, next) => {
const start = process.hrtime();
await next();
const time = process.hrtime(start);
console.info("%s took %ds %dms", ctx.job.jobtype, time[0], time[1] / 1e6);
});
faktory.work();
Faktory middleware works just like
koa middleware. You can register a middleware function (async or sync) with
.use. Middleware is called for every job that is performed. Always return a promise,
await next(), or
return next(); to allow execution to continue down the middleware chain.
faktory-worker comes with two helper scripts:
node_modules/.bin/faktory-work
Starts one worker. Use
--help for more information.
and
node_modules/.bin/faktory-cluster
You can override the default options for a faktory worker by providing an object to the
faktory.work() method or the
Worker() constructor.
Here are the defaults:
await faktory.work({
host: process.env.FAKTORY_URL || "127.0.0.1",
// default: 7419 -- can extracted from FAKTORY_URL env var
port: 7419,
// can extracted from FAKTORY_URL env var
password: undefined,
// this is a max number of jobs the worker will have
// in progress at any time
concurrency: 20,
// the queues the worker will process—remember to preserve default if overriding this
queues: ["default"],
// the number of milliseconds jobs have to complete after
// receiving a graceful shutdown signal. After this timeout, in-progress jobs may be abruptly stopped.
timeout: 8 * 1000,
// the worker id to use in the faktory-server connection
// for this process. must be unique per process.
wid: uuid().first(8),
// labels for the faktory worker process to see in the UI
labels: [],
});
Use
DEBUG=faktory* to see related debug log lines.
By default, it will connect to
tcp://localhost:7419.
Use FAKTORY_URL to specify the URL, e.g.
tcp://faktory.example.com:12345 or use FAKTORY_PROVIDER to specify the environment variable which contains the URL:
FAKTORY_PROVIDER=FAKTORYTOGO_URL. This level of
indirection is useful for SaaSes, Heroku Addons, etc.
The function passed to
register can be a thunk. The registered function will receive the job
args and if that function returns a function, that returned function will be called and provided the execution context (
ctx) which contains the raw
job payload at
ctx.job, containing all custom props and other metadata of the job payload.
faktory.register("JobWithHeaders", (...args) => async ({ job }) => {
const [email] = args;
I18n.locale = job.custom.locale;
log(job.custom.txid);
await sendEmail(email);
});
Because many jobs may share the same dependencies, the faktory job processor holds a middleware stack of functions that will execute before the job function does. You can add middleware to this stack by calling
faktory.use and providing a function to be called. The middleware execution in faktory-worker works exactly the same as
koa.
Here's an example of passing a pooled connection to every faktory job that's executed.
const { createPool } = require("generic-pool"); // any pool or connection library works
const faktory = require("faktory");
const pool = createPool({
create() {
return new Client();
},
destroy(client) {
return client.disconnect();
},
});
faktory.use(async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.db = await pool.acquire();
try {
// middleware *must* return next() or await next()
// this invokes the downstream middleware (including your job fn)
await next();
} finally {
// return connection to pool
pool.release(ctx.db);
}
});
faktory.register("TouchRecord", (id) => async ({ db }) => {
const record = await db.find(id);
await record.touch();
});
Install docker.
bin/server will run the faktory server in a docker container. The server is available at
localhost:7419
Use
DEBUG=faktory* to see debug output from this library.
A faktory server must be running locally. Use
bin/server to start one.
The tests can be run via
npm test—they will be executed by ava.
Josh Bielick, @jbielick