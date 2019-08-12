An automatic mock data generator for mongoose using schema definition.
npm install fakingoose
const {
factory
} = require('fakingoose');
const entityFactory = factory(model, options);
true would skip the field.
email ,
firsname and
lastname .
options.\<propertyName\>.populateWithSchema: Uses a schema to generate mocks of related models
options.\<propertyName\>.populateWithFactory: Uses another factory to generate mocks of related models. This options provides more flexibility than
populateWithSchema, taking advantage of custom behaviours of factory via Factory options.
const mongoose = require('mongoose');
const {
factory
} = require('fakingoose');
const {
Schema
} = mongoose;
const authorSchema = new Schema({
id: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
title: {
type: String,
enum: ['Mr', 'Mrs', 'Dr']
},
fullname: String,
username: String,
email: String,
favoriteQuote: String,
});
const blogSchema = new Schema({
title: String,
author: authorSchema,
body: String,
comments: [{
body: String,
date: Date
}],
date: {
type: Date,
default: Date.now
},
hidden: Boolean,
meta: {
votes: {
type: Number,
min: 0
},
favs: {
type: Number,
min: 0
}
}
});
const options = {
author: {
email: {
type: 'email',
},
username: {
value: (object) => {
return object.fullname.toLowerCase().replace(/\s/g, '.');
}
},
favoriteQuote: {
skip: true
}
},
};
const blogFactory = factory(blogSchema, options);
const mock = blogFactory.generate({
author: {
fullname: 'John Doe'
}
});
sample output
{
"title":"8tnkcjplr",
"author":{
"id":"5d513f762a48134adb1868d7",
"title":"Dr",
"fullname":"John Doe",
"username":"john.doe",
"email":"re@sisuki.mc",
"_id":"5d513f762a48134adb1868d8"
},
"body":"ebjwad6*keskl",
"comments":[
{
"body":"d$*t9y3",
"date":"2019-08-12T10:29:10.193Z",
"_id":"5d513f762a48134adb1868d9"
},
{
"body":"jv5o[",
"date":"2019-08-12T10:29:10.193Z",
"_id":"5d513f762a48134adb1868da"
}
],
"hidden":false,
"meta":{"votes":-3419053502758912,"favs":3323094479405056},
"_id":"5d513f762a48134adb1868db"
}
To define options for nested a property use the nested property path (property names sperated by a dot). Example:
const options = {
"meta.votes": {
value: 0
}, // set value for 'votes' property under meta
"meta.favs": {
skip: true
} // skip value for 'favs' property under meta
}
Multiple nested properties can be skipped from parent property. Example:
const accountSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
user: {
generalInfo: {
firstName: String,
lastName: String,
age: Number
},
address: {
postCode: String,
street: String
}
}
});
const accountFactory = factory(accountSchema, options);
To generate mocks without an address define options as below you have to override the default factory's options:
const options = {
'user.address': {
skip: true
}
}
or
const options = {
user: {
address: {
skip: true
}
}
}
then
const mockObject = accountFactory.generate({}, options);
When generating ObjectId values, you can choose to Stringify the generated ObjectId by using the
tostring option. By default this options is
true , so all generated ObjectIds would be converted to a String. Set
tostring to false to disable this behaviour.
Example: In the snippet below all ObjectIds generated are not stringified.
const friendSchema = new Schema({
id: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
friendIds: [{
type: Schema.Types.ObjectId
}],
bestFriend: {
id: Schema.Types.ObjectId
}
});
const amigoFactory = factory(friendSchema, {
id: {
tostring: false
},
friendIds: {
tostring: false
},
'bestFriend.id': {
tostring: false
}
});
To disable stringification globally use
factory.setGlobalObjectIdOptions .
Example:
const friendSchema = new Schema({
id: Schema.Types.ObjectId,
friendIds: [{
type: Schema.Types.ObjectId
}],
bestFriend: {
id: Schema.Types.ObjectId
}
});
const amigoFactory = factory(friendSchema).setGlobalObjectIdOptions({
tostring: false
});
Mongoose provides an API for automatically replacing the specified paths in the document with document(s) from other collection(s). This package provides a similar functionality when generating mocks.
An example: In the snippet below we have two schemas,
activitySchema &
personSchema .
const activitySchema = new mongoose.Schema({
name: String,
value: String,
});
const personSchema = new mongoose.Schema({
email: String,
name: {
type: String,
},
activities: [{
type: mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId,
ref: 'activity'
}],
});
When generating mock data from the
personSchema we should get the sample below
{
email: 'l7@eiwtef%(pzitx',
name: 'ym](ht7ucas*',
activities: ['60f1e810a8b8ac392c3869b7', '60f1e810a8b8ac392c3869b8'],
_id: '60f1e810a8b8ac392c3869b9'
}
In some cases we might want to receive activity data instead of activity ID in the
activities property, so we have a structure like below.
{
email: ')5b2[dj@@)p91(',
name: 'qo[jk!',
activities: [{
name: '7^*8h^@!zp^!*hqwn',
value: ']55f$hmva',
_id: '60f1e51dead56f35c7ed4f62'
},
{
name: 'r!cv!k!p#vqfqt4a9k',
value: '$@6k!z&oflj6',
_id: '60f1e51dead56f35c7ed4f63'
}
],
_id: '60f1e51dead56f35c7ed4f64'
}
Let's look at two seperate ways we can achieve this:
options.\<propertyName\>.populateWithSchema: Uses a schema to generate mocks of related models.
options.\<propertyName\>.populateWithFactory: Uses another factory to generate mocks of related models. This options provides more flexibility than
populateWithSchema, taking advantage of custom behaviors of factory via Factory options.
const activityFactory = mocker(activitySchema)
const personFactory = mocker(personSchema, {
activities: {
populateWithFactory: activityFactory
}
})
const mock = personFactory.generate()
const myFactory = mocker(schema, {
activities: {
populateWithSchema: activitySchema
}
})
const mock = myFactory.generate()
When generating decimal values, you can choose to Stringify the generated number by using the
tostring option. By default this options is
true , so all generated numbers would be converted to a String. Set
tostring to false to disable this behaviour.
Example: In the snippet below all numbers generated are not stringified.
const productSchema = new Schema({
price: Schema.Types.Decimal128
});
const productFactory = factory(productSchema, {
price: {
tostring: false
}
});
To disable stringification globally use
factory.setGlobalDecimal128Options .
Example:
const productSchema = new Schema({
price: Schema.Types.Decimal128
});
const productFactory = factory(productSchema).setGlobalDecimal128Options({
tostring: false
});
I some cases we want to override options that we used to initialise a factory. These options can be overridden in the
generate() method of the factory.
const schema = new Schema({
updated: {
type: Date,
default: Date.now
},
title: String,
content: String,
});
const options = {
updated: {
skip: true
}
};
const myFactory = mocker(schema, options);
const mockWithoutUpdated = myFactory.generate({}); // here use options used to initilize the factory. We skip the "updated: field
const mockWithoutTitle = myFactory.generate({}, { // here use custom options. We skip the "title: field
title: {
skip: true
}
});
Version 4.x and 5.x are supported.