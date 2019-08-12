fakingoose

An automatic mock data generator for mongoose using schema definition.

Install

npm install fakingoose

Usage

const { factory } = require ( 'fakingoose' ); const entityFactory = factory(model, options);

model \[Schema](https://mongoosejs.com/docs/api/schema.html)\ or \[Model](https://mongoosejs.com/docs/api/model.html)\ : Mongoose model or schema.

or : Mongoose model or schema. options \<? Object> : Generation options are optional. The factory would generate data for all fields based on the schema alone. For cases where there is a need for custom values, options can be used to define custom values or data generation setting per field. options.\<propertyName>.value \<mixed> : A static value for each generated mock object. options.\<propertyName>.value: \<function> a function for generating a dynamic value per item. This function receives the mock object as first argument. options.\<propertyName>.skip \<boolean> : When set to true would skip the field. options.\<propertyName>.type \<string> : The sub-type for this field type. For example \<String> schema type supports email , firsname and lastname . options.\<propertyName\>.populateWithSchema : Uses a schema to generate mocks of related models options.\<propertyName\>.populateWithFactory : Uses another factory to generate mocks of related models. This options provides more flexibility than populateWithSchema , taking advantage of custom behaviours of factory via Factory options.

Usage example

const mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); const { factory } = require ( 'fakingoose' ); const { Schema } = mongoose; const authorSchema = new Schema({ id : Schema.Types.ObjectId, title : { type : String , enum : [ 'Mr' , 'Mrs' , 'Dr' ] }, fullname : String , username : String , email : String , favoriteQuote : String , }); const blogSchema = new Schema({ title : String , author : authorSchema, body : String , comments : [{ body : String , date : Date }], date : { type : Date , default : Date .now }, hidden : Boolean , meta : { votes : { type : Number , min : 0 }, favs : { type : Number , min : 0 } } }); const options = { author : { email : { type : 'email' , }, username : { value : ( object ) => { return object.fullname.toLowerCase().replace( /\s/g , '.' ); } }, favoriteQuote : { skip : true } }, }; const blogFactory = factory(blogSchema, options); const mock = blogFactory.generate({ author : { fullname : 'John Doe' } });

sample output

{ "title" : "8tnkcjplr" , "author" :{ "id" : "5d513f762a48134adb1868d7" , "title" : "Dr" , "fullname" : "John Doe" , "username" : "john.doe" , "email" : "re@sisuki.mc" , "_id" : "5d513f762a48134adb1868d8" }, "body" : "ebjwad6*keskl" , "comments" :[ { "body" : "d$*t9y3" , "date" : "2019-08-12T10:29:10.193Z" , "_id" : "5d513f762a48134adb1868d9" }, { "body" : "jv5o[" , "date" : "2019-08-12T10:29:10.193Z" , "_id" : "5d513f762a48134adb1868da" } ], "hidden" : false , "meta" :{ "votes" : -3419053502758912 , "favs" : 3323094479405056 }, "_id" : "5d513f762a48134adb1868db" }

Define options for nested properties

To define options for nested a property use the nested property path (property names sperated by a dot). Example:

const options = { "meta.votes" : { value : 0 }, "meta.favs" : { skip : true } }

Skipping multiple nested properties

Multiple nested properties can be skipped from parent property. Example:

const accountSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ user : { generalInfo : { firstName : String , lastName : String , age : Number }, address : { postCode : String , street : String } } }); const accountFactory = factory(accountSchema, options);

To generate mocks without an address define options as below you have to override the default factory's options:

const options = { 'user.address' : { skip : true } }

or

const options = { user : { address : { skip : true } } }

then

const mockObject = accountFactory.generate({}, options);

Generating ObjectId values

When generating ObjectId values, you can choose to Stringify the generated ObjectId by using the tostring option. By default this options is true , so all generated ObjectIds would be converted to a String. Set tostring to false to disable this behaviour.

Example: In the snippet below all ObjectIds generated are not stringified.

const friendSchema = new Schema({ id : Schema.Types.ObjectId, friendIds : [{ type : Schema.Types.ObjectId }], bestFriend : { id : Schema.Types.ObjectId } }); const amigoFactory = factory(friendSchema, { id : { tostring : false }, friendIds : { tostring : false }, 'bestFriend.id' : { tostring : false } });

Global settings

To disable stringification globally use factory.setGlobalObjectIdOptions .

Example:

const friendSchema = new Schema({ id : Schema.Types.ObjectId, friendIds : [{ type : Schema.Types.ObjectId }], bestFriend : { id : Schema.Types.ObjectId } }); const amigoFactory = factory(friendSchema).setGlobalObjectIdOptions({ tostring : false });

Generating mocks for related models (Populate)

Mongoose provides an API for automatically replacing the specified paths in the document with document(s) from other collection(s). This package provides a similar functionality when generating mocks.

An example: In the snippet below we have two schemas, activitySchema & personSchema .

const activitySchema = new mongoose.Schema({ name : String , value : String , }); const personSchema = new mongoose.Schema({ email : String , name : { type : String , }, activities : [{ type : mongoose.Schema.Types.ObjectId, ref : 'activity' }], });

When generating mock data from the personSchema we should get the sample below

{ email : 'l7@eiwtef%(pzitx' , name : 'ym](ht7ucas*' , activities : [ '60f1e810a8b8ac392c3869b7' , '60f1e810a8b8ac392c3869b8' ], _id : '60f1e810a8b8ac392c3869b9' }

In some cases we might want to receive activity data instead of activity ID in the activities property, so we have a structure like below.

{ email : ')5b2[dj@@)p91(' , name : 'qo[jk!' , activities : [{ name : '7^*8h^@!zp^!*hqwn' , value : ']55f$hmva' , _id : '60f1e51dead56f35c7ed4f62' }, { name : 'r!cv!k!p#vqfqt4a9k' , value : '$@6k!z&oflj6' , _id : '60f1e51dead56f35c7ed4f63' } ], _id : '60f1e51dead56f35c7ed4f64' }

Let's look at two seperate ways we can achieve this:

options.\<propertyName\>.populateWithSchema : Uses a schema to generate mocks of related models.

options.\<propertyName\>.populateWithFactory : Uses another factory to generate mocks of related models. This options provides more flexibility than populateWithSchema , taking advantage of custom behaviors of factory via Factory options.

const activityFactory = mocker(activitySchema) const personFactory = mocker(personSchema, { activities : { populateWithFactory : activityFactory } }) const mock = personFactory.generate()

const myFactory = mocker(schema, { activities : { populateWithSchema : activitySchema } }) const mock = myFactory.generate()

Generating decimal (Decimal128) values

When generating decimal values, you can choose to Stringify the generated number by using the tostring option. By default this options is true , so all generated numbers would be converted to a String. Set tostring to false to disable this behaviour.

Example: In the snippet below all numbers generated are not stringified.

const productSchema = new Schema({ price : Schema.Types.Decimal128 }); const productFactory = factory(productSchema, { price : { tostring : false } });

Global settings

To disable stringification globally use factory.setGlobalDecimal128Options .

Example:

const productSchema = new Schema({ price : Schema.Types.Decimal128 }); const productFactory = factory(productSchema).setGlobalDecimal128Options({ tostring : false });

Override factory options per mock generated

I some cases we want to override options that we used to initialise a factory. These options can be overridden in the generate() method of the factory.

Example

const schema = new Schema({ updated : { type : Date , default : Date .now }, title : String , content : String , }); const options = { updated : { skip : true } }; const myFactory = mocker(schema, options); const mockWithoutUpdated = myFactory.generate({}); const mockWithoutTitle = myFactory.generate({}, { title : { skip : true } });

Supported Types

String

Array

Number

Decimal128

ObjectId

Boolean

Mixed

Buffer

Embedded

Date

Map

Mongoose version Support

Version 4.x and 5.x are supported.