FakeRest

Intercept AJAX calls to fake a REST server based on JSON data. Use it on top of Sinon.js (for XMLHTTPRequest ) or fetch-mock (for fetch ) to test JavaScript REST clients on the browser side (e.g. single page apps) without a server.

Usage

Fake XMLHTTPRequest

< script src = "/path/to/FakeRest.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/sinon.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var data = { 'authors' : [ { id: 0 , first_name: 'Leo' , last_name: 'Tolstoi' }, { id: 1 , first_name: 'Jane' , last_name: 'Austen' } ], 'books' : [ { id: 0 , author_id: 0 , title: 'Anna Karenina' }, { id: 1 , author_id: 0 , title: 'War and Peace' }, { id: 2 , author_id: 1 , title: 'Pride and Prejudice' }, { id: 3 , author_id: 1 , title: 'Sense and Sensibility' } ], 'settings' : { language: 'english' , preferred_format: 'hardback' , } }; var restServer = new FakeRest.Server(); restServer.init(data); var server = sinon.fakeServer.create(); server.respondWith(restServer.getHandler()); </ script >

Fake fetch

import fetchMock from 'fetch-mock' ; import FakeRest from 'fakerest' ; var data = { 'authors' : [ { id : 0 , first_name : 'Leo' , last_name : 'Tolstoi' }, { id : 1 , first_name : 'Jane' , last_name : 'Austen' } ], 'books' : [ { id : 0 , author_id : 0 , title : 'Anna Karenina' }, { id : 1 , author_id : 0 , title : 'War and Peace' }, { id : 2 , author_id : 1 , title : 'Pride and Prejudice' }, { id : 3 , author_id : 1 , title : 'Sense and Sensibility' } ], 'settings' : { language : 'english' , preferred_format : 'hardback' , } }; const restServer = new FakeRest.FetchServer( 'http://localhost:3000' ); restServer.init(data); fetchMock.mock( 'begin:http://localhost:3000' , restServer.getHandler());

FakeRest will now intercept every XmlHTTPResquest to the REST server. The handled routes for collections of items are:

GET / :resource POST / :resource GET / :resource / :id PUT / :resource / :id PATCH / :resource / :id DELETE / :resource / :id

The handled routes for single items are:

GET / :resource PUT / :resource PATCH / :resource

Let's see an example:

var req = new XMLHttpRequest(); req.open( "GET" , "/authors" , false ); req.send( null ); console .log(req.responseText); var req = new XMLHttpRequest(); req.open( "GET" , "/books/3" , false ); req.send( null ); console .log(req.responseText); var req = new XMLHttpRequest(); req.open( "GET" , "/settings" , false ); req.send( null ); console .log(req.responseText); var req = new XMLHttpRequest(); req.open( "POST" , "/books" , false ); req.send( JSON .stringify({ author_id : 1 , title : 'Emma' })); console .log(req.responseText); server.restore();

Tip: The fakerServer provided by Sinon.js is available as a standalone library, without the entire stubbing framework. Simply add the following bower dependency:

devDependencies : { "sinon-server" : "http://sinonjs.org/releases/sinon-server-1.14.1.js" }

Installation

FakeRest is available through npm and Bower:

bower install fakerest --save-dev npm install fakerest --save-dev

REST Flavor

FakeRest uses a standard REST flavor, described below.

GET /foo returns a JSON array. It accepts three query parameters: filter , sort , and range . It responds with a status 200 if there is no pagination, or 206 if the list of items is paginated. The response contains a mention of the total count in the Content-Range header. GET /books? filter ={"author_id": 1 }&embed=["author"]&sort=["title","desc"]&range=[ 0 -9 ] HTTP 1.1 200 OK Content-Range: items 0 -1 / 2 Content- Type : application/ json [ { "id": 3 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Sense and Sensibility", "author": { "id": 1 , "first_name": "Jane", "last_name": "Austen" } }, { "id": 2 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Pride and Prejudice", "author": { "id": 1 , "first_name": "Jane", "last_name": "Austen" } } ] The filter param must be a serialized object litteral describing the criteria to apply to the search query. GET /books? filter ={"author_id": 1 } // return books where author_id is equal to 1 HTTP 1.1 200 OK Content-Range: items 0 -1 / 2 Content- Type : application/ json [ { "id": 2 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Pride and Prejudice" }, { "id": 3 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Sense and Sensibility" } ] // array values are possible GET /books? filter ={"id":[ 2 , 3 ]} // return books where id is in [ 2 , 3 ] HTTP 1.1 200 OK Content-Range: items 0 -1 / 2 Content- Type : application/ json [ { "id": 2 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Pride and Prejudice" }, { "id": 3 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Sense and Sensibility" } ] // use the special "q" filter to make a full - text search on all text fields GET /books? filter ={"q":"and"} // return books where any of the book properties contains the string 'and' HTTP 1.1 200 OK Content-Range: items 0 -2 / 3 Content- Type : application/ json [ { "id": 1 , "author_id": 0 , "title": "War and Peace" }, { "id": 2 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Pride and Prejudice" }, { "id": 3 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Sense and Sensibility" } ] // use _gt, _gte, _lte, _lt, or _neq suffix on filter names to make range queries GET /books? filter ={"price_lte": 20 } // return books where price is less than or equal to 20 GET /books? filter ={"price_gt": 20 } // return books where price is greater than 20 // when the filter object contains more than one property, the criteria combine with an AND logic GET /books? filter ={"published_at_gte":"2015-06-12","published_at_lte":"2015-06-15"} // return books published between two dates The embed param sets the related objects or collections to be embedded in the response. // embed author in books GET /books?embed=["author"] HTTP 1.1 200 OK Content-Range: items 0 -3 /4 Content-Type: application/json [ { "id": 0 , "author_id": 0 , "title": "Anna Karenina" , "author": { "id": 0 , "first_name": "Leo" , "last_name": "Tolstoi" } }, { "id": 1 , "author_id": 0 , "title": "War and Peace" , "author": { "id": 0 , "first_name": "Leo" , "last_name": "Tolstoi" } }, { "id": 2 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Pride and Prejudice" , "author": { "id": 1 , "first_name": "Jane" , "last_name": "Austen" } }, { "id": 3 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Sense and Sensibility" , "author": { "id": 1 , "first_name": "Jane" , "last_name": "Austen" } } ] // embed books in author GET /authors?embed=["books"] HTTP 1.1 200 OK Content-Range: items 0 -1 /2 Content-Type: application/json [ { id: 0 , first_name: 'Leo' , last_name: 'Tolstoi' , books: [{ id: 0 , author_id: 0 , title: 'Anna Karenina' }, { id: 1 , author_id: 0 , title: 'War and Peace' }] }, { id: 1 , first_name: 'Jane' , last_name: 'Austen' , books: [{ id: 2 , author_id: 1 , title: 'Pride and Prejudice' }, { id: 3 , author_id: 1 , title: 'Sense and Sensibility' }] } ] // you can embed several objects GET /authors?embed=["books","country"] The sort param must be a serialized array literal defining first the property used for sorting, then the sorting direction. GET /author? sort =[ "date_of_birth" , "asc" ] GET /author? sort =[ "date_of_birth" , "desc" ] The range param defines the number of results by specifying the rank of the first and last result. The first result is #0. GET /books?range=[ 0 -9 ] // return the first 10 books GET /books?range=[ 10 -19 ] // return the 10 next books

POST /foo returns a status 201 with a Location header for the newly created resource, and the new resource in the body. POST /books { "author_id": 1 , "title": "Emma" } HTTP 1.1 201 Created Location: /books/4 Content-Type: application/json { "author_id": 1 , "title": "Emma" , "id": 4 }

GET /foo/:id returns a JSON object, and a status 200, unless the resource doesn't exist GET /books/2 HTTP 1.1 200 OK Content-Type: application/json { "id": 2 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Pride and Prejudice" } The embed param sets the related objects or collections to be embedded in the response. GET /books/ 2 ?embed=[ 'author' ] HTTP 1.1 200 OK Content- Type : application/ json { "id": 2 , "author_id": 1 , "title": "Pride and Prejudice", "author": { "id": 1 , "first_name": "Jane", "last_name": "Austen" } }

PUT /foo/:id returns the modified JSON object, and a status 200, unless the resource doesn't exist

DELETE /foo/:id returns the deleted JSON object, and a status 200, unless the resource doesn't exist

If the REST flavor you want to simulate differs from the one chosen for FakeRest, no problem: request and response interceptors will do the conversion (see below).

Note that all of the above apply only to collections. Single objects respond to GET /bar , PUT /bar and PATCH /bar in a manner identical to those operations for /foo/:id , including embedding. POST /bar and DELETE /bar are not enabled.

Usage and Configuration

var restServer = new FakeRest.Server( 'http://my.custom.domain' ); restServer.toggleLogging(); restServer.init(json); restServer.addRequestInterceptor( function ( request ) { var start = (request.params._start - 1 ) || 0 ; var end = request.params._end !== undefined ? (request.params._end - 1 ) : 19 ; request.params.range = [start, end]; return request; }); restServer.addResponseInterceptor( function ( response ) { response.body = { data : response.body, status : response.status }; return response; }); restServer.setDefaultQuery( function ( resourceName ) { if (resourceName == 'authors' ) return { embed : [ 'books' ] } if (resourceName == 'books' ) return { filter : { published : true } } return {}; }) restServer.setBatchUrl( '/batch' ); var restServer2 = new FakeRest.Server( 'http://my.other.domain' ); var authorsCollection = new FakeRest.Collection([], '_id' ); authorsCollection.addOne({ first_name : 'Leo' , last_name : 'Tolstoi' }); authorsCollection.addOne({ first_name : 'Jane' , last_name : 'Austen' }); authorsCollection.addOne({ _id : 3 , first_name : 'Marcel' , last_name : 'Proust' }); restServer2.addCollection( 'authors' , authorsCollection); authorsCollection.updateOne( 1 , { last_name : 'Doe' }); authorsCollection.removeOne( 3 ); var server = sinon.fakeServer.create(); server.autoRespond = true ; server.respondWith(restServer.getHandler()); server.respondWith(restServer2.getHandler());

Development

make install make watch make test make build

License

FakeRest is licensed under the MIT Licence, sponsored by marmelab.