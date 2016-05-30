用法

var Faker = require ( 'faker-zh-cn' ); var randomName = Faker.Name.findName(); var randomEmail = Faker.Internet.email(); var randomCard = Faker.Helpers.createCard();

API

Name

firstname（已本地化）

lastName（已本地化）

findName（已本地化）

Address

zipCode（已本地化）

zipCodeFormat（已本地化）

city（已本地化）

streetName（已本地化）

streetAddress（已本地化）

secondaryAddress（已本地化）

brState

ukCounty

ukCountry

cnState（已本地化）

latitude

longitude

PhoneNumber

phoneNumber（已本地化）

phoneNumberFormat（已本地化）

Internet

email（已本地化）

userName（已本地化）

domainName（已本地化）

domainWord（已本地化）

ip

Company

suffixes（已本地化）

companyName（已本地化）

companySuffix（已本地化）

catchPhrase

bs（已本地化）

Lorem

words（已本地化）

sentence（已本地化）

sentences（已本地化）

paragraph（已本地化）

paragraphs（已本地化）

Helpers

randomNumber

randomize

slugify（已本地化）

replaceSymbolWithNumber

shuffle

createCard

userCard

random

number

array_element

city_prefix（已本地化）

city_suffix（已本地化）

street_suffix（已本地化）

br_state

br_state_abbr

cn_state（已本地化）

cn_state_abbr（已本地化）

uk_county

uk_country

first_name（已本地化）

last_name（已本地化）

name_prefix（已本地化）

name_suffix（已本地化）

catch_phrase_adjective

catch_phrase_descriptor

catch_phrase_noun

bs_adjective（已本地化）

bs_buzz（已本地化）

bs_noun（已本地化）

phone_formats（已本地化）

domain_suffix（已本地化）

definitions

first_name（已本地化）

last_name（已本地化）

name_prefix（已本地化）

name_suffix（已本地化）

br_state

br_state_abbr

cn_state（已本地化）

cn_state_abbr（已本地化）

city_prefix（已本地化）

city_suffix（已本地化）

street_suffix（已本地化）

uk_county

uk_country

catch_phrase_adjective

catch_phrase_descriptor

catch_phrase_noun

bs_adjective（已本地化）

bs_buzz（已本地化）

bs_noun（已本地化）

domain_suffix（已本地化）

lorem（已本地化）

phone_formats（已本地化）

测试

为了减小合并未来版本的工作量，我们暂时没有移植测试。

作者

####Matthew Bergman & Marak Squires Heavily inspired by Benjamin Curtis's Ruby Gem Faker and Perl's Data::Faker ####Michael Yin （中文本地化） ####己所不欲 （友情配图）

Copyright (c) 2010 Matthew Bergman & Marak Squires http://github.com/marak/Faker.js/

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.