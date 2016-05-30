openbase logo
fzc

faker-zh-cn

by Michael Yin
0.5.9 (see all)

生成一堆假的（看起来像真的）数据

Overview

50

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Faker-zh-cn.js - 生成一堆假的（看起来像真的）数据

Faker

用法

在node.js环境中

  var Faker = require('faker-zh-cn');
  var randomName = Faker.Name.findName(); // 萧若南
  var randomEmail = Faker.Internet.email(); // gaoge.jian@yulong.com
  var randomCard = Faker.Helpers.createCard(); // random contact card containing many properties

API

Name

  • firstname（已本地化）
  • lastName（已本地化）
  • findName（已本地化）

Address

  • zipCode（已本地化）
  • zipCodeFormat（已本地化）
  • city（已本地化）
  • streetName（已本地化）
  • streetAddress（已本地化）
  • secondaryAddress（已本地化）
  • brState
  • ukCounty
  • ukCountry
  • cnState（已本地化）
  • latitude
  • longitude

PhoneNumber

  • phoneNumber（已本地化）
  • phoneNumberFormat（已本地化）

Internet

  • email（已本地化）
  • userName（已本地化）
  • domainName（已本地化）
  • domainWord（已本地化）
  • ip

Company

  • suffixes（已本地化）
  • companyName（已本地化）
  • companySuffix（已本地化）
  • catchPhrase
  • bs（已本地化）

Lorem

  • words（已本地化）
  • sentence（已本地化）
  • sentences（已本地化）
  • paragraph（已本地化）
  • paragraphs（已本地化）

Helpers

  • randomNumber
  • randomize
  • slugify（已本地化）
  • replaceSymbolWithNumber
  • shuffle
  • createCard
  • userCard

random

  • number
  • array_element
  • city_prefix（已本地化）
  • city_suffix（已本地化）
  • street_suffix（已本地化）
  • br_state
  • br_state_abbr
  • cn_state（已本地化）
  • cn_state_abbr（已本地化）
  • uk_county
  • uk_country
  • first_name（已本地化）
  • last_name（已本地化）
  • name_prefix（已本地化）
  • name_suffix（已本地化）
  • catch_phrase_adjective
  • catch_phrase_descriptor
  • catch_phrase_noun
  • bs_adjective（已本地化）
  • bs_buzz（已本地化）
  • bs_noun（已本地化）
  • phone_formats（已本地化）
  • domain_suffix（已本地化）

definitions

  • first_name（已本地化）
  • last_name（已本地化）
  • name_prefix（已本地化）
  • name_suffix（已本地化）
  • br_state
  • br_state_abbr
  • cn_state（已本地化）
  • cn_state_abbr（已本地化）
  • city_prefix（已本地化）
  • city_suffix（已本地化）
  • street_suffix（已本地化）
  • uk_county
  • uk_country
  • catch_phrase_adjective
  • catch_phrase_descriptor
  • catch_phrase_noun
  • bs_adjective（已本地化）
  • bs_buzz（已本地化）
  • bs_noun（已本地化）
  • domain_suffix（已本地化）
  • lorem（已本地化）
  • phone_formats（已本地化）

测试

为了减小合并未来版本的工作量，我们暂时没有移植测试。

作者

####Matthew Bergman & Marak Squires Heavily inspired by Benjamin Curtis's Ruby Gem Faker and Perl's Data::Faker ####Michael Yin （中文本地化） ####己所不欲 （友情配图）
Copyright (c) 2010 Matthew Bergman & Marak Squires http://github.com/marak/Faker.js/
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

