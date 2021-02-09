Faker-br - Baseado no "faker" para desenvolvimento no Brasil

Tamnil Saito Jr. < tamnil@gmail.com >

Fork baseado no Faker.js para implementação no Brasil em língua portuguesa. Este pacote mantém todas as definições de linguagem do Faker.js V 4.0.x. o idioma principal foi alterado de en para "pt_BR" , e fallback para "en". Portanto a língua nativa do faker-br se torna o português, com fallback para ingles que possui implementaçoes não disponiveis nas outras linguagens As funçoẽs nativas do faker foram mantidas.

npm install faker-br

Faker-br CLI

para aplicaçoes em linha de comando:

sh/bash:

$ npm install -g faker-br $ echo meu cpf é `faker-br br.cpf` meu cpf é 65444122529

Inclusão da seguintes funções:

gerador de CPF

gerador de CNPJ

gerador de cartão de crédito válido

Aumento nos nomes em português, reduzindo probabilidade de colisão de nomes-sobrenomes, resultantes combinação

A fazer: gerador de RG (todo) gerador de CEP (todo) gerador de profissões (todo) A geração de cartao de credito no faker.js, gera numeros não validados. O faker-br usa geração de numeros válidos por "Luhn algorithm -Mod 10"



A medida do possível, este módulo respeita a estrutura do faker.js (4.0.x) permitindo a substituição direta:

const faker = require ( 'faker-br' );

Uso

var faker = require ( 'faker-br' ); let meuCpf = faker.br.cpf();

As funçoes básicas são do faker 4.1 (https://github.com/Marak/faker.js).

Browser

< script src = "faker-br.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

var faker = require ( 'faker-br' );

Aplicação

var randomcpf = faker.br.cpf(); var randomCnpj = faker.br.cnpj(); console .log(faker.br.cnpj()) ;

API

Implementações para pt_BR

API exclusiva para pt_BR

Namespace exclusivo para campos brasileiros.

.br.cpf() opts(Object opcional) format:boolean retorna valor formatado

.br.cnpj() opts(Object opcional) format:boolean retorna valor formatado



name

adição de mais nomes para pt-br o que aumenta o numero de combinações, reduzindo repetiçoes.

adição de campos nao traduzidos para pt_BR marcados como "new", originalmente existentes em inglês.

name.gender name.firstname (extended) (extended: 2756 items, original:91 ) name.male_first_name (new) (extended: 2043 items, original:0 ) name.female_first_name (new) (extended: 713 items,original:0 ) name.name (direct imnport) name.gender (new) name.prefix (new) name.title (translated)

modulos traduzidos

commerce: color,department.product name name: gender prefix

API Methods

br cpf cnpj

address zipCode zipCodeByState zipCodeValid zipCodeValidByState city cityPrefix citySuffix streetName streetAddress streetSuffix streetPrefix secondaryAddress county country countryCode state stateAbbr latitude longitude

commerce color department productName price productAdjective productMaterial product

company suffixes companyName companySuffix catchPhrase bs catchPhraseAdjective catchPhraseDescriptor catchPhraseNoun bsAdjective bsBuzz bsNoun

database column type collation engine

date past future between recent soon month weekday

fake

finance account accountName mask amount transactionType currencyCode currencyName currencySymbol bitcoinAddress ethereumAddress iban bic

hacker abbreviation adjective noun verb ingverb phrase

helpers randomize slugify replaceSymbolWithNumber replaceSymbols shuffle mustache createCard contextualCard userCard createTransaction

image image avatar imageUrl abstract animals business cats city food nightlife fashion people nature sports technics transport dataUri

internet avatar email exampleEmail userName protocol url domainName domainSuffix domainWord ip ipv6 userAgent color mac password

lorem word words sentence slug sentences paragraph paragraphs text lines

name firstName lastName findName jobTitle prefix suffix title jobDescriptor jobArea jobType

phone phoneNumber phoneNumberFormat phoneFormats

random number float arrayElement objectElement uuid boolean word words image locale alphaNumeric hexaDecimal

system fileName commonFileName mimeType commonFileType commonFileExt fileType fileExt directoryPath filePath semver



Localization

Individual Localization Packages

By default, requiring faker will include all locale data. In a production environment, you may only want to include the locale data for a specific set of locales.

var faker-br = require ( 'faker/locale/de' );

Setting a randomness seed

If you want consistent results, you can set your own seed:

faker.seed( 123 ); us of version `v2.0.0` faker-br has support for multiple localities. The default language locale is set to English. Setting a new locale is simple: ```js // sets locale to de faker.setLocale("de"); // or faker.locale = "de";

var firstRandom = faker.random.number();

// Setting the seed again resets the sequence. faker.seed(123);

var secondRandom = faker.random.number();

console.log(firstRandom === secondRandom);

## Tests npm install . make test You can view a code coverage report generated in coverage / lcov-report / index .html . ## Building faker-br faker-br uses gulp

npm run-script build

npm run-script doc