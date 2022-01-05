Preveen Raj ● Kochi, Kerala, India ● 58 Rating s ● 49 Review s ● Software Engineer @bigbinary 8 months ago Great Documentation Highly Customizable Easy to Use I had to generate a lot of sample data as part of user interaction in my professional project. Initially, I set up a big constants file with random data in it. The problem was that, they didn't make any sense to the user as well as it was a pain to maintain it. Bringing faker.js made everything easy. The feature became so easily maintainable and most of the random data generated by faker stood meaningful to the field it was used for. Kudos! 2

Vasily Shelkov ● Dorset ● 45 Rating s ● 46 Review s ● February 2, 2021 Great Documentation Easy to Use Highly Customizable I have never tried to use this library and not been able to mock the type of data I've needed. I generally haven't used this for tests due to having to write slightly harder to read code and dynamic assertions BUT it's been great for dynamically seeding mock data really quickly and easily. 2

ankit9905 ● 102 Rating s ● 85 Review s ● 5 months ago Easy to Use One of the best tools available around for creating dummy or mock data for application. It provides a huge varieties of data and is very useful while testing the application or playing with data. I use this package in almost each of my project. Highly Recommended 2

Sayak Sarkar ● Pune, India ● 196 Rating s ● 109 Review s ● Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer. 5 months ago Performant Great Documentation Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Easy to Use Faker is one of my favourite tools for quickly creating mock data for PoCs for work. I have used it a couple of times for also seeding data for implementing e2e tests in jest. However, if you are planning to do a demo of a web UI to a customer or a large audience, I would suggest to steer clear of it, as the seeded data can quite often be incoherent and might end up your demo quite unprofessional. However, for development purposes, it can be quite a time saver. I also explored faker cloud once, however, the pricing can be a deterrent for many to use it. I would recommend using a local deployment instead. 1