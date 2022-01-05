openbase logo
fak

faker

by marak
5.5.3 (see all)

What really happened with Aaron Swartz?

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.9M

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

308

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Mocking

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5204
preveenraj
VasilyShelkov
ankit9905
sayak-sarkar
shafayet1404052
pumpkin-codes
oldCoder29

Top Feedback

35Easy to Use
31Great Documentation
24Highly Customizable
15Performant
5Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

What really happened with Aaron Swartz?

100
Preveen Raj
8 months ago
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

I had to generate a lot of sample data as part of user interaction in my professional project. Initially, I set up a big constants file with random data in it. The problem was that, they didn't make any sense to the user as well as it was a pain to maintain it. Bringing faker.js made everything easy. The feature became so easily maintainable and most of the random data generated by faker stood meaningful to the field it was used for. Kudos!

2
vishnuprasad-95
ajayesivan
Vasily Shelkov
February 2, 2021
February 2, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I have never tried to use this library and not been able to mock the type of data I've needed. I generally haven't used this for tests due to having to write slightly harder to read code and dynamic assertions BUT it's been great for dynamically seeding mock data really quickly and easily.

2
Smiter15
davymacca
ankit9905
5 months ago
5 months ago
Easy to Use

One of the best tools available around for creating dummy or mock data for application. It provides a huge varieties of data and is very useful while testing the application or playing with data. I use this package in almost each of my project. Highly Recommended

2
katharinbenson
abhijithvijayan
Sayak Sarkar
5 months ago
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use

Faker is one of my favourite tools for quickly creating mock data for PoCs for work. I have used it a couple of times for also seeding data for implementing e2e tests in jest. However, if you are planning to do a demo of a web UI to a customer or a large audience, I would suggest to steer clear of it, as the seeded data can quite often be incoherent and might end up your demo quite unprofessional. However, for development purposes, it can be quite a time saver. I also explored faker cloud once, however, the pricing can be a deterrent for many to use it. I would recommend using a local deployment instead.

1
riginoommen
shafayet1404052
December 20, 2020
December 20, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

For playing with data and doing projects I use this package to generate a large amount of data. Although its name is faker its data seems to be real. A huge variation of data can be generated using this package and I like it most.

1
aswanikv

