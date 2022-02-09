A highly configurable WYSIWYG HTML editor with hundreds of features, from creating rich text content with captioned images, videos, tables, media embeds, emoji or mentions to pasting from Word and Google Docs and drag&drop image upload.
Supports a broad range of browsers, including legacy ones.
npm install --save ckeditor
Use it on your website:
<div id="editor">
<p>This is the editor content.</p>
</div>
<script src="./node_modules/ckeditor/ckeditor.js"></script>
<script>
CKEDITOR.replace( 'editor' );
</script>
Load the CKEditor 4 script from CDN:
<div id="editor">
<p>This is the editor content.</p>
</div>
<script src="https://cdn.ckeditor.com/4.13.0/standard/ckeditor.js"></script>
<script>
CKEDITOR.replace( 'editor' );
</script>
Refer to official usage guides for the
ckeditor4-angular,
ckeditor4-react and
ckeditor4-vue packages.
Visit the CKEditor 4 download section on the CKEditor website to download ready-to-use CKEditor 4 packages or to create a customized CKEditor 4 build.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Chrome (Android)
Safari
iOS Safari
Opera
|IE8, IE9, IE10, IE11, Edge
|latest version
|latest version
|latest version
|latest version
|latest version
|latest version
Find out more in the Browser Compatibility guide.
ckeditor4 repository
Attention: The code in this repository should be used locally and for development purposes only. We do not recommend using it in a production environment because the user experience will be very limited.
There is no special installation procedure to install the development code. Simply clone it to any local directory and you are set.
This repository contains the following branches:
master – Development of the upcoming minor release.
major – Development of the upcoming major release.
stable – Latest stable release tag point (non-beta).
latest – Latest release tag point (including betas).
release/A.B.x (e.g.
4.0.x,
4.1.x) – Release freeze, tests and tagging. Hotfixing.
Note that both
master and
major are under heavy development. Their code did not pass the release testing phase, though, so it may be unstable.
Additionally, all releases have their respective tags in the following form:
4.4.0,
4.4.1, etc.
The
samples/ folder contains some examples that can be used to test your installation. Visit CKEditor 4 Examples for plenty of samples showcasing numerous editor features, with source code readily available to view, copy and use in your own solution.
The development code contains the following main elements:
core/ – The core API of CKEditor 4. Alone, it does nothing, but it provides the entire JavaScript API that makes the magic happen.
plugins/ – Contains most of the plugins maintained by the CKEditor 4 core team.
skin/ – Contains the official default skin of CKEditor 4.
dev/ – Contains some developer tools.
tests/ – Contains the CKEditor 4 tests suite.
A release-optimized version of the development code can be easily created locally. The
dev/builder/build.sh script can be used for that purpose:
> ./dev/builder/build.sh
A "release-ready" working copy of your development code will be built in the new
dev/builder/release/ folder. An Internet connection is necessary to run the builder, for the first time at least.
Read more on how to set up the environment and execute tests in the CKEditor 4 Testing Environment guide.
Use the CKEditor 4 GitHub issue page to report bugs and feature requests.
Copyright (c) 2003-2022, CKSource Holding sp. z o.o. All rights reserved.
For licensing, see LICENSE.md or https://ckeditor.com/legal/ckeditor-oss-license