A Universal Makefile for JavaScript projects that proxies to your npm scripts.
After installing, you can type
mak<TAB><TAB> for autocompletion. Fakefile then quickly enumerates any npm scripts in your
package.json and presents these. It does this at runtime, so it won't need any maintenance as your project changes its npm scripts.
This gets us the best of both worlds. Codify your tasks in a system (npm scripts) that won't be obsolete within the year, that's straightforward to people on Windows (they can ignore the Makefile and use
npm run or
yarn), and unix folks alike.
I wrote a blog post that goes into more detail why this makes for a great JavaScript task running environment.
After installing into your project, you can type
make test which will map to
npm run test or
yarn test depending on wether you have a
yarn.lock file in your project root.
Makefiles cannot handle
: characters well so it will offer
npm run build:production to you as
make build-production.
First, make sure Makefiles autocomplete on your system. Then install via:
yarn add fakefile # or: npm i fakefile
This will save a
./Makefile into your project root.
If the installer detects a Makefile that it does not recognize by its sha1 hash, it will warn you instead of overwriting it. The installer is happy to overwrite known sha1s, so that we can upgrade Makefiles that weren't customized by you.
Copyright (c) 2016 Kevin van Zonneveld, https://kvz.io
Licensed under MIT: https://kvz.io/licenses/LICENSE-MIT