A fake template literal tag to trick syntax highlighters, linters and formatters into action. Interpolations and escapes are tested.
To install with npm, run:
npm install fake-tag
A fake template literal tag that doesn’t do anything except return the tagged template string. Import and use the fake tag with the required name, e.g.
gql.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
literals
|Array
|Template string literals.
expressions
|…*
|Template string expressions.
Returns: string — The tagged template string.
How to
import.
import fakeTag from 'fake-tag';
How to
require.
const fakeTag = require('fake-tag');
Tagging a GraphQL SDL string with
gql.
import gql from 'fake-tag';
const typeDefs = gql`
"A foo."
type Foo {
"The \`Foo\` ID."
id: ID!
}
`;
A comment tag looks like this:
const QUERY = /* GraphQL */ `
{
foo
}
`;
They are far superior to a fake tag:
Unfortunately not all tools support them yet.
prettier has since v1.13.0, but
eslint-plugin-graphql at v3.1.0 still doesn’t.
String.raw?
This may be temptingly simple:
const gql = String.raw;
const QUERY = gql`
{
foo
}
`;
However, it doesn’t unescape characters. For the usage example, if you
console.log(typeDefs) before and after replacing the import with
const gql = String.raw you will see the difference in the type description markdown:
"A foo."
type Foo {
- "The `Foo` ID."
+ "The \`Foo\` ID."
id: ID!
}