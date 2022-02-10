A fake template literal tag to trick syntax highlighters, linters and formatters into action. Interpolations and escapes are tested.

Setup

To install with npm, run:

npm install fake-tag

API

function fakeTag

A fake template literal tag that doesn’t do anything except return the tagged template string. Import and use the fake tag with the required name, e.g. gql .

Parameter Type Description literals Array Template string literals. expressions …* Template string expressions.

Returns: string — The tagged template string.

Examples

How to import .

import fakeTag from 'fake-tag' ;

How to require .

const fakeTag = require ( 'fake-tag' );

Tagging a GraphQL SDL string with gql .

import gql from 'fake-tag' ; const typeDefs = gql ` "A foo." type Foo { "The \`Foo\` ID." id: ID! } ` ;

FAQ

A comment tag looks like this:

const QUERY = ` { foo } ` ;

They are far superior to a fake tag:

No dependency to manage.

No inconvenient imports.

No bundle size bloat.

No runtime overhead.

Unfortunately not all tools support them yet. prettier has since v1.13.0, but eslint-plugin-graphql at v3.1.0 still doesn’t.

Why not String.raw ?

This may be temptingly simple:

const gql = String .raw; const QUERY = gql ` { foo } ` ;

However, it doesn’t unescape characters. For the usage example, if you console.log(typeDefs) before and after replacing the import with const gql = String.raw you will see the difference in the type description markdown: