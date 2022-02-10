openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ft

fake-tag

by Jayden Seric
3.0.0 (see all)

A fake template literal tag to trick syntax highlighters, linters and formatters into action.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

246K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

fake-tag

npm version CI status

A fake template literal tag to trick syntax highlighters, linters and formatters into action. Interpolations and escapes are tested.

Setup

To install with npm, run:

npm install fake-tag

API

function fakeTag

A fake template literal tag that doesn’t do anything except return the tagged template string. Import and use the fake tag with the required name, e.g. gql.

ParameterTypeDescription
literalsArrayTemplate string literals.
expressions…*Template string expressions.

Returns: string — The tagged template string.

Examples

How to import.

import fakeTag from 'fake-tag';

How to require.

const fakeTag = require('fake-tag');

Tagging a GraphQL SDL string with gql.

import gql from 'fake-tag';

const typeDefs = gql`
  "A foo."
  type Foo {
    "The \`Foo\` ID."
    id: ID!
  }
`;

FAQ

Why not comment tags?

A comment tag looks like this:

const QUERY = /* GraphQL */ `
  {
    foo
  }
`;

They are far superior to a fake tag:

  • No dependency to manage.
  • No inconvenient imports.
  • No bundle size bloat.
  • No runtime overhead.

Unfortunately not all tools support them yet. prettier has since v1.13.0, but eslint-plugin-graphql at v3.1.0 still doesn’t.

Why not String.raw?

This may be temptingly simple:

const gql = String.raw;
const QUERY = gql`
  {
    foo
  }
`;

However, it doesn’t unescape characters. For the usage example, if you console.log(typeDefs) before and after replacing the import with const gql = String.raw you will see the difference in the type description markdown:

    "A foo."
    type Foo {
-     "The `Foo` ID."
+     "The \`Foo\` ID."
      id: ID!
    }

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial