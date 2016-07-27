This works similar to style-loader, except it can be used on the server.

Deprecation Notice

css-loader supports most of what this module enables out of the box by invoking css-loader/locals instead of style-loader!css-loader as stated in the css-loader documentation.

More information in #3. Kudos to @chibicode for finding this out.

The only part not supported using css-loader/locals is the special source property fake-style-loader adds. This is an edge case and it may be possible to work around this using extract-text-webpack-plugin .

Usage

{ test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'fake-style!css?modules' }, { test : /\.css$/ , loader : 'style!css?modules' },

var styles = require ( './some-file.css' ) console .log(styles)