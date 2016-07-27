This works similar to style-loader, except it can be used on the server.
css-loader supports most of what this module enables out of the box by invoking
css-loader/locals instead of
style-loader!css-loader as stated in the
css-loader documentation.
More information in #3. Kudos to @chibicode for finding this out.
The only part not supported using
css-loader/locals is the special
source property
fake-style-loader adds. This is an edge case and it may be possible to work around this using
extract-text-webpack-plugin.
// in webpack config loaders, for server bundle
{ test: /\.css$/, loader: 'fake-style!css?modules' },
// in webpack config loaders, for client bundle (unrelated to this plugin)
{ test: /\.css$/, loader: 'style!css?modules' },
var styles = require('./some-file.css')
console.log(styles)
// returns
// {
// heading: '.XYZABC123',
// ...
// source: '.heading { color: blue; }'
// }
The classnames are returned, just like when using the style-loader and the css-loader in modules mode.
As an added bonus the returned object contains a
source property which contains the CSS source code after it has went through css-loader.
As an example, this css source can be inlined into the HTML response on the server.