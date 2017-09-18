Fake SMTP Server is an email testing tool for QA & development teams. It allows manual testing in a web interface, and automated testing via an API.
Received mails are listed on
http://localhost:1080/api/emails, and looks like this:
[
{
"attachments": [],
"text": "Hi Bob!",
"textAsHtml": "<p>Hi Bob!</p>",
"subject": "Hi",
"date": "2017-09-18T16:12:16.000Z",
"to": {
"value": [
{
"address": "bob@example.com",
"name": "Bob"
}
],
"html": "<span class=\"mp_address_group\"><span class=\"mp_address_name\">Bob</span> <<a href=\"mailto:bob@example.com\" class=\"mp_address_email\">bob@example.com</a>></span>",
"text": "Bob <bob@example.com>"
},
"from": {
"value": [
{
"address": "joe@example.com",
"name": "Joe"
}
],
"html": "<span class=\"mp_address_group\"><span class=\"mp_address_name\">Joe</span> <<a href=\"mailto:joe@example.com\" class=\"mp_address_email\">joe@example.com</a>></span>",
"text": "Joe <joe@example.com>"
},
"messageId": "<1433879119.43.1505751136615@[10.143.108.87]>",
"html": false
}
]
You can filter emails with the following parameters:
from: filter sender
to: filter recipient
since: filter email date
until: filter email date
Example:
GET http://localhost:1080/api/emails?from=joe@example.com&to=bob@example.com&since=2017-09-18T12:00:00Z&until=2017-09-19T00:00:00Z
By default, fake-smtp-server will not capture custom headers in emails. To enable headers, start the server with the
--headers flag. If enabled, headers will be serialized as an object type.
For reference for what headers look like, consult Nodemailer's documentation, but keep in mind that the HTTP endpoint returns plain JSON objects rather than
Maps.
To remove all emails without restarting the server:
DELETE http://localhost:1080/api/emails
Go to
http://localhost:1080
npm install -g fake-smtp-server
Usage:
fake-smtp-server [OPTIONS] [ARGS]
Options:
-s, --smtp-port [NUMBER] SMTP port to listen on (Default is 1025)
--smtp-ip [IP] IP Address to bind SMTP service to (Default is 0.0.0.0)
-h, --http-port [NUMBER] HTTP port to listen on (Default is 1080)
--http-ip [IP] IP Address to bind HTTP service to (Default is 0.0.0.0)
-w, --whitelist STRING Only accept e-mails from these adresses. Accepts
multiple e-mails comma-separated
-m, --max [NUMBER] Max number of e-mails to keep (Default is 100)
-a, --auth STRING Enable Authentication
--headers Enable headers in responses
-k, --no-color Omit color from output
--debug Show debug information
These instructions below were tested on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS but they should work out of the box (or close to it) on any distribution using systemd and rsyslog.
fakesmtp.service service unit
sudo vim /etc/systemd/system/fakesmtp.service with the following content
[Unit]
Description=Fake SMTP service
After=network.target
StartLimitIntervalSec=0
StandardOutput=syslog
StandardError=syslog
SyslogIdentifier=fake-smtp-server
[Service]
Type=simple
Restart=always
RestartSec=1
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/fake-smtp-server # You can add extra options and arguments here
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
sudo systemctl enable fakesmtp.service
sudo systemctl start fakesmtp.service
sudo systemctl stop fakesmtp.service
sudo systemctl restart fakesmtp.service
The output is recorded by default to
/var/log/syslog but you can create a separate log file for your service (in this example, logs will be saved to
/var/log/fakesmtp.log).
sudo vim /etc/rsyslog.d/fakesmtp.conf with the following content:
if $programname == 'fake-smtp-server' then /var/log/fakesmtp.log
& stop
systemctl restart rsyslog.service
systemctl restart fakesmtp.service