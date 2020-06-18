openbase logo
fp

fake-progress

by Colle
1.0.4 (see all)

Fake a progress bar using an exponential progress function

Readme

Travis build status

Fakeprogress

Simulate smooth progression easily and combine real progression and fake progression.

Install

npm install fake-progress

Basic example

var FakeProgress = require("fake-progress");

// Create the fake progress with a timeConstant of 10 seconds
// it means that :
//  after 10 seconds, progress will be 0.6321 ( = 1-Math.exp(-1) )
//  after 20 seconds, progress will be 0.8646 ( = 1-Math.exp(-2) )
//  and so on
var p = new FakeProgress({
    timeConstant : 10000,
    autoStart : true
});

var exampleAsyncFunction = function(callback){
    setTimeout(function(){
        callback()
    },30000)
};

var onEachSecond = function(){
    console.log("Progress is "+(p.progress*100).toFixed(1)+" %");
};

var interval = setInterval(onEachSecond, 1000);

var onEnd = function(){
    p.end();
    clearInterval(interval);
    console.log("Ended. Progress is "+(p.progress*100).toFixed(1)+" %")
};

exampleAsyncFunction(onEnd);

will print

Progress is 8.6 %
Progress is 17.3 %
Progress is 25.2 %
Progress is 32.3 %
...

The chart of progression over time.

Chart of progress

Until the end is triggered, the progression is following the exponential curve, once "end" is triggered, progression goes to 100%.

More complex

In this example we will mix 3 functions, A and C are classical async functions, B is an async function with a 'real' progression callback.

Create 2 async function a, c

a and c are 2 basic async functions without progress.

const a = function (cb) {
    setTimeout(() => {
        cb();
    }, 1000);
};

const c = function (cb) {
    setTimeout(() => {
        cb();
    }, 3000);
};

Create a class for event emitter with linear progress

b will be an instance of an event emmiter that has a progress event

const B = function () {
    EventEmitter.call(this);

    let count = 0;
    const self = this;
    const totalCount = 30;
    self.emit('start', count / totalCount);
    self._intervalId = setInterval(() => {
        count++;
        if (count >= totalCount) {
            self.emit('end', count / totalCount);
            clearInterval(self._intervalId);
        } else {
            self.emit('progress', count / totalCount);
        }
    }, 100);
};

util.inherits(B, EventEmitter);

Create a fake progress and log his value over time

const p = new FakeProgress({});

const onEachDeciSecond = function () {
    console.log('Progress is ' + (p.progress * 100).toFixed(1) + ' %');
};

onEachDeciSecond();

const interval = setInterval(onEachDeciSecond, 100);

Create sub progress bar of p, for a progress

A has no progress so we fake his progress. A succeed in 1000 ms, so we can consider 500 ms is a good timeConstant.

const aProgress = p.createSubProgress({
    timeConstant: 500,
    end: 0.3,
    autoStart: true
});

Call async chain

Each time on the async chain, subProgress.stop() then call createSubProgress() to create a new subProgress.

a(err => {
    if (err) {
        throw (err);
    }
    aProgress.stop();
    const bProgress = p.createSubProgress({
        end: 0.8
    });
    const b = new B();

    b.on('progress', progress => {
        bProgress.setProgress(progress);
    });

    b.on('end', () => {
        bProgress.stop();
        const cProgress = p.createSubProgress({
            timeConstant: 1000,
            autoStart: true
        });
        c(() => {
            cProgress.end();
            onEachDeciSecond();
            clearInterval(interval);
        });
    });
});

Call everything

After each call, stop previous sub, and create a new subProgress for next request.

a(function(){
    aProgress.stop();
    var bProgress = p.createSubProgress({
        end : 0.8
    });
    var b = new B();

    b.on('progress', function(progress){
        bProgress.setProgress(progress);
    });

    b.on('end', function(){
        bProgress.stop();
        var cProgress = p.createSubProgress({
            timeConstant : 1000,
            autoStart : true
        });
        c(function(){
            cProgress.end()
            onEachDeciSecond()
            clearInterval(interval);
        })
    });
});

All together

see source

Results

Chart of progress

Documentation

See inside the code, documentated using JSDoc

