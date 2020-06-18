Fakeprogress

Simulate smooth progression easily and combine real progression and fake progression.

Install

npm install fake-progress

Basic example

var FakeProgress = require ( "fake-progress" ); var p = new FakeProgress({ timeConstant : 10000 , autoStart : true }); var exampleAsyncFunction = function ( callback ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { callback() }, 30000 ) }; var onEachSecond = function ( ) { console .log( "Progress is " +(p.progress* 100 ).toFixed( 1 )+ " %" ); }; var interval = setInterval(onEachSecond, 1000 ); var onEnd = function ( ) { p.end(); clearInterval(interval); console .log( "Ended. Progress is " +(p.progress* 100 ).toFixed( 1 )+ " %" ) }; exampleAsyncFunction(onEnd);

will print

Progress is 8 .6 % Progress is 17 .3 % Progress is 25 .2 % Progress is 32 .3 % ...

The chart of progression over time.

Until the end is triggered, the progression is following the exponential curve, once "end" is triggered, progression goes to 100%.

More complex

In this example we will mix 3 functions, A and C are classical async functions, B is an async function with a 'real' progression callback.

Create 2 async function a, c

a and c are 2 basic async functions without progress.

const a = function ( cb ) { setTimeout( () => { cb(); }, 1000 ); }; const c = function ( cb ) { setTimeout( () => { cb(); }, 3000 ); };

Create a class for event emitter with linear progress

b will be an instance of an event emmiter that has a progress event

const B = function ( ) { EventEmitter.call( this ); let count = 0 ; const self = this ; const totalCount = 30 ; self.emit( 'start' , count / totalCount); self._intervalId = setInterval( () => { count++; if (count >= totalCount) { self.emit( 'end' , count / totalCount); clearInterval(self._intervalId); } else { self.emit( 'progress' , count / totalCount); } }, 100 ); }; util.inherits(B, EventEmitter);

Create a fake progress and log his value over time

const p = new FakeProgress({}); const onEachDeciSecond = function ( ) { console .log( 'Progress is ' + (p.progress * 100 ).toFixed( 1 ) + ' %' ); }; onEachDeciSecond(); const interval = setInterval(onEachDeciSecond, 100 );

Create sub progress bar of p, for a progress

A has no progress so we fake his progress. A succeed in 1000 ms, so we can consider 500 ms is a good timeConstant.

const aProgress = p.createSubProgress({ timeConstant : 500 , end : 0.3 , autoStart : true });

Call async chain

Each time on the async chain, subProgress.stop() then call createSubProgress() to create a new subProgress.

a( err => { if (err) { throw (err); } aProgress.stop(); const bProgress = p.createSubProgress({ end : 0.8 }); const b = new B(); b.on( 'progress' , progress => { bProgress.setProgress(progress); }); b.on( 'end' , () => { bProgress.stop(); const cProgress = p.createSubProgress({ timeConstant : 1000 , autoStart : true }); c( () => { cProgress.end(); onEachDeciSecond(); clearInterval(interval); }); }); });

Call everything

After each call, stop previous sub, and create a new subProgress for next request.

a( function ( ) { aProgress.stop(); var bProgress = p.createSubProgress({ end : 0.8 }); var b = new B(); b.on( 'progress' , function ( progress ) { bProgress.setProgress(progress); }); b.on( 'end' , function ( ) { bProgress.stop(); var cProgress = p.createSubProgress({ timeConstant : 1000 , autoStart : true }); c( function ( ) { cProgress.end() onEachDeciSecond() clearInterval(interval); }) }); });

All together

see source

Results

Documentation

See inside the code, documentated using JSDoc