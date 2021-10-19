This is a pure JS in-memory implementation of the IndexedDB API. Its main utility is for testing IndexedDB-dependent code in Node.js.

Installation

npm install --save-dev fake-indexeddb

or

yarn add --dev fake-indexeddb

Use

Functionally, it works exactly like IndexedDB except data is not persisted to disk.

The easiest way to use it is to import fake-indexeddb/auto , which will put all the IndexedDB objects in the global scope:

require ( "fake-indexeddb/auto" ); var request = indexedDB.open( "test" , 3 ); request.onupgradeneeded = function ( ) { var db = request.result; var store = db.createObjectStore( "books" , { keyPath : "isbn" }); store.createIndex( "by_title" , "title" , { unique : true }); store.put({ title : "Quarry Memories" , author : "Fred" , isbn : 123456 }); store.put({ title : "Water Buffaloes" , author : "Fred" , isbn : 234567 }); store.put({ title : "Bedrock Nights" , author : "Barney" , isbn : 345678 }); } request.onsuccess = function ( event ) { var db = event.target.result; var tx = db.transaction( "books" ); tx.objectStore( "books" ).index( "by_title" ).get( "Quarry Memories" ).addEventListener( "success" , function ( event ) { console .log( "From index:" , event.target.result); }); tx.objectStore( "books" ).openCursor(IDBKeyRange.lowerBound( 200000 )).onsuccess = function ( event ) { var cursor = event.target.result; if (cursor) { console .log( "From cursor:" , cursor.value); cursor.continue(); } }; tx.oncomplete = function ( ) { console .log( "All done!" ); }; };

Alternatively, you can import individual objects:

var indexedDB = require ( "fake-indexeddb" ); var IDBKeyRange = require ( "fake-indexeddb/lib/FDBKeyRange" );

When importing individual classes directly (like var IDBKeyRange = require("fake-indexeddb/lib/FDBKeyRange"); above), file names of all the objects are like the normal IndexedDB ones except with F replacing I, e.g. FDBIndex instead of IDBIndex .

With Dexie and other IndexedDB API wrappers

If you import fake-indexeddb/auto before calling new Dexie() , it should work:

const Dexie = require ( "dexie" ); require ( "fake-indexeddb/auto" ); const db = new Dexie( "MyDatabase" );

The same likely holds true for other IndexedDB API wrappers like idb.

Alternatively, if you don't want to modify the global scope, then you need to explicitly pass the objects to Dexie:

const Dexie = require ( "dexie" ); const indexedDB = require ( "fake-indexeddb" ); const IDBKeyRange = require ( "fake-indexeddb/lib/FDBKeyRange" ); const db = new Dexie( "MyDatabase" , { indexedDB : indexedDB, IDBKeyRange : IDBKeyRange });

With Jest

To use this on a single Jest test suite, require fake-indexeddb/auto at the beginning of the test file, as described above.

To use it on all Jest tests without having to require it in each file, add the auto setup script to the setupFiles in your Jest config:

"jest" : { ... "setupFiles" : [ "fake-indexeddb/auto" ] }

Wiping/resetting the indexedDB for a fresh state

If you are keeping your tests completely isolated you might want to "reset" the state of the mocked indexedDB. You can do this by creating a new fakeIndexedDB instance, which lets you have a totally fresh start.

require ( "fake-indexeddb/auto" ); const FDBFactory = require ( "fake-indexeddb/lib/FDBFactory" ); indexedDB = new FDBFactory();

With PhantomJS and other really old environments

PhantomJS (and other really old environments) are missing tons of modern JavaScript features. In fact, that may be why you use fake-indexeddb in such an environment! Prior to v3.0.0, fake-indexeddb imported core-js and automatically applied its polyfills. However, since most fake-indexeddb users are not using really old environments, I got rid of that runtime dependency in v3.0.0. To work around that, you can import core-js yourself before you import fake-indexeddb, like:

require ( "core-js/stable" ); var indexedDB = require ( "fake-indexeddb" );

Quality

Here's a comparison of fake-indexeddb and real browser IndexedDB implementations on the W3C IndexedDB test suite as of March 18, 2019:

Implementation Percentage of files that pass completely Chrome 73 99% Firefox 65 97% Safari 12 92% fake-indexeddb 3.0.0 87% Edge 18 61%

For browsers, I ran http://w3c-test.org/tools/runner/index.html and counted the passes. For fake-indexeddb, I ran npm run test-w3c .

87% is pretty good, right? Especially considering that fake-indexeddb runs in Node.js where failure is guaranteed for tests involving browser APIs like Web Workers. There are definitley still some weak points of fake-indexeddb, most of which are described in src/test/web-platform-tests/run-all.js . Your app will probably run fine, though.

Potential applications:

Use as a mock database in unit tests. Use the same API in Node.js and in the browser. Support IndexedDB in old or crappy browsers. Somehow use it within a caching layer on top of IndexedDB in the browser, since IndexedDB can be kind of slow. Abstract the core database functions out, so what is left is a shell that allows the IndexedDB API to easily sit on top of many different backends. Serve as a playground for experimenting with IndexedDB.

License

Apache 2.0