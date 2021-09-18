openbase logo
fgh

fake-git-history

by artiebits
1.7.0

Generate Git commits.

Downloads/wk

156

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Generate GitHub Commits

A command-line tool to generate your GitHub activity graph.

Buy Me A Coffee

Does your profile look like you have stopped coding at all? No worries, this script will help you.

How it works

How To Use

  1. Make sure you have Git and Node.js installed on your machine.
  2. Generate your commits:
    npx fake-git-history
    It will create my-history folder, initialize git and generate commits for every day within the last year (0-3 commits per day).
  3. Create a private repository in your GitHub called my-history and push the changes:
    cd my-history
git remote add origin git@github.com:<USERNAME>/my-history.git 
git push -u origin master

Done! Go take a look at your GitHub profile 😉

Customizations

--commitsPerDay

Specify how many commits should be created for every single day. Default is 0,3 which means it will randomly make from 0 to 3 commits a day. Example:

npx fake-git-history --commitsPerDay "0,5"

--workdaysOnly

Use it if you don't want to commit on weekends. Example:

npx fake-git-history --workdaysOnly

--startDate and --endDate

By default, the script generates GitHub commits for every day within the last year. If you want to generate activity for a specific dates, then use these options:

npx fake-git-history --startDate "2020/09/01" --endDate "2020/09/30"

PS

It is something I wrote as a joke, so don't take it seriously. I don't encourage you to cheat, but if anybody is judging your professional skills by the graph at your GitHub profile, they deserve to see a rich activity graph 🤓

