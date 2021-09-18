Generate GitHub Commits

A command-line tool to generate your GitHub activity graph.

Does your profile look like you have stopped coding at all? No worries, this script will help you.

How To Use

Make sure you have Git and Node.js installed on your machine. Generate your commits: npx fake-git-history It will create my-history folder, initialize git and generate commits for every day within the last year (0-3 commits per day). Create a private repository in your GitHub called my-history and push the changes: cd my-history git remote add origin git@github.com:<USERNAME>/my-history.git git push -u origin master

Done! Go take a look at your GitHub profile 😉

Customizations

Specify how many commits should be created for every single day. Default is 0,3 which means it will randomly make from 0 to 3 commits a day. Example:

npx fake-git-history --commitsPerDay "0,5"

Use it if you don't want to commit on weekends. Example:

npx fake-git-history --workdaysOnly

By default, the script generates GitHub commits for every day within the last year. If you want to generate activity for a specific dates, then use these options:

npx fake-git-history --startDate "2020/09/01" --endDate "2020/09/30"

PS

It is something I wrote as a joke, so don't take it seriously. I don't encourage you to cheat, but if anybody is judging your professional skills by the graph at your GitHub profile, they deserve to see a rich activity graph 🤓