A command-line tool to generate your GitHub activity graph.
Does your profile look like you have stopped coding at all? No worries, this script will help you.
It will create
npx fake-git-history
my-history folder, initialize git and generate commits for every day within the last year (0-3 commits per day).
my-history
and push the changes:
cd my-history
git remote add origin git@github.com:<USERNAME>/my-history.git
git push -u origin master
Done! Go take a look at your GitHub profile 😉
--commitsPerDay
Specify how many commits should be created for every single day.
Default is
0,3 which means it will randomly make from 0 to 3 commits a day. Example:
npx fake-git-history --commitsPerDay "0,5"
--workdaysOnly
Use it if you don't want to commit on weekends. Example:
npx fake-git-history --workdaysOnly
--startDate and
--endDate
By default, the script generates GitHub commits for every day within the last year. If you want to generate activity for a specific dates, then use these options:
npx fake-git-history --startDate "2020/09/01" --endDate "2020/09/30"
It is something I wrote as a joke, so don't take it seriously. I don't encourage you to cheat, but if anybody is judging your professional skills by the graph at your GitHub profile, they deserve to see a rich activity graph 🤓