Current Status: This library is ready for experimental usage.

Fake

Test one thing at a time, fake the rest.

Tutorial

Set an expectation of a method call on an object:

var fake = require ( 'fake' )(); var object = {}; fake.expect(object, 'method' ); object.method();

If the last object.method() call is not present, an exception will be thrown.

Depending on your approach to TDD, you may prefer to use stubbing over mocking instead:

var fake = require ( 'fake' )(); var object = {}; var objectMethodCall = fake.stub(object, 'method' ); object.method(); assert.equals(objectMethodCall.calls.length, 1 );

API

fake.expect(object, method, [times, withArgs, andReturn | andHandle])

Set up an ordered expectation. Calling any other methods controlled by fake before this expectation has been satisfied will throw an exception.

fake.expectAnytime(object, method, [times, withArgs, andReturn | andHandle])

Set up an unordered expectation. This will only throw an error if this expectation is not verified before the process exits.

fake.stub(object, method, [times, withArgs, andReturn | andHandle])

Set up an optional expectation. This is useful for pre-filling return values for functions, without caring if the function is ever called.

Todo

Report non-matching anytime expectations if they are the closest match

Move stacktrace into own module

Useful error reporting

Partial arguments matching

Become self-testing

Documentation

Handle fake functions being claimed by multiple fakes

NodeModuleScene / BrowserScriptScene?

License

Fake is released under the MIT license.