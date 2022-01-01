React Popper

React wrapper around Popper.

important note: Popper is not a tooltip library, it's a positioning engine to be used to build features such as (but not restricted to) tooltips.

Install

Via package managers:

npm i react-popper @popperjs/core yarn add react-popper @popperjs/core

Note: @popperjs/core must be installed in your project in order for react-popper to work.

Via script tag (UMD library exposed as ReactPopper ):

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-popper/dist/index.umd.js" > </ script >

Documentation

The full documentation can be found on the official Popper website:

http://popper.js.org/react-popper

Running Locally

clone repo

git clone git@github.com:FezVrasta/react-popper.git

move into folder

cd ~/react-popper

install dependencies

npm install or yarn

run dev mode

npm run demo:dev or yarn demo:dev

open your browser and visit: