React wrapper around Popper.
important note: Popper is not a tooltip library, it's a positioning engine to be used to build features such as (but not restricted to) tooltips.
Via package managers:
# With npm
npm i react-popper @popperjs/core
# With Yarn
yarn add react-popper @popperjs/core
Note:
@popperjs/core must be installed in your project in order for
react-popper to work.
Via
script tag (UMD library exposed as
ReactPopper):
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-popper/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
The full documentation can be found on the official Popper website:
http://popper.js.org/react-popper
git clone git@github.com:FezVrasta/react-popper.git
cd ~/react-popper
npm install or
yarn
npm run demo:dev or
yarn demo:dev
http://localhost:1234/