frp

faithlife-react-popper

by Travis Arnold
2.2.4 (see all)

Fork of the react-popper project

npm
GitHub
Documentation
117

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

React Popper

Unit Tests npm version npm downloads Dependency Status code style: prettier Get support or discuss

React wrapper around Popper.

important note: Popper is not a tooltip library, it's a positioning engine to be used to build features such as (but not restricted to) tooltips.

Install

Via package managers:

# With npm
npm i react-popper @popperjs/core

# With Yarn
yarn add react-popper @popperjs/core

Note: @popperjs/core must be installed in your project in order for react-popper to work.

Via script tag (UMD library exposed as ReactPopper):

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-popper/dist/index.umd.js"></script>

Documentation

The full documentation can be found on the official Popper website:

http://popper.js.org/react-popper

Running Locally

clone repo

git clone git@github.com:FezVrasta/react-popper.git

move into folder

cd ~/react-popper

install dependencies

npm install or yarn

run dev mode

npm run demo:dev or yarn demo:dev

open your browser and visit:

http://localhost:1234/

