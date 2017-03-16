Fairmont is a family of JavaScript libraries for functional reactive programming. Fairmont takes full advantage of ES6+ features like iterators (including async iterators), generators, and promises. Inspired by libraries like Underscore and many others, Fairmont features include:
Here's a simple reactive Web app implementing a counter using Fairmont's Reactive programming functions.
In JavaScript:
var $ = require("jquery"),
F = require("fairmont");
$(function() {
var data = { counter: 0 };
F.go([
F.events("click", $("a[href='#increment']")),
F.map(function() { data.counter++; })
]);
F.go([
F.events("change", F.observe(data)),
F.map(function() {
$("p.counter")
.html(data.counter);
})
]);
});
In CoffeeScript:
{start, flow, events, map, observe} = require "fairmont-reactive"
$ = require "jquery"
$ ->
data = counter: 0
go [
events "click", $("a[href='#increment']")
map -> data.counter++
]
go [
events "change", observe data
map ->
$("p.counter")
.html data.counter
]
You can run this example or look at our other reactive examples:
You can simply install Fairmont as a whole:
npm install fairmont
Or you can simply install the components you need.
Example:
npm install fairmont-core
Learn more about the individual Fairmont components by clicking on the links below:
The API Reference provides documentation on each component and its corresponding functions.
Fairmont is available for production use. We use Fairmont is wide-variety of development projects. We welcome contributors!
You can get an idea of what we're planning by looking at the tickets. If you want something that isn't there, and you think it would be a good addition, please open a ticket.