openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

fairmont

by pandastrike
2.0.1 (see all)

Functional (and) reactive programming library for JavaScript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Fairmont

Fairmont is a family of JavaScript libraries for functional reactive programming. Fairmont takes full advantage of ES6+ features like iterators (including async iterators), generators, and promises. Inspired by libraries like Underscore and many others, Fairmont features include:

  • reactive programming support through async iterators
  • lazy evaluation on collection operations via iterators
  • core functional operations, like currying and composition
  • bridge functions for integrating with OOP-based libraries
  • common file and stream based operations
  • streams and event emitters modeled as asynchronous iterators
  • observers for reacting to changes in state
  • unifies synchronous and asynchronous programming models

Examples

Here's a simple reactive Web app implementing a counter using Fairmont's Reactive programming functions.

In JavaScript:

var $ = require("jquery"),
  F = require("fairmont");

$(function() {

  var data = { counter: 0 };

  F.go([
    F.events("click", $("a[href='#increment']")),
    F.map(function() { data.counter++; })
  ]);

  F.go([
    F.events("change", F.observe(data)),
    F.map(function() {
      $("p.counter")
        .html(data.counter);
    })
  ]);
});

In CoffeeScript:

{start, flow, events, map, observe} = require "fairmont-reactive"

$ = require "jquery"

$ ->

  data = counter: 0

  go [
    events "click", $("a[href='#increment']")
    map -> data.counter++
  ]

  go [
    events "change", observe data
    map ->
      $("p.counter")
      .html data.counter
  ]

You can run this example or look at our other reactive examples:

Installation

You can simply install Fairmont as a whole:

npm install fairmont

Or you can simply install the components you need.

Example:

npm install fairmont-core

Learn more about the individual Fairmont components by clicking on the links below:

The API Reference provides documentation on each component and its corresponding functions.

Status

Fairmont is available for production use. We use Fairmont is wide-variety of development projects. We welcome contributors!

Roadmap

You can get an idea of what we're planning by looking at the tickets. If you want something that isn't there, and you think it would be a good addition, please open a ticket.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial