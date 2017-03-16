Fairmont

Fairmont is a family of JavaScript libraries for functional reactive programming. Fairmont takes full advantage of ES6+ features like iterators (including async iterators), generators, and promises. Inspired by libraries like Underscore and many others, Fairmont features include:

reactive programming support through async iterators

lazy evaluation on collection operations via iterators

core functional operations, like currying and composition

bridge functions for integrating with OOP-based libraries

common file and stream based operations

streams and event emitters modeled as asynchronous iterators

observers for reacting to changes in state

unifies synchronous and asynchronous programming models

Examples

Here's a simple reactive Web app implementing a counter using Fairmont's Reactive programming functions.

In JavaScript:

var $ = require ( "jquery" ), F = require ( "fairmont" ); $( function ( ) { var data = { counter : 0 }; F.go([ F.events( "click" , $( "a[href='#increment']" )), F.map( function ( ) { data.counter++; }) ]); F.go([ F.events( "change" , F.observe(data)), F.map( function ( ) { $( "p.counter" ) .html(data.counter); }) ]); });

In CoffeeScript:

{start, flow, events, map, observe} = require "fairmont-reactive" $ = require "jquery" $ -> data = counter: 0 go [ events "click" , $( "a[href='#increment']" ) map -> data.counter++ ] go [ events "change" , observe data map -> $( "p.counter" ) .html data.counter ]

You can run this example or look at our other reactive examples:

Installation

You can simply install Fairmont as a whole:

npm install fairmont

Or you can simply install the components you need.

Example:

npm install fairmont-core

Learn more about the individual Fairmont components by clicking on the links below:

The API Reference provides documentation on each component and its corresponding functions.

Status

Fairmont is available for production use. We use Fairmont is wide-variety of development projects. We welcome contributors!

Roadmap

You can get an idea of what we're planning by looking at the tickets. If you want something that isn't there, and you think it would be a good addition, please open a ticket.