An analytics server that doesn't undermine user's privacy
Google Analytics is the de-facto standard in the web and mobile analytics service world.
But it has several serious privacy implications:
Inspired by an interesting article from @staltz, and from the awesome work done by the micro-analytics team, I decided to start working on a Google Analytics alternative.
Fair Analytics is an open, transparent, distributed and fair Google Analytics alternative.
There are 2 ways of running Fair Analytics
npm install -g fair-analytics
fair-analytics
The command accepts some options:
$ fair-analytics --help
Usage: fair-analytics [options] [command]
Commands:
help Display help
Options:
-h, --help Output usage information
-H, --host [value] Host to listen on (defaults to "0.0.0.0")
-m, --memory Use in-memory storage (disabled by default)
-o, --origin [value] Accepts POST requests only from a specified origin (defaults to "*")
-p, --port <n> Port to listen on (defaults to 3000)
-s, --storage-directory [value] Storage directory (defaults to process.cwd())
-v, --version Output the version number
The instance is now running at
http://localhost:3000
Add fair-analytics as a dependency to your project
const path = require('path')
const fa = require('fair-analytics')
const server = fa({
storageDirectory: path.resolve(__dirname)
})
const { feed } = server
feed.on('ready', () => {
server.listen(3000, '0.0.0.0')
})
The instance is now running at
http://localhost:3000
TODO
The quickest way to start tracking usage is to use fair-analytics-client-api
Example usage:
import fairAnalytics from 'fair-analytics-client-api'
// create a fa instance
const fa = fairAnalytics({
url: 'https://fa.yoursite.com' // the URL of your hosted Fair Analytics instance
})
// track events
fa.send({
event: 'pageView', // event is mandatory and can be anything
pathname: window.location.pathname
})
.then(res => {
if (res.ok) {
console.log('success')
}
})
.catch(err => {
console.error(err.message)
})
Please refer to the fair-analytics-client-api documentation for further details
Fair Analytics responds to 3 endpoints:
Responds with a basic homepage, displaying the
feed.key
Used to POST tracked events.
Responds with 204 in case of success (the body MUST be an object containing at least an
event parameter)
Gets realtime updates via server sent events Useful to create real-time dashboards
Consuming real-time data is as easy as:
if (window.EventSource) {
const source = new window.EventSource('https://fa.mysite.com/_live')
source.addEventListener('fair-analytics-event', (e) => {
console.log(e)
})
source.addEventListener('open', () => {
console.log('Connection was opened')
})
source.addEventListener('error', e => {
if (e.readyState === window.EventSource.CLOSED) {
console.log('Connection was closed')
}
})
}
Provides an aggregated view of all the events stored, grouped by
event and
pathname
In this case data is persisted to a local JSON file using lowdb
Here is an example response:
{
"pageView":{
"/home":{
"times":640,
"last":"2017-05-04T12:36:31.514Z"
},
"/about":{
"times":40,
"last":"2017-05-04T12:36:31.514Z"
}
}
}
As we said Fair Analytics is distributed. It's easily possible to replicate raw data.
const hypercore = require('hypercore')
const swarm = require('hyperdiscovery')
const KEY = 'A FAIR ANALYTICS FEEED KEY'
const LOCALPATH = './replicated.dataset'
const feed = hypercore(LOCALPATH, KEY, {valueEncoding: 'json'})
swarm(feed)
feed.on('ready', () => {
// this configuration will download all the feed
// and process new incoming data
// via the feed.on('data') callback
// in case you want to process all the feed (old and new)
// use only {tail: true, tail: true}
feed.createReadStream({
tail: true,
live: true,
start: feed.length,
snapshot: false
})
.on('data', console.log) // Use this callback to precess data as you like
})
$ npm test
This project adheres to Semantic Versioning.
Every release, along with the migration instructions, is documented in the CHANGELOG.md file.
MIT