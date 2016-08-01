About

This is the Factual-supported Node.js driver for Factual's public API.

Install

$ npm install factual-api

Get Started

Include this driver in your project:

var Factual = require ( 'factual-api' ); var factual = new Factual( 'YOUR_KEY' , 'YOUR_SECRET' );

If you don't have a Factual API key yet, it's free and easy to get one.

Schema

Use the schema API call to determine which fields are available, the datatypes of those fields, and which operations (sorting, searching, writing, facetting) can be performed on each field.

Full documentation: http://developer.factual.com/api-docs/#Schema

factual.get( '/t/places-us/schema' , function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.view); });

Read

Use the read API call to query data in Factual tables with any combination of full-text search, parametric filtering, and geo-location filtering.

Full documentation: http://developer.factual.com/api-docs/#Read

Related place-specific documentation:

factual.get( '/t/places-us' ,{ q : "century city mall" , "include_count" : "true" }, function ( error, res ) { console .log( "show " + res.included_rows + "/" + res.total_row_count + " rows:" , res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us' , { filters :{ category_ids :{ "$includes" : 347 }}}, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us' , { filters :{ category_ids :{ "$includes_any" :[ 312 , 347 ]}}}, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us' , { filters :{ "$and" :[{ category_ids :{ "$includes" : 317 }},{ category_ids :{ "$excludes" : 318 }}]}}, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us' , { q : "starbucks" , filters :{ "locality" : "los angeles" }}, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us' , { q : "starbucks" , filters :{ "$or" :[{ "locality" :{ "$eq" : "los angeles" }},{ "locality" :{ "$eq" : "santa monica" }}]}}, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us' , { q : "starbucks" , filters :{ "$or" :[{ "locality" :{ "$eq" : "los angeles" }},{ "locality" :{ "$eq" : "santa monica" }}]}, offset : 2 , limit : 1 }, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us' , { q : "coffee" , geo :{ "$circle" :{ "$center" :[ 34.058583 , -118.416582 ], "$meters" : 1000 }}}, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us' , { threshold : "confident" }, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us/03c26917-5d66-4de9-96bc-b13066173c65' , function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data[ 0 ]); });

Facets

Use the facets call to get summarized counts, grouped by specified fields.

Full documentation: http://developer.factual.com/api-docs/#Facets

factual.get( '/t/places-us/facets' , { q : "starbucks" , filters :{ "region" : "CA" }, select : "locality" , "min_count" : 20 , limit : 5 }, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); });

Resolve

Use resolve to generate a confidence-based match to an existing set of place attributes.

Full documentation: http://developer.factual.com/api-docs/#Resolve

factual.get( '/t/places-us/resolve?values={"name":"McDonalds","address":"10451 Santa Monica Blvd","region":"CA","postcode":"90025"}' , function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); }); factual.get( '/t/places-us/resolve?values={"name":"McDonalds","latitude":34.05671,"longitude":-118.42586}' , function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); });

Crosswalk

Crosswalk contains third party mappings between entities.

Full documentation: http://developer.factual.com/places-crosswalk/

factual.get( '/t/crosswalk?filters={"factual_id":"3b9e2b46-4961-4a31-b90a-b5e0aed2a45e","namespace":"yelp"}' , function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); });

factual.get( '/t/crosswalk?filters={"namespace":"foursquare", "namespace_id":"4ae4df6df964a520019f21e3"}' , function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); });

World Geographies

World Geographies contains administrative geographies (states, counties, countries), natural geographies (rivers, oceans, continents), and assorted geographic miscallaney. This resource is intended to complement the Global Places and add utility to any geo-related content.

factual.get( '/t/world-geographies?' , { q : "los angeles" , filters :{ "$and" :[{ "name" :{ "$eq" : "California" }},{ "country" :{ "$eq" : "US" }},{ "placetype" :{ "$eq" : "region" }}]}, select : "contextname,factual_id" }, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); });

factual.get( '/t/world-geographies?' , { q : "los angeles" , filters :{ "$and" :[{ "ancestors" :{ "$includes" : "08649c86-8f76-11e1-848f-cfd5bf3ef515" }},{ "country" :{ "$eq" : "US" }},{ "placetype" :{ "$eq" : "locality" }}]}, select : "contextname,factual_id" }, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res.data); });

Submit

Submit new data, or update existing data. Submit behaves as an "upsert", meaning that Factual will attempt to match the provided data against any existing places first. Note: you should ALWAYS store the commit ID returned from the response for any future support requests.

Full documentation: http://developer.factual.com/api-docs/#Submit

Place-specific Write API documentation: http://developer.factual.com/write-api/

factual.post( '/t/us-sandbox/submit' , { values : JSON .stringify({ name : "Factual" , address : "1999 Avenue of the Stars" , address_extended : "34th floor" , locality : "Los Angeles" , region : "CA" , postcode : "90067" , country : "us" , latitude : 34.058743 , longitude : -118.41694 , category_ids : [ 209 , 213 ], hours : "Mon 11:30am-2pm Tue-Fri 11:30am-2pm, 5:30pm-9pm Sat-Sun closed" }), user : "a_user_id" }, function ( error, res ) { console .log(res); });

Flag

Use the flag API to flag problems in existing data.

Full documentation: http://developer.factual.com/api-docs/#Flag

Flag a place that is a duplicate of another. The preferred entity that should persist is passed as a GET parameter.

factual.post( '/t/us-sandbox/4e4a14fe-988c-4f03-a8e7-0efc806d0a7f/flag' , { problem : "duplicate" , preferred : "9d676355-6c74-4cf6-8c4a-03fdaaa2d66a" , user : "a_user_id" }, function ( error, res ) { if (!error) console .log( "success" ); });

Flag a place that is closed.

factual.post( '/t/us-sandbox/4e4a14fe-988c-4f03-a8e7-0efc806d0a7f/flag' , { problem : "closed" , user : "a_user_id" , comment : "was shut down when I went there yesterday." }, function ( error, res ) { if (!error) console .log( "success" ); });

Flag a place that has been relocated, so that it will redirect to the new location. The preferred entity (the current location) is passed as a GET parameter. The old location is identified in the URL.

factual.post( '/t/us-sandbox/4e4a14fe-988c-4f03-a8e7-0efc806d0a7f/flag' , { problem : "relocated" , preferred : "9d676355-6c74-4cf6-8c4a-03fdaaa2d66a" , user : "a_user_id" }, function ( error, res ) { if (!error) console .log( "success" ); });

Error Handling

The error object is the first argument of the callback functions, it will be null if no errors.

Debug Mode

To see detailed debug information at runtime, you can turn on Debug Mode:

factual.startDebug(); factual.stopDebug();

Debug Mode will output useful information about what's going on, including the request sent to Factual and the response from Factual, outputting to stdout and stderr.

Custom timeouts

You can set the request timeout (in milliseconds):

factual.setRequestTimeout( 1000 ); factual.setRequestTimeout();

You will get [Error: socket hang up] for custom timeout errors.

Where to Get Help

If you think you've identified a specific bug in this driver, please file an issue in the github repo. Please be as specific as you can, including:

What you did to surface the bug

What you expected to happen

What actually happened

Detailed stack trace and/or line numbers

If you are having any other kind of issue, such as unexpected data or strange behaviour from Factual's API (or you're just not sure WHAT'S going on), please contact us through the Factual support site.