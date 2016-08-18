Factory Girl

port features from factory_girl in rails to nodejs

Installation

Node.js:

npm install 'factory_girl'

Usage

Define factory

var FactoryGirl = require ( 'factory_girl' );

FactoryGirl.define( 'user' , function ( ) { this .id = Math .random()* 101 | 0 ; this .title = 'That\'s awesome day' ; this .emotion = 'happy' ; })

Using factories

user = FactoryGirl.create( 'user' ); user.attributes();

It's possible to override the defined attributes by passing a json:

user = FactoryGirl.create( 'user' , { id : 2 }); user.attributes(); FactoryGirl.attributesFor( 'user' ) FactoryGirl.defined( 'user' )

Loading factories

When using node.js you can specify the path(s) to your factories, so FactoryGirl will autoload all factories in that paths

FactoryGirl.definitionFilePaths = [__dirname + '/factories' ]; FactoryGirl.findDefinitions();

* The path to the factories must be an Array and also must be relative to the current file

Aliases

FactoryGirl.define( 'user' , { alias : 'doctor' }, function ( ) { })

FactoryGirl.create('user') is equal to FactoryGirl.create('doctor')

another thing is you can pass to array to alias {alias: ['doctor', 'patient']

Inheritance

FactoryGirl.define( 'doctor' , { inherit : 'user' }, function ( ) { this .id = 2 ; this .label = 'Dr' ; }) var doctor = Factory.create( 'doctor' ); doctor.attributes()

Association

FactoryGirl.hasOne(name[, factoryName] [, ref]) FactoryGirl.belongsTo(name[, factoryName] [, ref]) FactoryGirl.hasMany(name[, factoryName], num[, ref])

name : Factory's property name factoryName : Definition name of the related factory num : Number of related factories to be created ref : Foreign key attribute name

Examples

FactoryGirl.define( 'profile' , function ( ) { this .id = 2 ; this .label = 'Dr' ; this .belongsTo( 'user' ); }) FactoryGirl.define( 'place' , function ( ) { this .id = 2 ; this .label = 'New York' ; this .hasOne( 'user' ); }) FactoryGirl.define( 'user' , function ( ) { this .id = 1 ; this .name = 'John' ; this .hasMany( 'places' , 'place' ); }) var profile = FactoryGirl.create( 'profile' ); profile.attributes() profile.toJSON() var place = FactoryGirl.create( 'place' ); profile.toJSON()

Create Multi Object

FactoryGirl.createLists( 'user' ) => [{ id : 1 , ...}, { id : 23 , ....}]

Sequences