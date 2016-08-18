port features from factory_girl in rails to nodejs
Node.js:
npm install 'factory_girl'
var FactoryGirl = require('factory_girl'); // for nodejs
FactoryGirl.define('user', function() {
this.id = Math.random()*101|0;
this.title = 'That\'s awesome day';
this.emotion = 'happy';
})
user = FactoryGirl.create('user'); // create instance user
user.attributes(); // => {id: 1, title: 'That\'s awesome day', emotion: 'happy'}
It's possible to override the defined attributes by passing a json:
user = FactoryGirl.create('user', {id: 2});
user.attributes(); // => {id: 2, ....}
FactoryGirl.attributesFor('user') // => {id: 1, ...}
FactoryGirl.defined('user') // => true
When using node.js you can specify the path(s) to your factories, so FactoryGirl will autoload all factories in that paths
FactoryGirl.definitionFilePaths = [__dirname + '/factories'];
FactoryGirl.findDefinitions();
* The path to the factories must be an
Array and also must be relative to the current file
FactoryGirl.define('user', {alias: 'doctor'}, function () {
// same above
})
FactoryGirl.create('user') is equal to
FactoryGirl.create('doctor')
another thing is you can pass to array to alias
{alias: ['doctor', 'patient']
FactoryGirl.define('doctor', {inherit: 'user'}, function() {
this.id = 2;
this.label = 'Dr';
})
var doctor = Factory.create('doctor');
doctor.attributes() // => {id: 2, title: 'That\'s awesome day', emotion: 'happy', label: 'Dr'}
FactoryGirl.hasOne(name[, factoryName] [, ref])
FactoryGirl.belongsTo(name[, factoryName] [, ref])
FactoryGirl.hasMany(name[, factoryName], num[, ref])
name: Factory's property name
factoryName: Definition name of the related factory
num: Number of related factories to be created
ref: Foreign key attribute name
FactoryGirl.define('profile', function() {
this.id = 2;
this.label = 'Dr';
this.belongsTo('user');
})
FactoryGirl.define('place', function() {
this.id = 2;
this.label = 'New York';
this.hasOne('user');
})
FactoryGirl.define('user', function() {
this.id = 1;
this.name = 'John';
this.hasMany('places', 'place');
})
var profile = FactoryGirl.create('profile');
profile.attributes() // => {label: 'Dr'};
profile.toJSON() // => {id: 2, label: 'Dr', user_id: 1, user: {id: 1, title: 'That\'s awesome day', emotion: 'happy'}}
var place = FactoryGirl.create('place');
profile.toJSON() // => {id: 2, label: 'New York', user: {id: 1, place_id: 2, ...}}
FactoryGirl.createLists('user') => [{id: 1, ...}, {id: 23, ....}]
FactoryGirl.sequence('seq_name', function(id) {
return 'name ' + id;
});
FactoryGirl.define('user', function () {
this.sequence('seq_name', 'name');
})
var user = FactoryGirl.create('user');
user.toJSON() // => {name: 'name 1'}
var user2 = FactoryGirl.create('user');
user2.toJSON() // => {name: 'name 2'}