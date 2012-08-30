Factory-lady is a factory library for Node.js / JavaScript inspired by Factory_girl. It works asynchronously and supports lazy attributes as well as associations.

It works as long as new keyword is used on the model to instantiate new objects and save method is used to persist objects. For example, Mongoose models follow such convention.

Installation

Node.js:

npm install factory-lady

To use Factory-lady in the browser or other JavaScript environments, just copy and include factory-lady.js under lib directory.

Defining Factories

JavaScript:

var Factory = require ( 'factory-lady' ) , User = require ( '../../app/models/user' ) , Post = require ( '../../app/models/post' ); var emailCounter = 1 ; Factory.define( 'user' , User, { email : function ( cb ) { cb( 'user' + emailCounter++ + '@example.com' ); } , state : 'activated' , password : '123456' }); Factory.define( 'post' , Post, { user_id : Factory.assoc( 'user' , 'id' ) , subject : 'Hello World' , content : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...' });

CoffeeScript:

Factory = require 'factory-lady' User = require '../../app/models/user' Post = require '../../app/models/post' emailCounter = 1 Factory.define 'user' , User, email : (cb) -> cb( "user #{emailCounter++} @example.com" ) state : 'activated' password : '123456' Factory.define 'post' , Post, user_id : Factory.assoc 'user' , 'id' title : 'Hello World' content : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...'

Using Factories

JavaScript:

Factory.build( 'post' , function ( post ) { }); Factory.build( 'post' , { title : 'Foo' , content : 'Bar' }, function ( post ) { }); Factory.create( 'post' , function ( post ) { }); Factory( 'post' , function ( post ) { });

CoffeeScript:

Factory.build 'post' , (post) -> Factory.build 'post' , title: 'Foo' , content: 'Bar' , (post) -> Factory.create 'post' , (post) -> Factory 'post' , (post) ->

License

Copyright (c) 2011 Peter Jihoon Kim. This software is licensed under the MIT License.