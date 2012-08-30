openbase logo
Downloads/wk

664

664

GitHub Stars

119

119

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

1

1

Package

Dependencies

0

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

build status

factory-lady.js

Factory-lady is a factory library for Node.js / JavaScript inspired by Factory_girl. It works asynchronously and supports lazy attributes as well as associations.

It works as long as new keyword is used on the model to instantiate new objects and save method is used to persist objects. For example, Mongoose models follow such convention.

Installation

Node.js:

npm install factory-lady

To use Factory-lady in the browser or other JavaScript environments, just copy and include factory-lady.js under lib directory.

Defining Factories

JavaScript:

var Factory = require('factory-lady')
  , User    = require('../../app/models/user')
  , Post    = require('../../app/models/post');

var emailCounter = 1;

Factory.define('user', User, {
  email    : function(cb) { cb('user' + emailCounter++ + '@example.com'); } // lazy attribute
, state    : 'activated'
, password : '123456'
});

Factory.define('post', Post, {
  user_id  : Factory.assoc('user', 'id') // simply Factory.assoc('user') for user object itself
, subject  : 'Hello World'
, content  : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...'
});

CoffeeScript:

Factory = require 'factory-lady'
User    = require '../../app/models/user'
Post    = require '../../app/models/post'

emailCounter = 1

Factory.define 'user', User,
  email    : (cb) -> cb("user#{emailCounter++}@example.com") # lazy attribute
  state    : 'activated'
  password : '123456'

Factory.define 'post', Post,
  user_id  : Factory.assoc 'user', 'id' # simply Factory.assoc 'user' for user object itself
  title    : 'Hello World'
  content  : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...'

Using Factories

JavaScript:

Factory.build('post', function(post) {
  // post is a Post instance that is not saved
});

Factory.build('post', { title: 'Foo', content: 'Bar' }, function(post) {
  // build a post and override title and content
});

Factory.create('post', function(post) {
  // post is a saved Post instance
});

Factory('post', function(post) {
  // post is a saved Post instance
  // same as Factory.create
});

CoffeeScript:

Factory.build 'post', (post) ->
  # post is a Post instance that is not saved

Factory.build 'post', title: 'Foo', content: 'Bar', (post) ->
  # post is a Post instance that is not saved

Factory.create 'post', (post) ->
  # post is a saved Post instance

Factory 'post', (post) ->
  # post is a saved Post instance
  # same as Factory.create

License

Copyright (c) 2011 Peter Jihoon Kim. This software is licensed under the MIT License.

