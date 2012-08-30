Factory-lady is a factory library for Node.js / JavaScript inspired by Factory_girl. It works asynchronously and supports lazy attributes as well as associations.
It works as long as
new keyword is used on the model to instantiate new objects and
save method is used to persist objects. For example, Mongoose models follow such convention.
Node.js:
npm install factory-lady
To use Factory-lady in the browser or other JavaScript environments, just copy and include
factory-lady.js under
lib directory.
JavaScript:
var Factory = require('factory-lady')
, User = require('../../app/models/user')
, Post = require('../../app/models/post');
var emailCounter = 1;
Factory.define('user', User, {
email : function(cb) { cb('user' + emailCounter++ + '@example.com'); } // lazy attribute
, state : 'activated'
, password : '123456'
});
Factory.define('post', Post, {
user_id : Factory.assoc('user', 'id') // simply Factory.assoc('user') for user object itself
, subject : 'Hello World'
, content : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...'
});
CoffeeScript:
Factory = require 'factory-lady'
User = require '../../app/models/user'
Post = require '../../app/models/post'
emailCounter = 1
Factory.define 'user', User,
email : (cb) -> cb("user#{emailCounter++}@example.com") # lazy attribute
state : 'activated'
password : '123456'
Factory.define 'post', Post,
user_id : Factory.assoc 'user', 'id' # simply Factory.assoc 'user' for user object itself
title : 'Hello World'
content : 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet...'
JavaScript:
Factory.build('post', function(post) {
// post is a Post instance that is not saved
});
Factory.build('post', { title: 'Foo', content: 'Bar' }, function(post) {
// build a post and override title and content
});
Factory.create('post', function(post) {
// post is a saved Post instance
});
Factory('post', function(post) {
// post is a saved Post instance
// same as Factory.create
});
CoffeeScript:
Factory.build 'post', (post) ->
# post is a Post instance that is not saved
Factory.build 'post', title: 'Foo', content: 'Bar', (post) ->
# post is a Post instance that is not saved
Factory.create 'post', (post) ->
# post is a saved Post instance
Factory 'post', (post) ->
# post is a saved Post instance
# same as Factory.create
Copyright (c) 2011 Peter Jihoon Kim. This software is licensed under the MIT License.