factory-girl is a factory library for Node.js and the browser that is inspired by Factory_girl. It works asynchronously and supports associations and the use of functions for generating attributes.
Node.js:
npm install factory-girl
To use
factory-girl in the browser or other JavaScript environments, there are
builds for numerous module systems in the
dist/ directory.
Refer to the tutorial for a gentle introduction of building a simple user factory.
Here's the crash course:
const factory = require('factory-girl').factory;
const User = require('../models/user');
factory.define('user', User, {
username: 'Bob',
score: 50,
});
factory.build('user').then(user => {
console.log(user); // => User {username: 'Bob', score: 50}
});
Define factories using the
factory.define() method.
For example:
// Using objects as initializer
factory.define('product', Product, {
// use sequences to generate values sequentially
id: factory.sequence('Product.id', (n) => `product_${n}`),
// use functions to compute some complex value
launchDate: () => new Date(),
// return a promise to populate data asynchronously
asyncData: () => fetch('some/resource'),
});
factory.define('user', User, {
// seq is an alias for sequence
email: factory.seq('User.email', (n) => `user${n}@ymail.com`),
// use the chance(http://chancejs.com/) library to generate real-life like data
about: factory.chance('sentence'),
// use assoc to associate with other models
profileImage: factory.assoc('profile_image', '_id'),
// or assocMany to associate multiple models
addresses: factory.assocMany('address', 2, '_id'),
// use assocAttrs to embed models that are not persisted
creditCardNumber: factory.assocAttrs('credit_card', 'number', {type: 'masterCard'}),
// use assocAttrs or assocAttrsMany to embed plain json objects
twitterDetails: factory.assocAttrs('twitter_details'),
});
// Using functions as initializer
factory.define('account', Account, buildOptions => {
let attrs = {
confirmed: false,
confirmedAt: null
};
// use build options to modify the returned object
if (buildOptions.confirmedUser) {
attrs.confirmed = true;
attrs.confirmedAt = new Date();
}
return attrs;
});
// buildOptions can be passed while requesting an object
factory.build('account', {}, {confirmed: true});
Options can be provided when you define a factory:
factory.define('user', User, { foo: 'bar' }, options);
Alternatively you can set options for the factory that will get applied for all model-factories:
factory.withOptions(options);
Currently the supported options are:
afterBuild: function(model, attrs, buildOptions)
Provides a function that is called after the model is built. The function should return the instance or a Promise for the instance.
afterCreate: function(model, attrs, buildOptions)
Provides a function that is called after a new model instance is saved. The function should return the instance or throw an error. For asynchronous functions, it should return a promise that resolves with the instance or rejects with the error.
factory.define('user', User, {foo: 'bar'}, {
afterBuild: (model, attrs, buildOptions) => {
return doSomethingAsync(model).then(() => {
doWhateverElse(model);
return model;
});
},
afterCreate: (model, attrs, buildOptions) => {
modify(model);
if ('something' === 'wrong') {
throw new Error;
}
maybeLog('something');
return model;
}
});
You can extend a factory using
#extend:
factory.define('user', User, { username: 'Bob', expired: false });
factory.extend('user', 'expiredUser', { expired: true });
factory.build('expiredUser').then(user => {
console.log(user); // => User { username: 'Bob', expired: true });
});
#extend(parent, name, initializer, options = {})
The
#extend method takes the same options as
#define except you
can provide a different
Model using
options.model.
Generates and returns model attributes as an object hash instead of the model instance. This may be useful where you need a JSON representation of the model e.g. mocking an API response.
factory.attrs('post').then(postAttrs => {
// postAttrs is a json representation of the Post model
});
factory.attrs('post', {title: 'Foo', content: 'Bar'}).then(postAttrs => {
// builds post json object and overrides title and content
});
factory.attrs('post', {title: 'Foo'}, {hasComments: true}).then(postAttrs => {
// builds post json object
// overrides title
// invokes the initializer function with buildOptions of {hasComments: true}
});
You can use
Factory#attrsMany to generate a set of model attributes
factory.attrsMany('post', 5, [{title: 'foo1'}, {title: 'foo2'}]).then(postAttrsArray => {
// postAttrsArray is an array of 5 post json objects
debug(postAttrsArray);
});
Builds a new model instance that is not persisted.
factory.build('post').then(post => {
// post is a Post instance that is not persisted
});
The
buildMany version builds an array of model instances.
factory.buildMany('post', 5).then(postsArray => {
// postsArray is an array of 5 Post instances
});
Similar to
Factory#attrs, you can pass attributes to override or buildOptions.
Builds a new model instance that is persisted.
factory.create('post').then(post => {
// post is a saved Post instance
});
The createMany version creates an array of model instances.
factory.createMany('post', 5).then(postsArray => {
// postsArray is an array of 5 Post saved instances
});
Similar to
Factory#attrs and
Factory#build, you can pass
attrs to override and
buildOptions. If you pass an array of
attrs then each element of the array will be
used as the attrs for a each model created.
If you can pass an array of
attrs then you can omit
num and the length of the array
will be used.
Destroys all of the created models. This is done using the adapter's
destroy method.
It might be useful to clear all created models before each test or testSuite.
Adapters provide support for different databases and ORMs. Adapters can be registered for specific models, or as the 'default adapter', which is used for any models for which an adapter has not been specified. See the adapter docs for usage, but typical usage is:
const FactoryGirl = require('factory-girl');
const factory = FactoryGirl.factory;
const adapter = new FactoryGirl.MongooseAdapter();
// use the mongoose adapter as the default adapter
factory.setAdapter(adapter);
// Or use it only for one model-factory
factory.setAdapter(adapter, 'factory-name');
ObjectAdapter is a simple adapter that uses
const model = new MyModel(),
model.save() and
model.destroy().
factory.setAdapter(new factory.ObjectAdapter());
class MyModel {
save() {
// save the model
},
destroy() {
// destroy the model
}
}
factory.define('model', MyModel);
You can create multiple factories which have different settings:
let anotherFactory = new factory.FactoryGirl();
anotherFactory.setAdapter(new MongooseAdapter()); // use the Mongoose adapter
This module started out as a fork of
factory-lady, but the fork deviated quite a
bit. This module uses an adapter to talk to your models so it can support different ORMs
such as Bookshelf,
Sequelize,
JugglingDB, and
Mongoose (and doesn't use
throw
for errors that might occur during save).
Version 4.0 is a complete rewrite with thanks to @chetanism.
Copyright (c) 2016 Chetan Verma.
Copyright (c) 2014 Simon Wade. Copyright (c) 2011 Peter Jihoon Kim.
This software is licensed under the MIT License.