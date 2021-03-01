factoria

Simplistic model factory for Node/JavaScript, heavily inspired by Laravel's Model Factories.

Install

$ yarn add factoria -D $ yarn add faker -D

Usage

1. Define a model

To define a model, import and use define from the module. define accepts two arguments:

name : (string) Name of the model, e.g. 'user'

: (string) Name of the model, e.g. (faker) (function) A closure to return the model's attribute definition as an object. This closure will receive a Faker instance, which allows you to generate various random testing data.

Example:

const define = require ( 'factoria' ).define define( 'User' , faker => ({ id: faker.random.uuid(), name: faker.name.findName(), email: faker.internet.email(), age: faker.random.number({ min: 13 , max: 99 }) })) define<User>( 'User' , faker => ({ }))

2. Generate model objects

To generate model objects, import the factory and call it with the model's defined name. Following the previous example:

import factory from 'factoria' const user = factory( 'User' ) const userWithSetEmail = factory( 'User' , { email: 'foo@bar.baz' }) const users = factory( 'User' , 5 ) const usersWithSetAge = factory( 'User' , 5 , { age: 27 }) const user = factory( 'User' , { name: faker => { return faker.name.findName() + ' Jr.' } }) const user = factory<User>( 'User' ) const users: User[] = factory<User>( 'User' , 3 )

Nested factories

factoria fully supports nested factories. For example, if you have a Role and a User model, the setup might look like this:

import factory from 'factoria' factory.define( 'Role' , faker => { name: faker.random.arrayElement([ 'user' , 'manager' , 'admin' ]) }).define( 'User' , faker => ({ email: faker.internet.email(), role: factory( 'Role' ) }))

Calling factory('User') will generate an object of the expected shape e.g.,

{ email : 'foo@bar.com' , role : { name : 'admin' } }

States

States allow you to define modifications that can be applied to your model factories. To create states, add an object as the third parameter of factory.define , where the key being the state name and its value the state's attributes. For example, you can add an unverified state for a User model this way:

factory.define( 'User' , faker => ({ email: faker.internet.email(), verified: true }), { unverified: { verified: false } })

State attributes can also be a function with Faker as the sole argument:

factory.define( 'User' , faker => ({ email: faker.internet.email(), verified: true }), { unverified: faker => ({ verified: faker.random.arrayElement([ false ]) }) })

You can then apply the state by calling the method states() with the state name, which returns the factoria instance itself:

const unverifiedUser = factory.states( 'unverified' )( 'User' )

You can also apply multiple states:

const fourUnverifiedPoorSouls = factory.states( 'job:engineer' , 'unverified' )( 'User' , 4 )

Test setup tips

Often, you want to set up all model definitions before running the tests. One way to do so is to have one entry point for the factories during test setup. For example, you can have this test script defined in package.json :

{ "test" : "mocha-webpack --require test/setup.js tests/**/*.spec.js" }

Or, if Jest is your cup of tea:

{ "jest" : { "setupFilesAfterEnv" : [ "<rootDir>/test/setup.js" ] } }

Then in test/setup.js you can import factoria and add the model definitions there.

Another approach is to have a wrapper module around factoria, have all models defined inside the module, and finally export factoria itself. You can then import the wrapper and use the imported object as a factoria instance (because it is a factoria instance), with all model definitions registered:

import factory from 'factoria' factory.define( 'User' , faker => ({})) .define( 'Group' , faker => ({})) export default factory

import factory from './factory' const user = factory( 'User' )

factoria itself uses this approach for its tests.

License

MIT © Phan An