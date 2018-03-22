factor browser-pack bundles into a common bundle and entry-specific bundles
x.js:
var z = require('./z.js');
var w = require('./w.js');
console.log(z(5) * w(2));
y.js:
var z = require('./z.js');
console.log(z(2) + 111);
z.js:
module.exports = function (n) { return n * 111 }
w.js:
module.exports = function (n) { return n * 50 }
Now run factor-bundle as a plugin (new in browserify 3.28.0):
browserify x.js y.js -p [ factor-bundle -o bundle/x.js -o bundle/y.js ] \
-o bundle/common.js
or you can pipe module-deps json
directly into the
factor-bundle command:
$ module-deps x.js y.js | factor-bundle \
x.js -o bundle/x.js \
y.js -o bundle/y.js \
> bundle/common.js
or factor out an existing bundle already compiled by browserify:
$ browserify x.js y.js > bundle.js
$ browser-unpack < bundle.js | factor-bundle \
x.js -o bundle/x.js \
y.js -o bundle/y.js \
> bundle/common.js
Whichever one of these 3 options, you take, you can now have 2 pages, each with
a different combination of script tags but with all the common modules factored
out into a
common.js to avoid transferring the same code multiple times:
<script src="/bundle/common.js"></script>
<script src="/bundle/x.js"></script>
<script src="/bundle/common.js"></script>
<script src="/bundle/y.js"></script>
to verify this works from node you can do:
$ cat bundle/common.js bundle/x.js | node
55500
$ cat bundle/common.js bundle/y.js | node
333
We can pipe each output file through some other processes. Here we'll do minification with uglify compression with gzip:
browserify files/*.js \
-p [ factor-bundle -o 'uglifyjs -cm | gzip > bundle/`basename $FILE`.gz' ] \
| uglifyjs -cm | gzip > bundle/common.js.gz
If you prefer you can use the factor-bundle plugin api directly in code:
var browserify = require('browserify');
var fs = require('fs');
var files = [ './files/x.js', './files/y.js' ];
var b = browserify(files);
b.plugin('factor-bundle', { outputs: [ 'bundle/x.js', 'bundle/y.js' ] });
b.bundle().pipe(fs.createWriteStream('bundle/common.js'));
or instead of writing to files you can output to writable streams:
var browserify = require('browserify');
var concat = require('concat-stream');
var files = [ './files/x.js', './files/y.js' ];
var b = browserify(files);
b.plugin('factor-bundle', { outputs: [ write('x'), write('y') ] });
b.bundle().pipe(write('common'));
function write (name) {
return concat(function (body) {
console.log('// ----- ' + name + ' -----');
console.log(body.toString('utf8'));
});
}
You can use factor-bundle as a browserify plugin:
browserify -p [ factor-bundle OPTIONS ]
where OPTIONS are:
-o Output FILE or CMD that maps to a corresponding entry file at the same
index. CMDs are executed with $FILE set to the corresponding input file.
Optionally specify a function that returns a valid value for this argument.
-e Entry file to use, overriding the entry files listed in the original
bundle.
or you can use the command:
usage: factor-bundle [ x.js -o bundle/x.js ... ] > bundle/common.js
Read `module-deps` json output from stdin, factoring each entry file out into
the corresponding output file (-o).
-o FILE, -o CMD
Write output to FILE or CMD. CMD is distinguished from FILE by the presence
of one or more `>` or `|` characters. For example, use:
factor-bundle browser/a.js browser/b.js \
-o bundle/a.js -o bundle/b.js
to write to a FILE. And do something like:
factor-bundle browser/*.js \
-o 'uglifyjs -cm | gzip > bundle/`basename $FILE`.gz'
to use a CMD. In the CMD, $FILE is set to the corresponding input file path.
If there is a trailing unpaired `-o`, that file will be used for the common
bundle output. Otherwise, the final bundle is written to stdout.
var factor = require('factor-bundle')
Return a transform stream
tr that factors the array of entry path strings
files out into bundle files. The input format that
fr expects is described
in the module-deps package.
The output format for
fr and each of the
fr sub-streams given by each
'stream' event is also in the
module-deps format.
opts.o or
opts.outputs should be an array that pairs up with the
files array to specify
where each bundle output for each entry file should be written. The elements in
opts.o can be string filenames, writable streams, or functions that return a
string filename or writable stream.
opts.entries or
opts.e should be the array of entry files to create
a page-specific bundle for each file. If you don't pass in an
opts.entries,
this information is gathered from browserify itself.
The files held in common among
> opts.threshold (default: 1) bundles will be
output on the
fr stream itself. The entry-specific bundles are diverted into
each
'stream' event's output.
opts.threshold can be a number or a function
opts.threshold(row, groups) where
row is a
module-deps object and
groups is
an array of bundles which depend on the row. If the threshold function returns
true, that row and all its dependencies will go to the
common bundle. If
false, the row (but not its dependencies) will go to each bundle in
groups.
For example:
factor(files, {threshold: function(row, groups) {
if (/.*a\.js$/.test(row.id)) return false;
if (/.*[z]\.js$/.test(row.id)) return true;
return this._defaultThreshold(row, groups);
}});
Each entry file emits a
'stream' event containing all of the entry-specific
rows that are only used by that entry file (when
opts.threshold === 1, the
default).
The entry file name is available as
stream.file.
Emits the full path to the entry file (
file) and a labeled-stream-splicer (
pipeline) for each entry file with these labels:
'pack' - browser-pack
'wrap' - apply final wrapping
You can call
pipeline.get with a label name to get a handle on a stream pipeline that you can
push(),
unshift(), or
splice() to insert your own transform streams.
Event handlers must be attached before calling
b.plugin.
With npm do:
npm install factor-bundle
MIT