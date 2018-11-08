import { css } from 'emotion'
import facepaint from 'facepaint'
const mq = facepaint([
'@media(min-width: 420px)',
'@media(min-width: 920px)',
'@media(min-width: 1120px)'
])
const myClassName = css(mq({
color: ['red', 'green', 'blue', 'darkorchid'],
}))
npm i facepaint -S
or
yarn add facepaint
function
facepaint(selectors: Array<Selector>) : DynamicStyleFunction
Arguments
breakpoints
const mq = facepaint([
'@media(min-width: 420px)',
'@media(min-width: 920px)',
'@media(min-width: 1120px)'
])
options
const mq = facepaint(
[...],
{
literal: true|false,
overlap: true|false
}
)
literal
boolean (Default:
false) - output should match arguments given to
facepaint exactly
By default, the first value in a value array is applied without a media query or selector and the rest of the values are applied as children of media queries or selectors. When
literal is set to
true the values given to a specific css property mapped 1:1 with the arguments provided to
facepaint.
Given the following:
const mq = facepaint([
'@media(min-width: 420px)'
'@media(min-width: 920px)'
], { literal: true })
const expandedStyles = mq({
color: ['red', 'green']
})
The output of
expandedStyles will be:
{
'@media(min-width: 420px)': {
color: 'red'
},
'@media(min-width: 920px)': {
color: 'green'
}
}
The output is missing any styles on the base style object because the values are mapped to the arguments supplied to
facepaint literally.
overlap
boolean (Default:
false) - overlap values that occur in multiple media queries or slots
Given the following:
const mq = facepaint([
'@media(min-width: 420px)'
], { overlap: true })
const expandedStyles = mq({
color: ['red', 'red']
})
The value of
expandedStyles would not contain any media query breakpoints. This is an optimization to remove bytes from the final code.
{ color: 'red' }
vs.
{
color: 'red',
'@media(min-width: 420px)': {
color: 'red'
}
}
The downside of enabling this option is that when attempting to overwrite the value of
color in another style definition the expected media query will be missing.
const style1 = css(mq({ color: ['red', 'red'] }))
const style2 = css({ color: 'blue' })
const composedStyles = css(style1, style2)
style1's output will NOT contain the media query and value for red at
420px due to the
overlap: true optimization.
The developer that created
composedStyles might expect the following output.
{
color: 'blue',
'@media(min-width: 420px)': {
color: 'red'
}
}
Due to our
overlap: true optimization however, the final output will be the following.
{ color: 'blue' }
Returns
facepaint returns a function that can be exported and used throughout
your app to dynamically style based on your provided selectors.
undefined, and
null values are ignored.
import { css } from 'emotion'
import facepaint from 'facepaint'
const mq = facepaint([
'@media(min-width: 420px)',
'@media(min-width: 920px)',
'@media(min-width: 1120px)'
])
const myClassName = css(mq({
backgroundColor: 'hotpink',
textAlign: 'center',
width: ['25%', '50%', '75%', '100%'],
'& .foo': {
color: ['red', 'green', 'blue', 'darkorchid'],
'& img': {
height: [10, 15, 20, 25]
}
}
}))
Note that the first value is considered a default value and is not a child of a media query at-rule.
The following css is generated.
.css-rbuh8g {
background-color: hotpink;
text-align: center;
width: 25%;
}
@media (min-width:420px) {
.css-rbuh8g {
width: 50%;
}
}
@media (min-width:920px) {
.css-rbuh8g {
width: 75%;
}
}
@media (min-width:1120px) {
.css-rbuh8g {
width: 100%;
}
}
.css-rbuh8g .foo {
color: red;
}
@media (min-width:420px) {
.css-rbuh8g .foo {
color: green;
}
}
@media (min-width:920px) {
.css-rbuh8g .foo {
color: blue;
}
}
@media (min-width:1120px) {
.css-rbuh8g .foo {
color: darkorchid;
}
}
.css-rbuh8g .foo img {
height: 10px;
}
@media (min-width:420px) {
.css-rbuh8g .foo img {
height: 15px;
}
}
@media (min-width:920px) {
.css-rbuh8g .foo img {
height: 20px;
}
}
@media (min-width:1120px) {
.css-rbuh8g .foo img {
height: 25px;
}
}
import styled from 'styled-components'
import facepaint from 'facepaint'
const mq = facepaint([
'@media(min-width: 420px)',
'@media(min-width: 920px)',
'@media(min-width: 1120px)'
])
const Div = styled('div')`
${mq({
backgroundColor: 'hotpink',
textAlign: 'center',
width: ['25%', '50%', '75%', '100%'],
'& .foo': {
color: ['red', 'green', 'blue', 'papayawhip'],
'& img': {
height: ['10px', '15px', '20px', '25px']
}
}
})};
`
<Div/>
The following css is generated.
.c0 {
background-color: hotpink;
text-align: center;
width: 25%;
}
.c0 .foo {
color: red;
}
.c0 .foo img {
height: 10px;
}
@media (min-width:420px) {
.c0 {
width: 50%;
}
}
@media (min-width:920px) {
.c0 {
width: 75%;
}
}
@media (min-width:1120px) {
.c0 {
width: 100%;
}
}
@media (min-width:420px) {
.c0 .foo {
color: green;
}
}
@media (min-width:920px) {
.c0 .foo {
color: blue;
}
}
@media (min-width:1120px) {
.c0 .foo {
color: papayawhip;
}
}
@media (min-width:420px) {
.c0 .foo img {
height: 15px;
}
}
@media (min-width:920px) {
.c0 .foo img {
height: 20px;
}
}
@media (min-width:1120px) {
.c0 .foo img {
height: 25px;
}
}
import { css } from 'emotion'
import facepaint from 'facepaint'
const pseudo = facepaint([':hover', ':focus', ':active'])
const myClassName = css(
pseudo({
backgroundColor: 'hotpink',
textAlign: 'center',
width: ['25%', '50%', '75%', '100%'],
'& .foo': {
color: ['red', 'green', 'blue', 'darkorchid'],
'& img': {
height: [10, 15, 20, 25]
}
}
})
)
.css-1guvnfu {
background-color: hotpink;
text-align: center;
width: 25%;
}
.css-1guvnfu:hover {
width: 50%;
}
.css-1guvnfu:focus {
width: 75%;
}
.css-1guvnfu:active {
width: 100%;
}
.css-1guvnfu .foo {
color: red;
}
.css-1guvnfu .foo:hover {
color: green;
}
.css-1guvnfu .foo:focus {
color: blue;
}
.css-1guvnfu .foo:active {
color: darkorchid;
}
.css-1guvnfu .foo img {
height: 10px;
}
.css-1guvnfu .foo img:hover {
height: 15px;
}
.css-1guvnfu .foo img:focus {
height: 20px;
}
.css-1guvnfu .foo img:active {
height: 25px;
}