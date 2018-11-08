literal boolean (Default: false ) - output should match arguments given to facepaint exactly

By default, the first value in a value array is applied without a media query or selector and the rest of the values are applied as children of media queries or selectors. When literal is set to true the values given to a specific css property mapped 1:1 with the arguments provided to facepaint .

Given the following:

const mq = facepaint([ '@media(min-width: 420px)' '@media(min-width: 920px)' ], { literal : true }) const expandedStyles = mq({ color : [ 'red' , 'green' ] })

The output of expandedStyles will be:

{ '@media(min-width: 420px)' : { color : 'red' }, '@media(min-width: 920px)' : { color : 'green' } }