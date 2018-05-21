faced is a light-weight library for face recognition including features such as eyes, nose and mouth. It requires opencv.
Face is outlined in black, the eyes are red & green for left and right respectively, the nose is outlined in white and the mouth in blue.
Make sure you have OpenCV
v2.4.x installed on your machine.
For MacOS X you can use Homebrew
brew install pkg-config opencv@2
brew link opencv@2 --force
$ npm install --save faced
$ npm install -g faced
var Faced = require('faced');
var faced = new Faced();
faced.detect('image.jpg', function (faces, image, file) {
if (!faces) {
return console.log("No faces found!");
}
var face = faces[0];
console.log(
"Found a face at %d,%d with dimensions %dx%d",
face.getX(),
face.getY(),
face.getWidth(),
face.getHeight()
);
console.log(
"What a pretty face, it %s a mouth, it %s a nose, it % a left eye and it %s a right eye!",
face.getMouth() ? "has" : "does not have",
face.getNose() ? "has" : "does not have",
face.getEyeLeft() ? "has" : "does not have",
face.getEyeRight() ? "has" : "does not have"
);
});
Its that simple! See the program used to generate the above image
Loads an image from
source which can be a file path or a buffer and executes
function upon completion.
The callback function expects a prototype like
function (faces, image, file) { }, where the first is an array of
Face, the second is a
Matrix object from opencv and the third is the path of the image.
In case of error the arguments
faces and
image will be
undefined.
Feature
Feature.getX() Returns the upper left corner X position of the face
Feature.getY() Returns the upper left corner Y position of the face
Feature.getX2() Returns the lower right corner X position of the face
Feature.getY2() Returns the lower right conrner Y position of the face
Feature.getWidth() Returns the width
Feature.getHeight() Returns the height
Feature.intersect(Feature) Returns the percentage of shared spaced that the current feature has with the given argument Feature. Although this is used internally it might be useful for client usage.
Face (extends
Feature)
All of the following method1s return an instance of
Feture or
undefined if it could not detect.
Face.getMouth()
Face.getNose()
Face.getEyeLeft()
Face.getEyeRight()
Other significant methods
Face.getFeature(name) Returns a feature by name. Possible names are:
mouth,
nose,
eyeLeft and
eyeRight.
Face.getFeatures() Returns an array of
Feature that the instance has detected.
Face.getFeatureCount() Returns the number of detected features.
$ node examples/identify.js images/lenna.png
Then open
images/lenna.features.png on your favourite image viewer.
faced is licensed under the MIT license
Copyright (c) 2013, Samuel Gordalina samuel.gordalina@gmail.com