Facebook Login for 🤖 robots

Uses a headless browser to perform a Facebook Login (OAuth dialog) in a Facebook App.

Features

Uses Perseverance to add ✋ rate limit, 💩 retry and 🚥 circuit breaker behaviour to your requests ✅

Supports Bluebird 🐦 promises ✅

How to install

npm install facebook-login-for-robots

How to use

Use it in your app

Use Facebook Login to get an access token for a Facebook App

const FacebookLogin = require ( 'facebook-login-for-robots' ) const facebookLogin = new FacebookLogin({ facebook : { email : 'my-facebook-email-address' , password : 'my-facebook-passsword' }, }) const clientId = 'my-facebook-app-id' const redirectUri = 'my-facebook-app-redirect-uri' facebookLogin.oauthDialog(clientId, redirectUri) .then( ( { facebookAccessToken } ) => console .log(facebookAccessToken)) .catch( ( error ) => console .error(error))

How to contribute

You can contribute either with code (e.g., new features, bug fixes and documentation) or by donating 5 EUR. You can read the contributing guidelines for instructions on how to contribute with code.

All donation proceedings will go to the Sverige för UNHCR, a swedish partner of the UNHCR - The UN Refugee Agency, a global organisation dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

Used by

get-me-a-date - 😍 Help me get a 💘 date tonight 🌛

License

Read the license for permissions and limitations.