Uses a headless browser to perform a Facebook Login (OAuth dialog) in a Facebook App.
npm install facebook-login-for-robots
Use Facebook Login to get an access token for a Facebook App
const FacebookLogin = require('facebook-login-for-robots')
const facebookLogin = new FacebookLogin({
facebook: {
email: 'my-facebook-email-address',
password: 'my-facebook-passsword'
},
// puppeteer: {
// headless: false // helpful for troubleshooting
// }
})
const clientId = 'my-facebook-app-id'
const redirectUri = 'my-facebook-app-redirect-uri'
facebookLogin.oauthDialog(clientId, redirectUri)
.then(({ facebookAccessToken }) => console.log(facebookAccessToken))
.catch((error) => console.error(error))
You can contribute either with code (e.g., new features, bug fixes and documentation) or by donating 5 EUR. You can read the contributing guidelines for instructions on how to contribute with code.
All donation proceedings will go to the Sverige för UNHCR, a swedish partner of the UNHCR - The UN Refugee Agency, a global organisation dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.
Read the license for permissions and limitations.