openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
flf

facebook-login-for-robots

by Hugo Freire
1.1.163 (see all)

Facebook Login for 🤖 robots

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Facebook Login for 🤖 robots

Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities Version Downloads

Uses a headless browser to perform a Facebook Login (OAuth dialog) in a Facebook App.

Features

  • Uses Perseverance to add ✋ rate limit, 💩 retry and 🚥 circuit breaker behaviour to your requests ✅
  • Supports Bluebird 🐦 promises ✅

How to install

npm install facebook-login-for-robots

How to use

Use it in your app

Use Facebook Login to get an access token for a Facebook App

const FacebookLogin = require('facebook-login-for-robots')

const facebookLogin = new FacebookLogin({
  facebook: {
    email: 'my-facebook-email-address',
    password: 'my-facebook-passsword'
  },
  // puppeteer: {
  //   headless: false // helpful for troubleshooting
  // }
})

const clientId = 'my-facebook-app-id'
const redirectUri = 'my-facebook-app-redirect-uri'

facebookLogin.oauthDialog(clientId, redirectUri)
  .then(({ facebookAccessToken }) => console.log(facebookAccessToken))
  .catch((error) => console.error(error))

How to contribute

You can contribute either with code (e.g., new features, bug fixes and documentation) or by donating 5 EUR. You can read the contributing guidelines for instructions on how to contribute with code.

All donation proceedings will go to the Sverige för UNHCR, a swedish partner of the UNHCR - The UN Refugee Agency, a global organisation dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

Used by

License

Read the license for permissions and limitations.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial