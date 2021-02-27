Upload a video in chunk on the facebook api. more info

Install

$ npm i facebook-api-video-upload

Tested on OS X and Linux.

Usage

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const fbUpload = require ( 'facebook-api-video-upload' ); const args = { token : "YOURTOKEN" , id : "YOURID" , stream : fs.createReadStream( './fixture.mp4' ), title : "my video" , description : "my description" , thumb : { value : fs.createReadStream( './fixture.jpg' ), options : { filename : 'fixture.jpg' , contentType : 'image/jpg' } } }; fbUpload(args).then( ( res ) => { console .log( 'res: ' , res); }).catch( ( e ) => { console .error(e); });

Note

The Video API allows you to publish Videos on Pages and Groups. Publishing on Users is not supported. Read more

License

MIT © MrdotB