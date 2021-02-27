Upload a video in chunk on the facebook api. more info
$ npm i facebook-api-video-upload --save
Tested on OS X and Linux.
const fs = require('fs');
const fbUpload = require('facebook-api-video-upload');
const args = {
token: "YOURTOKEN", // with the permission to upload
id: "YOURID", //The id represent {page_id || group_id}
stream: fs.createReadStream('./fixture.mp4'), //path to the video,
title: "my video",
description: "my description",
thumb: {
value: fs.createReadStream('./fixture.jpg'),
options: {
filename: 'fixture.jpg',
contentType: 'image/jpg'
}
}
// if you want the default thumb from the video just remove the field
// you can add any extra fields from the api https://developers.facebook.com/docs/graph-api/reference/page/videos/#Creating
// all keys except token, id, stream are passed to the final request
};
fbUpload(args).then((res) => {
console.log('res: ', res);
//res: { success: true, video_id: '1838312909759132' }
}).catch((e) => {
console.error(e);
});
The Video API allows you to publish Videos on Pages and Groups. Publishing on Users is not supported. Read more
MIT © MrdotB