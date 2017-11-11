Facebook released the official SDK based on this project. This project will no longer be maintained.
https://developers.facebook.com/ads/blog/post/2017/09/12/autogen-node.js-sdk/ https://github.com/facebook/facebook-nodejs-ads-sdk
A big thanks to all contributors.
A Javascript SDK for Facebook Ads API development in both client and server-side. ECMAScript 5 bundled minified distribuitions with sourcemaps are also available as AMD and CommonJS modules, as an IIFE (under the
fb variable), as UMD if you want it all, and even as Browser Globals. Runs "anywhere" thanks to Babel and Rollup. It is consistent with many concepts from Python and PHP SDKs in a JS fashion, with some simplifications and tweaks. This is not an official library.
const adsSdk = require('facebook-ads-sdk');
const accessToken = 'VALID_ACCESS_TOKEN'
const accountId = 'AD_ACCOUNT_ID'
const FacebookAdsApi = adsSdk.FacebookAdsApi.init(accessToken)
const AdAccount = adsSdk.AdAccount
const Campaign = adsSdk.Campaign
const account = new AdAccount({ 'id': accountId })
const insightsFields = ['impressions', 'frequency', 'unique_clicks', 'actions', 'spend', 'cpc']
const insightsParams = { date_preset: Campaign.DatePreset.last_90d }
var campaigns
account.read([AdAccount.Field.name])
.then((account) => {
account.getInsights(insightsFields, insightsParams)
.then((actInsights) => console.log(account, actInsights))
.catch(console.error)
return account.getCampaigns([Campaign.Field.name], { limit: 10 }) // fields array and params
})
.then((result) => {
campaigns = result
const campaign_ids = campaigns.map((campaign) => campaign.id)
const campaignInsightsParams = Object.assign({
level: 'campaign',
filtering: [{ field: 'campaign.id', operator: 'IN', value: campaign_ids }]
}, insightsParams)
const campaigsInsightsFields = insightsFields.concat('campaign_id')
return account.getInsights(campaigsInsightsFields, campaignInsightsParams)
})
.then((insights) => console.log(campaigns, insights))
.catch(console.error)
npm install --save facebook-ads-sdk
bower install --save facebook-ads-sdk
This SDK returns Promises, a neat way to handle asynchronous requests. You should provide a polyfill if you intend to make this available in not supporting environments (check a compatibility table). Bluebird seems a good choice and it's used here in Node through request-promise and in browser unit tests.
To instantiate an Api object you will need a valid access token for an app with the
ads_management permission. A quick way to obtaining a short-lived token is using the Graph API Explorer. Instantiate the API using the token:
const FacebookAdsApi = require('facebook-ads-sdk').FacebookAdsApi;
const api = FacebookAdsApi.init(accessToken)
Once instantiated, the Api object be refered by the Graph objects. You can also directly assign an Api instance to an object, which enables using different tokens.
A
FacebookAdsApi object offers a debugging mode that will log all requests. To enable it just call
api.setDebug(true) on an API instance.
The currently supported objects are located in 'src/objects'. If the object need is not available or it doesn't posses a method you want you may add it and make a Pull Request, or ask for it in the Issues if you can't.
// instantiating an object
const AdAccount = require('facebook-ads-sdk').AdAccount;
const account = new AdAccount({'id': 'AD_ACCOUNT_ID'}) // set data on instantiation
console.log(account.id) // fields can be accessed as properties
Most of Facebook's Objects can perform Create, Read, Update, and Delete operations. Enums such as
Field and other constants are provided by the classes to improve maintainability.
const Campaign = require('facebook-ads-sdk').Campaign;
const accountId = 'AD_ACCOUNT_ID'
const data = {
[Campaign.Field.name]: 'Campaign Name',
[Campaign.Field.status]: Campaign.Status.paused
}
new Campaign(data, accountId) // set data and parent ID on instantiation
.create()
.then((campaign) => { console.log(campaign.id) })
.catch(errorFunction)
const Campaign = require('facebook-ads-sdk').Campaign;
const campaignId = 'CAMPAIGN_ID'
new Campaign({ 'id': campaignId })
.read([Campaign.Field.name]) // fields array
.then((campaign) => { console.log(campaign.name) })
.catch(errorFunction)
An easy way to read a set of objects is to get them by their ids:
const campaignIds = ['CAMPAIGN_A_ID', 'CAMPAIGN_B_ID']
Campaign.getByIds(campaignIds)
.then((campaigns) => { console.log(campaigns[0], campaigns[1]) })
.catch(errorFunction)
const Campaign = require('facebook-ads-sdk').Campaign;
const campaignId = 'CAMPAIGN_ID'
const newName = 'New Campaign Name'
new Campaign({ [Campaign.Field.id]: campaignId, [Campaign.Field.name]: newName })
.udpate()
.then((result) => { console.log(result.success) })
.catch(errorFunction)
const Campaign = require('facebook-ads-sdk').Campaign;
const campaignId = 'CAMPAIGN_ID'
new Campaign({ 'id': campaignId })
.delete()
.then((result) => { console.log(result.success) })
.catch(errorFunction)
When fetching nodes related to another (Edges) or a collection in the graph, the results are paginated in a
Cursor class. Here the
Cursor is a superpowered
Array (with all it's native helpful operations) with
next and
previous methods that when resolved fills itself with the new set of objects. This should be great for reactive template systems.
Here's an example suposing we have currently 17 campaigns in an Ad Account:
const AdAccount = require('facebook-ads-sdk').AdAccount;
const account = new AdAccount({'id': 'AD_ACCOUNT_ID'})
account.getCampaigns([Campaign.Field.name], { limit: 10 }) // fields array and params
.then((campaigns) => {
console.log(campaigns.length) // 10
console.log(campaigns.hasNext()) // true
return campaigns.next()
}
.then((campaigns) => { // this is the same Cursor object instance
console.log(campaigns.length) // 7
console.log(campaigns.hasNext()) // false
console.log(campaigns.hasPrevious()) // true
return campaigns.previous()
}
.then((campaigns) => {
console.log(campaigns.length) // 10
}
.catch(errorFunction)
Gulp and Bower should be installed globally. Install depencencies:
npm install
bower install
Checkout
gulpfile.js for all available tasks.
This package uses StandardJS. Inconsistent code will break tests.
Unit tests run in Node.js, PhantomJS, and in Browsers. Travis CI will run both Node and PhantomJS tests to ensure isomorphism.
gulp task will watch the files and run the Node tests repeatedly.
gulp test will run the Node tests.
gulp test-phantom will run tests against the PhatomJS headless browser.
gulp test-browser will open your system browser with the tests.
Front-end tests rely on a bundle processed before the tests. You can use
gulp watch-bundle to bundle as the code changes.
Integration tests run a few basic operations to ensure API connectivity. To run them, you'll need to setup a
config.json file in
tests/integration. Copy the
config.sample and fill
accessToken and
accountId.
gulp integration will run integration tests on Node.
gulp integration-browser will open your system browser with the tests. Useful if you'd like to inspect the requests.