DEPRECATED

Facebook released the official SDK based on this project. This project will no longer be maintained.

https://developers.facebook.com/ads/blog/post/2017/09/12/autogen-node.js-sdk/ https://github.com/facebook/facebook-nodejs-ads-sdk

A big thanks to all contributors.

Facebook Ads API SDK for Javascript

A Javascript SDK for Facebook Ads API development in both client and server-side. ECMAScript 5 bundled minified distribuitions with sourcemaps are also available as AMD and CommonJS modules, as an IIFE (under the fb variable), as UMD if you want it all, and even as Browser Globals. Runs "anywhere" thanks to Babel and Rollup. It is consistent with many concepts from Python and PHP SDKs in a JS fashion, with some simplifications and tweaks. This is not an official library.

Example

const adsSdk = require ( 'facebook-ads-sdk' ); const accessToken = 'VALID_ACCESS_TOKEN' const accountId = 'AD_ACCOUNT_ID' const FacebookAdsApi = adsSdk.FacebookAdsApi.init(accessToken) const AdAccount = adsSdk.AdAccount const Campaign = adsSdk.Campaign const account = new AdAccount({ 'id' : accountId }) const insightsFields = [ 'impressions' , 'frequency' , 'unique_clicks' , 'actions' , 'spend' , 'cpc' ] const insightsParams = { date_preset : Campaign.DatePreset.last_90d } var campaigns account.read([AdAccount.Field.name]) .then( ( account ) => { account.getInsights(insightsFields, insightsParams) .then( ( actInsights ) => console .log(account, actInsights)) .catch( console .error) return account.getCampaigns([Campaign.Field.name], { limit : 10 }) }) .then( ( result ) => { campaigns = result const campaign_ids = campaigns.map( ( campaign ) => campaign.id) const campaignInsightsParams = Object .assign({ level : 'campaign' , filtering : [{ field : 'campaign.id' , operator : 'IN' , value : campaign_ids }] }, insightsParams) const campaigsInsightsFields = insightsFields.concat( 'campaign_id' ) return account.getInsights(campaigsInsightsFields, campaignInsightsParams) }) .then( ( insights ) => console .log(campaigns, insights)) .catch( console .error)

Installation

NPM

npm install --save facebook-ads-sdk

Bower

bower install --save facebook-ads-sdk

Promises

This SDK returns Promises, a neat way to handle asynchronous requests. You should provide a polyfill if you intend to make this available in not supporting environments (check a compatibility table). Bluebird seems a good choice and it's used here in Node through request-promise and in browser unit tests.

Usage

Access Token

To instantiate an Api object you will need a valid access token for an app with the ads_management permission. A quick way to obtaining a short-lived token is using the Graph API Explorer. Instantiate the API using the token:

const FacebookAdsApi = require ( 'facebook-ads-sdk' ).FacebookAdsApi; const api = FacebookAdsApi.init(accessToken)

Once instantiated, the Api object be refered by the Graph objects. You can also directly assign an Api instance to an object, which enables using different tokens.

Debugging

A FacebookAdsApi object offers a debugging mode that will log all requests. To enable it just call api.setDebug(true) on an API instance.

Facebook Objects

The currently supported objects are located in 'src/objects'. If the object need is not available or it doesn't posses a method you want you may add it and make a Pull Request, or ask for it in the Issues if you can't.

const AdAccount = require ( 'facebook-ads-sdk' ).AdAccount; const account = new AdAccount({ 'id' : 'AD_ACCOUNT_ID' }) console .log(account.id)

CRUD operations

Most of Facebook's Objects can perform Create, Read, Update, and Delete operations. Enums such as Field and other constants are provided by the classes to improve maintainability.

Create

const Campaign = require ( 'facebook-ads-sdk' ).Campaign; const accountId = 'AD_ACCOUNT_ID' const data = { [Campaign.Field.name]: 'Campaign Name' , [Campaign.Field.status]: Campaign.Status.paused } new Campaign(data, accountId) .create() .then( ( campaign ) => { console .log(campaign.id) }) .catch(errorFunction)

Read

const Campaign = require ( 'facebook-ads-sdk' ).Campaign; const campaignId = 'CAMPAIGN_ID' new Campaign({ 'id' : campaignId }) .read([Campaign.Field.name]) .then( ( campaign ) => { console .log(campaign.name) }) .catch(errorFunction)

An easy way to read a set of objects is to get them by their ids:

const campaignIds = [ 'CAMPAIGN_A_ID' , 'CAMPAIGN_B_ID' ] Campaign.getByIds(campaignIds) .then( ( campaigns ) => { console .log(campaigns[ 0 ], campaigns[ 1 ]) }) .catch(errorFunction)

const Campaign = require ( 'facebook-ads-sdk' ).Campaign; const campaignId = 'CAMPAIGN_ID' const newName = 'New Campaign Name' new Campaign({ [Campaign.Field.id]: campaignId, [Campaign.Field.name]: newName }) .udpate() .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.success) }) .catch(errorFunction)

Delete

const Campaign = require ( 'facebook-ads-sdk' ).Campaign; const campaignId = 'CAMPAIGN_ID' new Campaign({ 'id' : campaignId }) .delete() .then( ( result ) => { console .log(result.success) }) .catch(errorFunction)

Edges and Cursor-based Pagination

When fetching nodes related to another (Edges) or a collection in the graph, the results are paginated in a Cursor class. Here the Cursor is a superpowered Array (with all it's native helpful operations) with next and previous methods that when resolved fills itself with the new set of objects. This should be great for reactive template systems.

Here's an example suposing we have currently 17 campaigns in an Ad Account:

const AdAccount = require ( 'facebook-ads-sdk' ).AdAccount; const account = new AdAccount({ 'id' : 'AD_ACCOUNT_ID' }) account.getCampaigns([Campaign.Field.name], { limit : 10 }) .then( ( campaigns ) => { console .log(campaigns.length) console .log(campaigns.hasNext()) return campaigns.next() } .then( ( campaigns ) => { console .log(campaigns.length) console .log(campaigns.hasNext()) console .log(campaigns.hasPrevious()) return campaigns.previous() } .then( ( campaigns ) => { console .log(campaigns.length) } .catch(errorFunction)

Development

Dependencies

Gulp and Bower should be installed globally. Install depencencies:

npm install bower install

Checkout gulpfile.js for all available tasks.

Style

This package uses StandardJS. Inconsistent code will break tests.

Unit Tests

Unit tests run in Node.js, PhantomJS, and in Browsers. Travis CI will run both Node and PhantomJS tests to ensure isomorphism.

The default gulp task will watch the files and run the Node tests repeatedly.

task will watch the files and run the Node tests repeatedly. gulp test will run the Node tests.

will run the Node tests. gulp test-phantom will run tests against the PhatomJS headless browser.

will run tests against the PhatomJS headless browser. gulp test-browser will open your system browser with the tests.

Front-end tests rely on a bundle processed before the tests. You can use gulp watch-bundle to bundle as the code changes.

Integration Tests

Integration tests run a few basic operations to ensure API connectivity. To run them, you'll need to setup a config.json file in tests/integration . Copy the config.sample and fill accessToken and accountId .