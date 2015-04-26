#Face detection js

A fork of the pure-javascript face detection in Liu Liu's CCV library (in branch 'current'), converted for Node and npm.

Usage

This package provides the method detect_objects , to which you pass a parameters hash. The most important parameter is the canvas obj, into which you should have already loaded an image.

This method returns an array of hashes, each representing a face, with the following fields:

x , y : the coordinates of the top-left corner of the face's bounding box

Simple example

var face_detect = require ( 'face-detect' ), Canvas = require ( 'canvas' ); var result = face_detect.detect_objects({ "canvas" : myCanvas, "interval" : 5 , "min_neighbors" : 1 }); console .log( 'Found ' + result.length + ' faces.' ); for ( var i = 0 ; i < result.length; i++){ var face = result[i]; console .log(face); }

in future, directly passing an image path or a buffer containing raw png data will be supported

Credits

It's important to note that this is not my work. All credit for the actual face-detection work should go to Liu Liu.

I have just taken the browser JS from that project (in branch current ), plucked out the threading support and made it useable with node & npm via node-canvas

Install

This project is installed with npm.

from npm repository

cd my-project npm install face-detect

locally with npm