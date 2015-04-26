#Face detection js
A fork of the pure-javascript face detection in Liu Liu's CCV library (in branch 'current'), converted for Node and npm.
This package provides the method
detect_objects, to which you pass a parameters hash. The most important parameter is the canvas obj, into which you should have already loaded an image.
This method returns an array of hashes, each representing a face, with the following fields:
x,
y : the coordinates of the top-left corner of the face's bounding box
width,
height : the pixel dimensions of the face's bounding box
neighbours,
confidence : info from the detection algorithm
var face_detect = require('face-detect'),
Canvas = require('canvas');
// ... initialize a canvas object ...
var result = face_detect.detect_objects({ "canvas" : myCanvas,
"interval" : 5,
"min_neighbors" : 1 });
console.log('Found ' + result.length + ' faces.');
for (var i = 0; i < result.length; i++){
var face = result[i];
console.log(face);
}
in future, directly passing an image path or a buffer containing raw png data will be supported
It's important to note that this is not my work. All credit for the actual face-detection work should go to Liu Liu.
I have just taken the browser JS from that project (in branch current ), plucked out the threading support and made it useable with node & npm via node-canvas
This project is installed with npm.
$cd my-project
$ npm install face-detect
$ git clone https://orls@github.com/orls/ccv-purejs.git face-detect
$ cd face-detect
$ npm install
$ cd ../my-project
$ npm install ../face-detect