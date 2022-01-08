A simple and reusable Datepicker component for React (Demo)
The package can be installed via npm:
npm install react-datepicker --save
Or via yarn:
yarn add react-datepicker
You’ll need to install React and PropTypes separately since those dependencies aren’t included in the package. If you need to use a locale other than the default en-US, you'll also need to import that into your project from date-fns (see Localization section below). Below is a simple example of how to use the Datepicker in a React view. You will also need to require the CSS file from this package (or provide your own). The example below shows how to include the CSS from this package if your build system supports requiring CSS files (Webpack is one that does).
import React, { useState } from "react";
import DatePicker from "react-datepicker";
import "react-datepicker/dist/react-datepicker.css";
// CSS Modules, react-datepicker-cssmodules.css
// import 'react-datepicker/dist/react-datepicker-cssmodules.css';
const Example = () => {
const [startDate, setStartDate] = useState(new Date());
return (
<DatePicker selected={startDate} onChange={(date) => setStartDate(date)} />
);
};
The most basic use of the DatePicker can be described with:
<DatePicker selected={startdate} onChange={(date) => setStartDate(date)} />
You can use
onSelect event handler which fires each time some calendar date has been selected
<DatePicker
selected={date}
onSelect={handleDateSelect} //when day is clicked
onChange={handleDateChange} //only when value has changed
/>
onClickOutside handler may be useful to close datepicker in
inline mode
See here for a full list of props that may be passed to the component. Examples are given on the main website.
You can also include a time picker by adding the showTimeSelect prop
<DatePicker
selected={date}
onChange={handleDateChange}
showTimeSelect
dateFormat="Pp"
/>
Times will be displayed at 30-minute intervals by default (default configurable via timeIntervals prop)
More examples of how to use the time picker are given on the main website
The date picker relies on date-fns internationalization to localize its display components. By default, the date picker will use the locale globally set, which is English. Provided are 3 helper methods to set the locale:
import { registerLocale, setDefaultLocale } from "react-datepicker";
import es from 'date-fns/locale/es';
registerLocale('es', es)
<DatePicker
locale="es"
/>
Locales can be changed in the following way:
setDefaultLocale('es');
We're always trying to stay compatible with the latest version of React. We can't support all older versions of React.
Latest compatible versions:
Up until version 1.8.0, this package was using Moment.js. Starting v2.0.0, we switched to using
date-fns, which uses native Date objects, to reduce the size of the package. If you're switching from 1.8.0 to 2.0.0 or higher, please see the updated example above of check out the examples site for up to date examples.
The date picker is compatible with the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, and IE10+.
Unfortunately, it is difficult to support legacy browsers while maintaining our ability to develop new features in the future. For IE9 support, it is known that the classlist polyfill is needed, but this may change or break at any point in the future.
The
master branch contains the latest version of the Datepicker component.
To begin local development:
yarn install
yarn build-dev
yarn start
The last step starts documentation app as a simple webserver on http://localhost:3000.
You can run
yarn test to execute the test suite and linters. To help you develop the component we’ve set up some tests that cover the basic functionality (can be found in
/tests). Even though we’re big fans of testing, this only covers a small piece of the component. We highly recommend you add tests when you’re adding new functionality.
The examples are hosted within the docs folder and are ran in the simple app that loads the Datepicker. To extend the examples with a new example, you can simply duplicate one of the existing examples and change the unique properties of your example.
Copyright (c) 2014-2021 HackerOne Inc. and individual contributors. Licensed under MIT license, see LICENSE for the full license.