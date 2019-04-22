Fabricator Assemble

The assembly engine behind Fabricator. Not associated with Assemble.

Turn this:

--- title: Document Name name: World --- < h1 > {{home.greeting}}, {{name}}! </ h1 > {{> button}}

into this:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > Document Name </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > Hello, World! </ h1 > < a href = "#" class = "button" > Click me! </ a > </ body > </ html >

Usage

The task returns a promise, so it can be used in an async task runner, like Gulp:

var assemble = require ( 'fabricator-assemble' ); var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); gulp.task( 'assemble' , function ( ) { return assemble(options); });

The task accepts options, but assumes this directory structure:

└── src ├── data │ └── *.{json,yml} ├── docs │ └── * .md ├── materials │ └── components │ └── * .html └── views ├── * .html └── layouts └── default .html

Options

Default options:

{ layout : 'default' , layouts : 'src/views/layouts/*' , layoutIncludes : 'src/views/layouts/includes/*' , views : [ 'src/views/**/*' , '!src/views/+(layouts)/**' ], materials : 'src/materials/**/*' , data : 'src/data/**/*.{json,yml}' , docs : 'src/docs/**/*.md' , keys : { materials : 'materials' , views : 'views' , docs : 'docs' }, helpers : {}, logErrors : false, onError : function(error) {}, dest : 'dist' , baseUrl : '' , }

Type: String

Default: default

Name of the default layout template.

Type: String or Array

Default: src/views/layouts/*

Files to use as layout templates.

Type: String or Array

Default: src/views/layouts/includes/*

Files to use as layout includes.

Type: String or Array

Default: ['src/views/**/*', '!src/views/+(layouts)/**']

Pages to pass through the assembler to be templated. Fabricator pages are stored at the root level views and user-defined views can be stored in subdirectories.

Type: String or Array

Default: src/materials/**/*

Files to use a partials/helpers. These are the materials that make up your toolkit. by default, Fabricator comes with "components" and "structures", but you can define your own taxonomy.

Type: String or Array

Default: src/data/**/*.{json,yml}

JSON or YAML files to use as data for views.

Type: String or Array

Default: src/docs/**/*.md

Markdown files containing toolkit-wide documentation

Type: Objects

Default: materials/views/docs

Object keywords for accessing "materials", "views", and "docs" in a view templating context. Fabricator uses some specific terms like "materials" to describe what are really "partials" in Handelbars. This option give you the flexibility to define your own terms for materials , views , and docs .

For example:

assemble ({ keys : { materials: 'patterns' } });

{{# each materials}} ` --> {{# each patterns}} < h1 > {{name}} </ h1 > {{# each items}} < h2 > {{name}} </ h2 > {{/ each }} {{/ each }}

Note: this will also change the built-in {{material <foo>}} helper to use the singular form of whatever is defined for the materials key. e.g. materialKey: 'patterns' -> {{pattern <foo>}} . If you set a new key for materials , you will also need to update the f-item-content.html include to use the new helper name.

Type: Object

Default: {}

User-defined helpers. E.g.:

helpers: { markdown : require ( 'helper-markdown' ), foo : function ( ) { return 'bar' ; } }

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether or not to log errors to console. If set to false, the app will exit on error.

Type: Function

Default: null

Error handler function. Receives an error object param.

Type: String

Default: dist

Destination of compiled views (where files are saved to)

Type: String

Default: ''

Changes the baseurl path. Useful in build that require better path definitions for assets (ie: production builds).

Type: Object Default: {}

Sets up global values across your fabircator instance. Global values can be accessed by their keys.

For example:

{{ GLOBAL.SIGN_IN_LINK }}

Globals in fabricator work in a similar manner to Webpacks DefinePlugin.

Usage

Definitions

Layouts : wrapper templates

: wrapper templates Views : individual pages

: individual pages Materials : partial views; registered as "partials" and "helpers" in Handlebars

: partial views; registered as "partials" and "helpers" in Handlebars Data : Data piped in as template context

: Data piped in as template context Docs: Markdown files containing documentation.

Layouts

Layouts are wrappers for pages. You can define as many layouts as you want by creating .html files in your layouts folder.

Example layout:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > {{title}} </ title > </ head > < body > {% body %} </ body > </ html >

Page content is inserted in the {% body %} placeholder.

Context can be passed from a page to the layout via front matter.

The layout a page uses is also defined in front matter:

--- layout: custom-layout title: My Custom Layout ---

This would use custom-layout.html .

When no layout property is defined, the page uses the default layout.

Views

Views are unique pages templated using Handlebars. These are both Fabricator pages and user-created pages (i.e. example templates)

View example:

--- title: Document Name name: World --- < h1 > {{home.greeting}}, {{name}}! </ h1 > {{> button}}

This outputs a page that uses the default layout (since no layout was defined).

The front matter block at the top provides context to both the layout and the page itself.

Context is also piped in from data files (see below). In this example, {{home.greeting}} refers to the greeting property in home.json .

Fabricator pages are typically stored at the root level of the views directory and user-created views (e.g. "templates", "pages", "interfaces") should be stored in subdirectories.

Materials

Materials are partial templates; think of them as the materials used to build pages.

They are accessed as a "partial" using the > syntax in Handlebars:

{{> material-name}}

Any file in the glob defined in options.materials is turned into a partial/helper and can be accessed as such. For example, assume the components contains materials:

└── components ├── button .html └── form-toggle .html

The content within these files can be accessed as such:

{{> button}} {{> form-toggle}}

Ordering

You can manually order materials by prefixing the file name with numbers:

01 -foo .html 01 .01-bar .html 02 -qux .html

This defines the order in which materials will appear in the side menu or other places the materials.items context is used.

Note: The number prefixes are ignored when registering partials, so you'll still be able to access them using the material name per usual. e.g.:

{{> foo}} {{> bar}} {{> qux}}

The numbers are also ignored in the .name property. The materials above would list as:

Foo Bar Qux

Data

Data is defined as JSON or YAML.

The data folder can contain several .json or .yml files:

└── data ├── home .json └── contact .yml

home.json :

{ "greeting" : "Hello" }

The data within each file can be accessed using dot notation:

{{home.greeting}} {{contact.propName}}

Docs

Docs are just a generic way to capture toolkit documenation that's not specific to a material. This could be something like JavaScript architecture, accessibility guidelines, etc.