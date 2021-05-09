Fabric.js history implementation

Setup

Node projects

npm i fabric-history

import 'fabric-history' ;

HTML

< script src = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/lyzerk/fabric-history/master/src/index.js" > </ script >

Usage

Following commands will undo and redo the canvas.

canvas.undo(); canvas.redo();

Example (only for demo purposes)

< html lang = "en" > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" > < title > Fabric with history </ title > </ head > < body > < canvas style = "border:1px solid black;" width = "800" height = "400" > </ canvas > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/fabric.js/3.4.0/fabric.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://alimozdemir.com/fabric-history/src/index.js" > </ script > < script > const canvas = new fabric.Canvas( document .querySelector( 'canvas' ), { isDrawingMode : true }) document .addEventListener( 'keyup' , ({ keyCode, ctrlKey } = event) => { if (!ctrlKey) { return } if (keyCode === 90 ) { canvas.undo() } if (keyCode === 89 ) { canvas.redo() } }) </ script > </ body > </ html >

You can find an advanced example on demo folder.

Events

history:append Fired when a history appended to stack

history:undo Fired when an undo process is happening

history:redo Fired when a redo process is happening

history:clear Fired when whole history cleared



Callbacks

canvas.undo( function ( ) { console .log( 'post undo' ); }); canvas.redo( function ( ) { console .log( 'post redo' ); });

Functions