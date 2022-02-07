openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96.4K

GitHub Stars

21K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

284

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Canvas

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/531
Read All Reviews
ashikmeerankutty
ksorv
jatin269
oldCoder29
Shyama-Behera
abhijithvijayan
sawan-hardcoder

Top Feedback

8Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
8Highly Customizable
6Performant
4Bleeding Edge
2Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Fabric.js

Build Status Code Climate Coverage Status Gitpod Ready-to-Code

Bower version NPM version Downloads per month CDNJS version

Bountysource Flattr this git repo

Fabric.js is a framework that makes it easy to work with HTML5 canvas element. It is an interactive object model on top of canvas element. It is also an SVG-to-canvas parser.

Using Fabric.js, you can create and populate objects on canvas; objects like simple geometrical shapes — rectangles, circles, ellipses, polygons, or more complex shapes consisting of hundreds or thousands of simple paths. You can then scale, move, and rotate these objects with the mouse; modify their properties — color, transparency, z-index, etc. You can also manipulate these objects altogether — grouping them with a simple mouse selection.

Non-Technical Introduction to Fabric

Fabric.js allows you to easily create simple shapes like rectangles, circles, triangles and other polygons or more complex shapes made up of many paths, onto the HTML <canvas> element on a webpage using JavaScript. Fabric.js will then allow you to manipulate the size, position and rotation of these objects with a mouse. It’s also possible to change some of the attributes of these objects such as their color, transparency, depth position on the webpage or selecting groups of these objects using the Fabric.js library. Fabric.js will also allow you to convert an SVG image into JavaScript data that can be used for putting it onto the <canvas> element.

Contributions are very much welcome!

Goals

Supported browsers

  • Firefox 4+
  • Safari 5+
  • Opera 9.64+
  • Chrome (all versions)
  • Edge (chromium based, all versions)
  • IE11 and Edge legacy, not supported. Fabric up to 5.0 is written with ES5 in mind, but no specific tests are run for those browsers.

You can run automated unit tests right in the browser.

History

Fabric.js started as a foundation for design editor on printio.ru — interactive online store with ability to create your own designs. The idea was to create Javascript-based editor, which would make it easy to manipulate vector shapes and images on T-Shirts. Since performance was one of the most critical requirements, we chose canvas over SVG. While SVG is excellent with static shapes, it's not as performant as canvas when it comes to dynamic manipulation of objects (movement, scaling, rotation, etc.). Fabric.js was heavily inspired by Ernest Delgado's canvas experiment. In fact, code from Ernest's experiment was the foundation of an entire framework. Later, Fabric.js grew into a collection of distinct object types and got an SVG-to-canvas parser.

Installation Instructions

Install with bower

$ bower install fabric

Install with npm

Note: If you are using Fabric.js in a Node.js script, you will depend from node-canvas.node-canvas is an html canvas replacement that works on top of native libraries. Please follow the instructions located here in order to get it up and running.

$ npm install fabric --save

After this, you can import fabric like so:

const fabric = require("fabric").fabric;

Or you can use this instead if your build pipeline supports ES6 imports:

import { fabric } from "fabric";

NOTE: es6 imports won't work in browser or with bundlers which expect es6 module like vite. Use commonjs syntax instead.

See the example section for usage examples.

Building

  1. Install Node.js

  2. Build distribution file [~77K minified, ~20K gzipped]

    $ node build.js

    2.1 Or build a custom distribution file, by passing (comma separated) module names to be included.

      $ node build.js modules=text,serialization,parser
  // or
  $ node build.js modules=text
  // or
  $ node build.js modules=parser,text
  // etc.

    By default (when none of the modules are specified) only basic functionality is included. See the list of modules below for more information on each one of them. Note that default distribution has support for static canvases only.

    To get minimal distribution with interactivity, make sure to include corresponding module:

      $ node build.js modules=interaction

    2.2 You can also include all modules like so:

      $ node build.js modules=ALL

    2.3 You can exclude a few modules like so:

      $ node build.js modules=ALL exclude=gestures,image_filters

  3. Create a minified distribution file

    # Using YUICompressor (default option)
$ node build.js modules=... minifier=yui

# or Google Closure Compiler
$ node build.js modules=... minifier=closure

  4. Enable AMD support via require.js (requires uglify)

    $ node build.js requirejs modules=...

  5. Create source map file for better productive debugging (requires uglify or google closure compiler).
    More information about source maps.

    $ node build.js sourcemap modules=...

    If you use google closure compiler you have to add sourceMappingURL manually at the end of the minified file all.min.js (see issue https://code.google.com/p/closure-compiler/issues/detail?id=941).

    //# sourceMappingURL=fabric.min.js.map

  6. Ensure code guidelines are met (prerequisite: npm -g install eslint)

    $ npm run lint && npm run lint_tests

Testing

  1. Install Node.js

  2. Install NPM, if necessary

  3. Install NPM packages

    $ npm install

  4. Run test suite

Make sure testem is installed

Run tests Chrome and Node (by default):

See testem docs for more info: https://github.com/testem/testem

Demos

Who's using Fabric?

Documentation

Documentation is always available at http://fabricjs.com/docs/.

Also see official 4-part intro series, presentation from BK.js and presentation from Falsy Values for an overview of fabric.js, how it works, and its features.

Optional modules

These are the optional modules that could be specified for inclusion, when building custom version of fabric:

  • text — Adds support for static text (fabric.Text)
  • itext — Adds support for interactive text (fabric.IText, fabric.Textbox)
  • serialization — Adds support for loadFromJSON, loadFromDatalessJSON, and clone methods on fabric.Canvas
  • interaction — Adds support for interactive features of fabric — selecting/transforming objects/groups via mouse/touch devices.
  • parser — Adds support for fabric.parseSVGDocument, fabric.loadSVGFromURL, and fabric.loadSVGFromString
  • image_filters — Adds support for image filters, such as grayscale of white removal.
  • easing — Adds support for animation easing functions
  • node — Adds support for running fabric under node.js, with help of jsdom and node-canvas libraries.
  • freedrawing — Adds support for free drawing
  • erasing — Adds support for object erasing using an eraser brush
  • gestures — Adds support for multitouch gestures with help of Event.js
  • object_straightening — Adds support for rotating an object to one of 0, 90, 180, 270, etc. depending on which is angle is closer.
  • animation — Adds support for animation (fabric.util.animate, fabric.util.requestAnimFrame, fabric.Object#animate, fabric.Canvas#fxCenterObjectH/#fxCenterObjectV/#fxRemove)

Additional flags for build script are:

  • requirejs — Makes fabric requirejs AMD-compatible in dist/fabric.js. Note: an unminified, requirejs-compatible version is always created in dist/fabric.require.js
  • no-strict — Strips "use strict" directives from source
  • no-svg-export — Removes svg exporting functionality
  • sourcemap - Generates a sourceMap file and adds the sourceMappingURL (only if uglifyjs is used) to dist/fabric.min.js

For example:

node build.js modules=ALL exclude=json no-strict no-svg-export

Examples of use

Adding red rectangle to canvas

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
    <canvas id="canvas" width="300" height="300"></canvas>

    <script src="lib/fabric.js"></script>
    <script>
        var canvas = new fabric.Canvas('canvas');

        var rect = new fabric.Rect({
            top : 100,
            left : 100,
            width : 60,
            height : 70,
            fill : 'red'
        });

        canvas.add(rect);
    </script>
</body>
</html>

Helping Fabric

Staying in touch

Follow @fabric.js, @kangax or @AndreaBogazzi on twitter.

Questions, suggestions — fabric.js on Google Groups.

See Fabric questions on Stackoverflow, Fabric snippets on jsfiddle or codepen.io.

Fabric on LibKnot.

Get help in Fabric's IRC channel — irc://irc.freenode.net/#fabric.js

Credits

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2008-2015 Printio (Juriy Zaytsev, Maxim Chernyak)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

100
Ashik MeerankuttyIdukki, Kerala68 Ratings72 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

HTML canvas is very difficult to work without fabric. Fabric provides great features like multiple font support, drag and drop, etc, by directly interacting with the canvas which is very difficult to build otherwise. One of the project I am working is heavily dependant on canvas and the node JS support made fabric more powerful as rendering and export can be also done in the server side. The project I am working aims at creating badges of different types on a large set of images, so it required the support of node JS to generate the images in bulk in the server. The only downside of fabric in node is that, it is using node canvas under the hood and it is not well maintained. It also helped me to generate a JSON of the configurations so that I can save them in a database and load them to let my users update the image whenever they needed.

0
Saurav KhdooliaGurugram, India88 Ratings81 Reviews
On way to be : )
6 months ago
Highly Customizable
Poor Documentation
Performant

Canvas is like the most underrated and underused thing is JS, I never knew -- before using it -- that it can do so much. But there are a lot of cons to using canvas, the worst one being performance issues and dragging support. Fabric supports dragging like no one else(i don't think there is even any other lib that does this at their level). And it's very fast. It works on most of the browsers so there's that. We actually have a whole app based on fabric called Mason. The lib is the core worker behind it, we use it to render in both frontend and in the BE. One problem tho, It almost unmaintained now(not that there are problems) but I'd love to see the founding devs coming together to teach new-gen how to work on it.

0
jatin26975 Ratings84 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable

I needed to write on pdf files it wasn't easy to do with existing libraries, I used a workaround and displayed invisible canvas on top of it using fabric, it comes with great functionalities, super easy to use, and is better than others present for the same canvas APIs. It is very performant and fast. I also used it for a children's project which taught them shapes on their tablet devices, it was so useful to have and it worked really as desired, and loved using it for the purpose.

0
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 12, 2021
Responsive Maintainers
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Graphics library for HTML Canvas. I used it to build a collaborative whiteboard for an e-learning project. Fabric has a really nice support for images and svgs along with standard canvas drawing stuff. Element resizing and rotation comes inbuilt which saves a lot of time. A nice library to aid with canvas drawing functionality. we moved away from Paperjs to Fabric because our product wanted more flexibility with canvas

0
Shyama-Behera54 Ratings59 Reviews
7 months ago

I have used fabric in my college project on which one could draw something and send the same to his/her friend. Interaction with the objects on the canvas is possible because of fabric, because of its flexible nature. Integrating fabric into my project was very easy because of the helpful documentation.

0

