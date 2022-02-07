Fabric.js is a framework that makes it easy to work with HTML5 canvas element. It is an interactive object model on top of canvas element. It is also an SVG-to-canvas parser.
Using Fabric.js, you can create and populate objects on canvas; objects like simple geometrical shapes — rectangles, circles, ellipses, polygons, or more complex shapes consisting of hundreds or thousands of simple paths. You can then scale, move, and rotate these objects with the mouse; modify their properties — color, transparency, z-index, etc. You can also manipulate these objects altogether — grouping them with a simple mouse selection.
Fabric.js allows you to easily create simple shapes like rectangles, circles, triangles and other polygons or more complex shapes made up of many paths, onto the HTML
<canvas> element on a webpage using JavaScript. Fabric.js will then allow you to manipulate the size, position and rotation of these objects with a mouse. It’s also possible to change some of the attributes of these objects such as their color, transparency, depth position on the webpage or selecting groups of these objects using the Fabric.js library. Fabric.js will also allow you to convert an SVG image into JavaScript data that can be used for putting it onto the
<canvas> element.
You can run automated unit tests right in the browser.
Fabric.js started as a foundation for design editor on printio.ru — interactive online store with ability to create your own designs. The idea was to create Javascript-based editor, which would make it easy to manipulate vector shapes and images on T-Shirts. Since performance was one of the most critical requirements, we chose canvas over SVG. While SVG is excellent with static shapes, it's not as performant as canvas when it comes to dynamic manipulation of objects (movement, scaling, rotation, etc.). Fabric.js was heavily inspired by Ernest Delgado's canvas experiment. In fact, code from Ernest's experiment was the foundation of an entire framework. Later, Fabric.js grew into a collection of distinct object types and got an SVG-to-canvas parser.
$ bower install fabric
Note: If you are using Fabric.js in a Node.js script, you will depend from node-canvas.
node-canvas is an html canvas replacement that works on top of native libraries.
Please follow the instructions located here in order to get it up and running.
$ npm install fabric --save
After this, you can import fabric like so:
const fabric = require("fabric").fabric;
Or you can use this instead if your build pipeline supports ES6 imports:
import { fabric } from "fabric";
NOTE: es6 imports won't work in browser or with bundlers which expect es6 module like vite. Use commonjs syntax instead.
See the example section for usage examples.
Build distribution file [~77K minified, ~20K gzipped]
$ node build.js
2.1 Or build a custom distribution file, by passing (comma separated) module names to be included.
$ node build.js modules=text,serialization,parser
// or
$ node build.js modules=text
// or
$ node build.js modules=parser,text
// etc.
By default (when none of the modules are specified) only basic functionality is included. See the list of modules below for more information on each one of them. Note that default distribution has support for static canvases only.
To get minimal distribution with interactivity, make sure to include corresponding module:
$ node build.js modules=interaction
2.2 You can also include all modules like so:
$ node build.js modules=ALL
2.3 You can exclude a few modules like so:
$ node build.js modules=ALL exclude=gestures,image_filters
Create a minified distribution file
# Using YUICompressor (default option)
$ node build.js modules=... minifier=yui
# or Google Closure Compiler
$ node build.js modules=... minifier=closure
Enable AMD support via require.js (requires uglify)
$ node build.js requirejs modules=...
Create source map file for better productive debugging (requires uglify or google closure compiler).
More information about source maps.
$ node build.js sourcemap modules=...
If you use google closure compiler you have to add
sourceMappingURL manually at the end of the minified file all.min.js (see issue https://code.google.com/p/closure-compiler/issues/detail?id=941).
//# sourceMappingURL=fabric.min.js.map
Ensure code guidelines are met (prerequisite:
npm -g install eslint)
$ npm run lint && npm run lint_tests
Install NPM packages
$ npm install
Run test suite
Make sure testem is installed
Run tests Chrome and Node (by default):
See testem docs for more info: https://github.com/testem/testem
Documentation is always available at http://fabricjs.com/docs/.
Also see official 4-part intro series, presentation from BK.js and presentation from Falsy Values for an overview of fabric.js, how it works, and its features.
These are the optional modules that could be specified for inclusion, when building custom version of fabric:
fabric.Text)
fabric.IText,
fabric.Textbox)
loadFromJSON,
loadFromDatalessJSON, and
clone methods on
fabric.Canvas
fabric.parseSVGDocument,
fabric.loadSVGFromURL, and
fabric.loadSVGFromString
fabric.util.animate,
fabric.util.requestAnimFrame,
fabric.Object#animate,
fabric.Canvas#fxCenterObjectH/#fxCenterObjectV/#fxRemove)
Additional flags for build script are:
dist/fabric.js. Note: an unminified, requirejs-compatible version is always created in
dist/fabric.require.js
sourceMappingURL (only if uglifyjs is used) to
dist/fabric.min.js
For example:
node build.js modules=ALL exclude=json no-strict no-svg-export
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<canvas id="canvas" width="300" height="300"></canvas>
<script src="lib/fabric.js"></script>
<script>
var canvas = new fabric.Canvas('canvas');
var rect = new fabric.Rect({
top : 100,
left : 100,
width : 60,
height : 70,
fill : 'red'
});
canvas.add(rect);
</script>
</body>
</html>
