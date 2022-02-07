openbase logo
0

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

159

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Fable: F# |> JS

Nuget Linux Build Status Windows Build Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/fable-compiler/Fable

Follow us on Twitter!

Fable is an F# to JavaScript compiler powered FSharp Compiler Services, designed to make F# a first-class citizen of the JavaScript ecosystem. Check the website for more information and if you find the project useful, don't forget to give us a star!

Fable actually uses a fork of FCS with a few tweaks. Binaries are in lib/fcs folder. See this PR for more info.

Getting started

Check this page.

Building

Make sure the following requirements are installed in your system:

Then run dotnet fsi build.fsx at the root folder to see the build options.

Contributing

Just by using Fable you're already contributing! You can help the community a lot by sharing examples and experiences in your personal (or Fable's) blog and/or by editing the Fable Resources page.

Send bug reports (ideally with minimal code to reproduce the problem) and feature requests to this GitHub repository. To interact with the community you can use the Gitter chat but please note maintainers are not checking the chat regularly.

If you are up to contribute a fix or a feature yourself, you're more than welcome! Please send first an issue or a minimal Work In Progess PR so we can discuss the implementation details in advance.

