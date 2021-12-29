Elmish: Elm-like abstractions for F# applications.

Elmish implements core abstractions that can be used to build applications following the “model view update” style of architecture, as made famous by Elm. The library however does not model any "view" and is intended for use in conjuction with a DOM/renderer, like React/ReactNative or VirtualDOM. Those familiar with Redux may find Elmish a more natural fit when targeting React or ReactNative as it allows one to stay completely in idiomatic F#.

Elmish abstractions have been carefully designed to resemble Elm's "look and feel" and anyone familiar with post-Signal Elm terminology will find themselves right at home.

See the docs site for more information.

Using Elmish

v2.0 and above releases use dotnet SDK and can be installed with dotnet nuget or paket :

For use in a Fable project: paket add nuget Fable.Elmish -i

If targeting CLR, please use Elmish package: paket add nuget Elmish -i

For v1.x release information please see the v1.x branch For v2.x release information please see the v2.x branch For v3.x release information please see the v3.x branch

Building Elmish

Elmish depends on dotnet SDK 6 and fake global tool:

once: dotnet tool restore to install local fake

to install local fake dotnet fake build

Contributing

Please have a look at the guidelines.