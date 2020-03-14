Fontawesome 5 for svelte v3.x

(For svelte v2, use fa-svelte v1.x.x)

About

A simple minimalistic lightweight svelte component for Font Awesome SVG icons.

Small footprint

Only used icons will be bundled

No dependencies

Only SVG (no fonts)

Does not require additional CSS files

This library is currently not intended to be fully featured, it is the option when size and speed is of importance.

Installation

Install as a development dependency

npm install -D fa-svelte

Usage

Basic usage

Using font awesome solid Icons, first install them using npm

npm install @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons

< Icon icon = {icon} > </ Icon > < script > import Icon from 'fa-svelte' import { faCircle } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons/faCircle' let icon = faCircle; </ script >

Classes

< div > < Icon class = "myClass1 myClass2" icon = {faCircle} > </ Icon > </ div > < script > import Icon from 'fa-svelte' import { faCircle } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons/faCircle' let icon = faCircle; </ script > < style > div :global(.myClass1) { color : red; } div :global(.myClass2) { font-size : 14px ; } </ style >

Configuring webpack

If you're using webpack with svelte-loader, make sure that you add "svelte" to resolve.mainFields in your webpack config. This ensures that webpack imports the uncompiled component ( src/Icon.svelte ) rather than the compiled version ( index.js ) — this is more efficient and will also resolve component crash in runtime.

For a working web pack example, look at examples/webpack

Credits

This component is based on the template provided by sveltejs