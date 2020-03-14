openbase logo
Readme

fa-svelte

Fontawesome 5 for svelte v3.x

(For svelte v2, use fa-svelte v1.x.x)

About

A simple minimalistic lightweight svelte component for Font Awesome SVG icons.

  • Small footprint
  • Only used icons will be bundled
  • No dependencies
  • Only SVG (no fonts)
  • Does not require additional CSS files

This library is currently not intended to be fully featured, it is the option when size and speed is of importance.

Installation

Install as a development dependency

npm install -D fa-svelte

Usage

Basic usage

Using font awesome solid Icons, first install them using npm

npm install @fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons

<Icon icon={icon}>
</Icon>

<script>
import Icon from 'fa-svelte'
import { faCircle } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons/faCircle'

let icon = faCircle;
</script>

Classes

<div>
  <Icon class="myClass1 myClass2" icon={faCircle}>
  </Icon>
</div>

<script>
import Icon from 'fa-svelte'
import { faCircle } from '@fortawesome/free-solid-svg-icons/faCircle'

let icon = faCircle;
</script>
<style>

div :global(.myClass1) {
    color: red;
}

div :global(.myClass2) {
    font-size: 14px;
}
</style>

Configuring webpack

If you're using webpack with svelte-loader, make sure that you add "svelte" to resolve.mainFields in your webpack config. This ensures that webpack imports the uncompiled component (src/Icon.svelte) rather than the compiled version (index.js) — this is more efficient and will also resolve component crash in runtime.

For a working web pack example, look at examples/webpack

Credits

This component is based on the template provided by sveltejs

