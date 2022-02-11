Unleash is an open-source feature management platform. It provides a great overview of all feature toggles/flags across all your applications and services. Unleash enables software teams all over the world to take full control of how they enabled new functionality to end-users.
Unleash comes with official client SDKs for all the popular languages.
Open-Source
Enterprise
Unleash Enterprise builds directly on top of the Open-Source (open-core) and provides additional advanced functionality:
In order to connect your application to Unleash you need to use a client SDK for your programming language.
Official Server SDKs:
Official Frontend SDKs:
The frontend SDKs connects via the Unleash Proxy in order to ensure Privacy, scalability and security.
Community SDKs
In addition there exists a good list of community developed SDKs, so there might already exist an implementation for your favorite programming language (e.g. Rust, Elixir, Dart, Clojure, NestJS, Kotlin, PHP and more.)
Read more in the Unleash documentation
The main motivation for doing feature toggling is to decouple the process for deploying code to production and releasing new features. This helps reducing risk, and allow us to easily manage which features to enable, and have full control of how we exposed the new feature for.
Feature toggles decouple deployment of code from release of new features.
This repo contains the unleash-server, which contains the Unleash Admin UI and the Unleash API. To make use of unleash you will also need a client SDK.
It's fine to have a system for turning stuff on and off. But sometimes we want more granular control, we want to decide who the toggle should be enabled for. This is where activation strategies come into the picture. Activation strategies take arbitrary config and allow us to enable a toggle to a specific subset of your users (segment).
Common activation strategies includes:
Read more about activation strategies in our docs.
The client SDKs provides a simple abstraction making it easy to check feature toggles in your application. The code snippet below shows how you would use
Unleash in Java.
if (unleash.isEnabled("AwesomeFeature")) {
//do some magic
} else {
//do old boring stuff
}
The are numbers of ways you can run Unleash.
docker network create unleash
docker run -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=some_password \
-e POSTGRES_USER=unleash_user -e POSTGRES_DB=unleash \
--network unleash --name postgres postgres
docker run -p 4242:4242 \
-e DATABASE_HOST=postgres -e DATABASE_NAME=unleash \
-e DATABASE_USERNAME=unleash_user -e DATABASE_PASSWORD=some_password \
-e DATABASE_SSL=false \
--network unleash unleashorg/unleash-server
The first time Unleash starts it will create a default user which you can use to sign-in to your Unleash instance and add more users with:
admin
unleash4all
Unleash is trusted by thousands of companies all over the world (we are tracking more than 90 countries already). Proud Open-Source users:
Unleash has been built with the help of many smart individuals. This ensures that we build a product that solves real problems for people. If you want to contribute to this project you are encouraged to send issue requests, or provide pull-requests.
We know that learning a new tool can be hard and time-consuming. We have a growing community that loves to help out. Please don't hesitate about reaching out to get help.