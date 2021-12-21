f2e-server 2
npm i -g f2e-server
f2e -h
f2e conf 生成 .f2econfig.js 配置文件 .f2econfig.js 的一个clone版本，需要自行修改
f2e build 构建到 output 目录 (需要在配置文件中配置 output 路径)
f2e build -w true 开启构建并监听文件变化输出结果
f2e start 启动开发服务器
f2e start -h
f2e start 从 2850 开始自增检测可以使用的PORT并启动
f2e start -c .f2econfig.js 指定配置文件
f2e start -p 8080 指定端口启动
sudo f2e start -p 443 开启HTTPS支持
sudo f2e start -H mysite.local 设置本地域名并从80端口启动
sudo f2e start -H mysite.local -p 8080 设置本地域名并从指定端口启动
f2e conf 生成 .f2econfig.js 配置文件
const path = require('path')
const request = require('request')
module.exports = {
// host: 'f2e.local.cn',
/**
* 不启用 host 识别，只根据端口处理
*/
no_host: false,
// port: 2850,
/**
* 是否开启自动刷新
* @type {Boolean}
*/
livereload: true,
/**
* 使用 less 编译为css, 使用 less 配置
* @type {Object}
*/
useLess: {
compress: false
},
/**
* 支持babel编译 js/es/jsx, 支持 `.babelrc` 配置,
* @type {Object}
*/
useBabel: {
getModuleId: pathname => pathname.replace(/\\+/g, '/'),
/**
* 支持多组babel-option 配置通过 only 参数匹配，匹配到一个，则停止
*/
_rules: [
{
only: ['number.js'],
getModuleId: pathname => 'number',
}
]
},
/**
* 是否支持 gzip
* @type {Boolean}
*/
gzip: true,
/**
* Range 默认大小
* @type {Number}
*/
range_size: 1024 * 1024,
/**
* 支持中间件列表, 默认添加的系统中间件后面, build之前
*
* ☆ 重要的
* 1. 自定义中间件中所有事件 onXxx 也支持在外面定义， 在组件内更显条理, 而且也方便自己封装插件多处引入
* 2. 系统中间件顺序 include(0) -> less(1) -> babel(2) ---> build(last)
* 3. 顶层定义的事件顺序在系统中间件之前
* @type {Array<Function>}
*/
middlewares: [
// marked 编译
(conf) => {
// conf 为当前配置
return {
/**
*
* @param {string} pathname 当前资源路径
* @param {Request} req 原生request对象
* @param {Response} resp 原生response对象
* @param {Object} memory 所有目录对应内存结构, get/set等方法调用会被 onSet/onGet 等拦截
*/
onRoute (pathname, req, resp, memory) {
// 搞一个代理试试
if (pathname.match(/^es6/)) {
request(pathname.replace('es6', 'http://es6.ruanyifeng.com')).pipe(resp)
return false
}
},
/**
*
* @param {string} eventType 事件类型 change/add/etc.
* @param {string} pathname 当前修改文件的路径
* @param {boolean} build 是否开启了build配置, build模式下可能同时需要触发其他资源修改等
*/
buildWatcher (eventType, pathname, build) {
console.log(new Date().toLocaleString(), eventType, pathname)
},
/**
* onSet 设置资源内容时候触发
* @param {string} pathname 当前资源路径
* @param {string/Buffer} data 上一个流结束时候的数据
* @param {object} store 数据仓库 {_get, _set}
* @return {string/Buffer} 将要设置的内容
*/
onSet(pathname, data, store) {
if (pathname.match(/\.md$/)) {
let res = require('marked')(data.toString())
// 在数据仓库中设置一个新的资源 .html
store._set(pathname.replace(/\.md$/, '.html'), res)
}
},
/**
* 跟onSet类似, 开发环境下面，每次请求都会执行, 缩短server启动时间可以把onSet的逻辑扔这里
*/
onGet(pathname, data, store) {},
/**
* 不希望影响构建的操作, 仅在server中触发, 不希望影响构建的操作（例： 自动更新脚本插入）
*/
onText(pathname, data, req, resp, memory) {},
buildFilter(pathname, data) {},
outputFilter (pathname, data) {
// .md 资源server环境可见， 但是不输出
return !/\.md$/.test(pathname)
}
}
},
// lodash 模板引擎
() => {
const _ = require('lodash')
return {
// 中间件置顶位置 include 之后
setBefore: 1,
onSet (pathname, data) {
// data 目录下面的文本资源需要经过模板引擎编译
if (pathname.match(/^test\/.*.html/)) {
let str = data.toString()
try {
str = _.template(str)({__dirname, require})
} catch (e) {
console.log(pathname, e)
}
return str
}
}
}
}
],
/**
* 只构建指定条件的资源
* @param {string} pathname 资源路径名
* @param {Buffer/string} data 资源内容
* @return {Boolean}
*/
buildFilter: (pathname, data) => {
// 路径过滤
let nameFilter = !pathname || /lib|test|index|README/.test(pathname)
// 资源大小过滤
let sizeFilter = !data || data.toString().length < 1024 * 1024
return nameFilter && sizeFilter
},
/**
* build 阶段是否使用 uglify/cleanCSS 进行 minify 操作
* @param {string} pathname 资源路径名
* @param {Buffer/string} data 资源内容
* @return {Boolean}
*/
shouldUseMinify: (pathname, data) => {
let ok = data.toString().length < 1024 * 1024
!ok && console.log('shouldNotUseMinify: ' + pathname)
return ok
},
/**
* 简单资源打包方案
*/
bundles: [
{
/**
* 满足当前正则匹配，则附加到 `pathname.replace(test, dist)` 资源
* 1. dist路径必须能够匹配资源否则无效
* 2. test匹配到的资源(除dist外), 不再输出
*/
test: /bundle[\\/].*/,
dist: 'test.js'
}
],
/**
* app 默认时候 f2e 构建系统, 支持 'static' 纯静态服务器
* 如果 app 自定义, 相当于只是使用 f2e 的端口开启和域名解析功能, 其他所有配置失效
*/
// app: 'static',
/**
* 资源数据目录, 未设置的时候 build 中间件不开启
* @type {local-url}
*/
output: path.resolve(__dirname, '../output'),
/**
* after server create
* you can render websocket server via this
*/
onServerCreate: (server) => {
const { Server } = require('ws')
const wss = new Server({server});
wss.on('connection', (socket) => {
socket.send('init')
})
}
}
const Koa = require('koa')
const app = new Koa()
app.use(ctx => {
ctx.body = __dirname
})
const express = require('express')
const app1 = express()
app1.get('/', function (req, res) {
res.send(__dirname)
})
app1.use(express.static('lib'))
module.exports = {
// app: app.callback(),
// app: 'static', // 纯静态资源服务器
app: app1
}