f2e-server 2

Install

npm i -g f2e-server

Options

f2e -h

f2e conf 生成 .f2econfig.js 配置文件 .f2econfig.js 的一个clone版本，需要自行修改

f2e build 构建到 output 目录 (需要在配置文件中配置 output 路径) f2e build -w true 开启构建并监听文件变化输出结果

构建到 output 目录 (需要在配置文件中配置 output 路径) f2e start 启动开发服务器

f2e start 启动开发服务器 f2e start -h f2e start 从 2850 开始自增检测可以使用的PORT并启动 f2e start -c .f2econfig.js 指定配置文件 f2e start -p 8080 指定端口启动 sudo f2e start -p 443 开启HTTPS支持 sudo f2e start -H mysite.local 设置本地域名并从80端口启动 sudo f2e start -H mysite.local -p 8080 设置本地域名并从指定端口启动



Config

f2e conf 生成 .f2econfig.js 配置文件

基本配置

const path = require ( 'path' ) const request = require ( 'request' ) module .exports = { no_host : false , livereload : true , useLess : { compress : false }, useBabel : { getModuleId : pathname => pathname.replace( /\\+/g , '/' ), _rules : [ { only : [ 'number.js' ], getModuleId : pathname => 'number' , } ] }, gzip : true , range_size : 1024 * 1024 , middlewares : [ ( conf ) => { return { onRoute (pathname, req, resp, memory) { if (pathname.match( /^es6/ )) { request(pathname.replace( 'es6' , 'http://es6.ruanyifeng.com' )).pipe(resp) return false } }, buildWatcher (eventType, pathname, build) { console .log( new Date ().toLocaleString(), eventType, pathname) }, onSet(pathname, data, store) { if (pathname.match( /\.md$/ )) { let res = require ( 'marked' )(data.toString()) store._set(pathname.replace( /\.md$/ , '.html' ), res) } }, onGet(pathname, data, store) {}, onText(pathname, data, req, resp, memory) {}, buildFilter(pathname, data) {}, outputFilter (pathname, data) { return ! /\.md$/ .test(pathname) } } }, () => { const _ = require ( 'lodash' ) return { setBefore : 1 , onSet (pathname, data) { if (pathname.match( /^test\/.*.html/ )) { let str = data.toString() try { str = _.template(str)({__dirname, require }) } catch (e) { console .log(pathname, e) } return str } } } } ], buildFilter : ( pathname, data ) => { let nameFilter = !pathname || /lib|test|index|README/ .test(pathname) let sizeFilter = !data || data.toString().length < 1024 * 1024 return nameFilter && sizeFilter }, shouldUseMinify : ( pathname, data ) => { let ok = data.toString().length < 1024 * 1024 !ok && console .log( 'shouldNotUseMinify: ' + pathname) return ok }, bundles : [ { test : /bundle[\\/].*/ , dist : 'test.js' } ], output : path.resolve(__dirname, '../output' ), onServerCreate : ( server ) => { const { Server } = require ( 'ws' ) const wss = new Server({server}); wss.on( 'connection' , (socket) => { socket.send( 'init' ) }) } }

中间件

参考 f2e-middleware

lodash 模板引擎 markdown 编译 proxy 请求代理配置 dest 构建资源输出重命名 qrcode 简单二维码生成器

app接入

支持接入 Koa 以及 express