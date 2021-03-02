Promise-oriented coroutines for node.js.
npm install f-promise
The
f-promise API consists in 2 calls:
wait and
run.
result = wait(promise): waits on a promise and returns its result (or throws if the promise is rejected).
promise = run(fn): runs a function as a coroutine and returns a promise for the function's result.
Constraint:
wait may only be called from a coroutine (a function which is executed by
run, directly or indirectly, through one of its callers).
import { wait, run } from 'f-promise';
import * as fs from 'mz/fs';
import { join } from 'path';
function diskUsage(dir) {
return wait(fs.readdir(dir)).reduce((size, name) => {
const sub = join(dir, name);
const stat = wait(fs.stat(sub));
if (stat.isDirectory()) return size + diskUsage(sub);
else if (stat.isFile()) return size + stat.size;
else return size;
}, 0);
}
function printDiskUsage(dir) {
console.log(`${dir}: ${diskUsage(dir)}`);
}
run(() => printDiskUsage(process.cwd()))
.then(() => {}, err => { console.error(err); });
Note: this is not a very efficient implementation because the logic is completely serialized.
To understand the benefits of
f-promise, let us compare the example above with the ES7
async/await equivalent:
import * as fs from 'mz/fs';
import { join } from 'path';
async function diskUsage(dir) {
var size = 0;
for (var name of await fs.readdir(dir)) {
const sub = join(dir, name);
const stat = await fs.stat(sub);
if (stat.isDirectory()) size += await diskUsage(sub);
else if (stat.isFile()) size += stat.size;
}
return size;
}
async function printDiskUsage(dir) {
console.log(`${dir}: ${await diskUsage(dir)}`);
}
printDiskUsage(process.cwd())
.then(() => {}, err => { console.error(err); });
Two observations:
printDiskUsage must be marked as
async
because it needs to
await on
diskUsage.
This is not dramatic in this simple example but in a large code base this translates
into a proliferation of
async/await keywords throughout the code.
forEach,
map,
reduce, ...)
because you cannot use
await inside the callbacks of these methods.
You have to write the loop differently, with
for ... of ... or
Promise.all.
f-promise solves these problems:
async;
they are normal JavaScript functions.
async/await keywords don't invade the code.
wait plays well with array methods, and with other APIs that expect synchronous callbacks.
Coroutines have other advantages, like providing complete meaningful stacktraces without any overhead.
TypeScript is fully supported.
You can also use
f-promise with callback APIs.
So you don't absolutely need wrappers like
mz/fs, you can directly call node's
fs API:
import { wait } from 'f-promise';
// promise style
import * as mzfs from 'mz/fs';
const readdir = path => wait(mzfs.readdir(path));
// callback style
import * as fs from 'fs';
const readdir = path => wait(cb => fs.readdir(path, cb));
These goodies solve some common problems and offer an easy upgrade path from streamline.js (which bundled a similar API).
fun = fpromise.funnel(max)
The
funnel function is typically used with the following pattern:
import { funnel } from 'f-promise';
// somewhere
var myFunnel = funnel(10); // create a funnel that only allows 10 concurrent executions.
// elsewhere
myFunnel(() => { /* code with at most 10 concurrent executions */ });
The
funnel function can also be used to implement critical sections. Just set funnel's
max parameter to 1.
If
max is set to 0, a default number of parallel executions is allowed.
This default number can be read and set via
funnel.defaultSize.
If
max is negative, the funnel does not limit the level of parallelism.
The funnel can be closed with
fun.close().
When a funnel is closed, the operations that are still in the funnel will continue but their callbacks won't be called, and no other operation will enter the funnel.
hs = fpromise.handshake()
hs.wait(): waits until
hs is notified.
hs.notify(): notifies
hs (without waiting for an acknowledgement)
Note:
wait calls are not queued. An exception is thrown if wait is called while another
wait is pending.
q = fpromise.queue(options)
max option can be set to control the maximum queue length.
max has been reached
q.put(data) discards data and returns false.
The returned queue has the following methods:
data = q.read(): dequeues an item from the queue. Waits if no element is available.
q.write(data): queues an item. Waits if the queue is full.
ok = q.put(data): queues an item synchronously. Returns true if the queue accepted it, false otherwise.
q.end(): ends the queue. This is the synchronous equivalent of
q.write(undefined)
data = q.peek(): returns the first item, without dequeuing it. Returns
undefined if the queue is empty.
array = q.contents(): returns a copy of the queue's contents.
q.adjust(fn[, thisObj]): adjusts the contents of the queue by calling
newContents = fn(oldContents).
q.length: number of items currently in the queue.
cx = fpromise.context()
returns the current context.
fn = fpromise.withContext(fn, cx)
wraps a function so that it executes with context
cx (or a wrapper around current context if
cx is falsy).
The previous context will be restored when the function returns (or throws).
returns the wrapped function.
results = fpromise.map(collection, fn)
fn as items in
collection and wait for them to finish to return result array.
fpromise.sleep(ms)
ms milliseconds.
ok = fpromise.canWait()
wait calls are allowed (whether we are called from a
run).
wrapped = fpromise.eventHandler(handler)
handler so that it can call
wait.
run on a new fiber (without waiting for its completion)
Three policies available for error stack trace handling:
fast: stack traces are not changed. Call history might be difficult to read; cost less.
whole: stack traces due to async tasks errors in
wait() are concatenate with the current coroutine stack.
This allow to have a complete history call (including f-promise traces).
whole policy, but clean up to remove f-promise noise.
The policy can be set with
FPROMISE_STACK_TRACES environment variable.
Any value other than
fast and
whole are consider as default policy.
MIT.
f-promise is just a thin layer. All the hard work is done by the
fibers library.
The absence of
async/await markers in code that calls asynchronous APIs is unusual in JavaScript (and considered harmful by some).
But this is the norm in other languages. Basically
f-promise enables goroutines in JavaScript.