fm

f-matches

by Rene Saarsoo
1.1.0 (see all)

Composable alternative for Lodash.matches()

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

29.5K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

f-matches: Composable version of Lodash.matches()

An utility used by Lebab for complex matching of AST nodes.

The package exports 4 curried functions:

  • matches :: Pattern -> Obj -> (Bool|Obj)
  • extract :: Name -> Pattern -> Obj -> (Bool|Obj)
  • extractAny :: Name -> Obj -> (Bool|Obj)
  • matchesLength :: Pattern -> Array -> (Bool|Obj)

For details, just read the source, it's really small.

Alternatively, read how Lebab uses this for patterns in syntax trees.

Example

import {matches, matchesLength, extract} from "f-matches";

// Function for matching string literal
const isStringLiteral = matches({
    "type": "Literal",
    // Unlike in Lodash.matches(),
    // we can provide a function to assert if object field matches.
    "value": (v) => typeof v === 'string',
});

// Function for matching: <local> = require(<source>)
const isRequireDeclarator = matches({
    "type": "VariableDeclarator",
    // Store the matching identifier under key: "local"
    "id": extract("local", {
        "type": "Identifier",
    }),
    "init": {
        "type": "CallExpression",
        "callee": {
            "type": "Identifier",
            "name": "require"
        },
        "arguments": matchesLength([
            // Store the matching string literal under key: "source"
            extract("source", isStringLiteral),
        ]),
    },
});

// Function for matching: var <local> = require(<source>)
const isRequire = matches({
    "type": "VariableDeclaration",
    // Match array of exactly 1 element (not 1 or more elements, which is the default)
    "declarations": matchesLength([
        isRequireDeclarator,
    ]),
    "kind": "var",
});

// Transform require() call to ES6 import statement.
estraverse.replace(ast, {
    enter(node) {
        const match = isRequire(node);
        if (match) {
            return {
                "type": "ImportDeclaration",
                "specifiers": [
                    {
                        "type": "ImportDefaultSpecifier",
                        "local": match.local
                    }
                ],
                "source": match.source
            };
        }
    }
});

