f-matches: Composable version of Lodash.matches()

An utility used by Lebab for complex matching of AST nodes.

The package exports 4 curried functions:

matches :: Pattern -> Obj -> (Bool|Obj)

extract :: Name -> Pattern -> Obj -> (Bool|Obj)

extractAny :: Name -> Obj -> (Bool|Obj)

matchesLength :: Pattern -> Array -> (Bool|Obj)

For details, just read the source, it's really small.

Alternatively, read how Lebab uses this for patterns in syntax trees.

Example