Clean-up cuss words.
This package provides three ways to clean obscene strings: vowels (
c*ss),
inner letters (
c**s), and grawlix (
@#$%).
Not affiliated with Football Club København.
Maybe when you have some cuss words in your tests that you’re tired of looking at?
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install f-ck
In Deno with Skypack:
import * as fck from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/f-ck@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import * as fck from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/f-ck@2?min'
</script>
import {vowel, inner, grawlix} from 'f-ck'
console.log(vowel('butt')) // => 'b*tt'
console.log(inner('butt')) // => 'b**t'
console.log(grawlix('butt')) // => '@#$%'
console.log(grawlix(7)) // => '@#$%!&?'
console.log(vowel('butt', '-')) // => 'b-tt'
This package exports the following identifiers:
vowel,
inner, and
grawlix.
There is no default export.
vowel(value[, character])
Sanitize
value (
string) by replacing vowels in
value with
character
(
string, default:
'*').
inner(value[, character])
Sanitize
value (
string) by replacing all characters except the first and
last in
value with
character (
string, default:
'*').
grawlix(value[, pattern])
Sanitize
value (
string or
number) using a grawlix pattern (
string,
default:
'@#$%!&?').
Essentially, repeats
pattern for
value (when
number) or
value.length
(when
string) characters.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
profanities
— list of (possible) English profane words
cuss
— map of English profane words to a rating of sureness
Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.