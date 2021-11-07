Clean-up cuss words.

Contents

What is this?

This package provides three ways to clean obscene strings: vowels ( c*ss ), inner letters ( c**s ), and grawlix ( @#$% ).

Not affiliated with Football Club København.

When should I use this?

Maybe when you have some cuss words in your tests that you’re tired of looking at?

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install f-ck

In Deno with Skypack:

import * as fck from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/f-ck@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import * as fck from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/f-ck@2?min' </ script >

Use

import {vowel, inner, grawlix} from 'f-ck' console .log(vowel( 'butt' )) console .log(inner( 'butt' )) console .log(grawlix( 'butt' )) console .log(grawlix( 7 )) console .log(vowel( 'butt' , '-' ))

API

This package exports the following identifiers: vowel , inner , and grawlix . There is no default export.

Sanitize value ( string ) by replacing vowels in value with character ( string , default: '*' ).

Sanitize value ( string ) by replacing all characters except the first and last in value with character ( string , default: '*' ).

Sanitize value ( string or number ) using a grawlix pattern ( string , default: '@#$%!&?' ). Essentially, repeats pattern for value (when number ) or value.length (when string ) characters.

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript. There are no extra exported types.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Related

profanities — list of (possible) English profane words

— list of (possible) English profane words cuss — map of English profane words to a rating of sureness

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer