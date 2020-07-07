openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ep

ez-plus

by Igor Lino
1.2.1 (see all)

Enhanced elevateZoom - A jQuery image zoom plugin

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery ElevateZoom Plus Plugin

Current Version: 1.2.5

EZ Plus is an up-to-date jQuery image zoom plug-in based on EZ

Features

  • Fully Customisable
  • Coloured Tints
  • Fancybox-Plus and Colorbox Gallery Support
  • Variable zoom on mouse scroll
  • External Controls
  • Window Zoom, Lens Zoom and Inner Zoom
  • Touch support
  • Free to use under MIT
  • JQuery plug-in
  • AngularJS directive available: angular-elevatezoom-plus

Supported Browsers

  • Chrome
  • IE7+
  • Firefox
  • Edge
  • Safari

Installation

Via Bower:

bower install ez-plus

Via npm:

npm install ez-plus

In a browser:


<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/igorlino/elevatezoom-plus@1.2.3/src/jquery.ez-plus.js"></script>

Getting Started

Include jQuery and the plug-in on a page. Include your images and initialise the plug-in.

<img id="zoom_01" src='images/large/image1.png' />

<script>
    $('#zoom_01').ezPlus();
</script>

For more information on how to setup and customise, check the examples.

Do you have a question?

The issue tracker is for issues, in other words, bugs and suggestions. If you have a question, please use Stack Overflow, your favorite search engine, or other resources. Due to increased similar type of questions, we can no longer answer questions in the issue tracker.

License

Licensed under MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial