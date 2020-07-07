Current Version: 1.2.5
EZ Plus is an up-to-date jQuery image zoom plug-in based on EZ
Via Bower:
bower install ez-plus
Via npm:
npm install ez-plus
In a browser:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/igorlino/elevatezoom-plus@1.2.3/src/jquery.ez-plus.js"></script>
Include jQuery and the plug-in on a page. Include your images and initialise the plug-in.
<img id="zoom_01" src='images/large/image1.png' />
<script>
$('#zoom_01').ezPlus();
</script>
For more information on how to setup and customise, check the examples.
The issue tracker is for issues, in other words, bugs and suggestions. If you have a question, please use Stack Overflow, your favorite search engine, or other resources. Due to increased similar type of questions, we can no longer answer questions in the issue tracker.
Licensed under MIT license.