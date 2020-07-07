Current Version: 1.2.5

EZ Plus is an up-to-date jQuery image zoom plug-in based on EZ

Features

Fully Customisable

Coloured Tints

Fancybox-Plus and Colorbox Gallery Support

Variable zoom on mouse scroll

External Controls

Window Zoom, Lens Zoom and Inner Zoom

Touch support

Free to use under MIT

JQuery plug-in

AngularJS directive available: angular-elevatezoom-plus

Supported Browsers

Chrome

IE7+

Firefox

Edge

Safari

Installation

Via Bower:

bower install ez-plus

Via npm:

npm install ez-plus

In a browser:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/igorlino/elevatezoom-plus@1.2.3/src/jquery.ez-plus.js" > </ script >

Getting Started

Include jQuery and the plug-in on a page. Include your images and initialise the plug-in.

< img id = "zoom_01" src = 'images/large/image1.png' /> < script > $( '#zoom_01' ).ezPlus(); </ script >

For more information on how to setup and customise, check the examples.

Do you have a question?

The issue tracker is for issues, in other words, bugs and suggestions. If you have a question, please use Stack Overflow, your favorite search engine, or other resources. Due to increased similar type of questions, we can no longer answer questions in the issue tracker.

License

Licensed under MIT license.