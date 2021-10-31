Восстановление буквы «ё» в русских текстах

Особенности

проверка и восстановление буквы «ё» в русских текстах, вместо написанной «е»;

замена «е» на «ё» только в бесспорных случаях;

исправление в словах нескольких букв «е», «ё»;

корректная обработка сокращений («мед. училище», но не «мёд. училище»);

аббревиатуры не обрабатываются.

Установка

npm install eyo -g

Командная строка

Usage: eyo [options] <file-or-url...> Restoring the letter «ё» (yo) in russian texts. Options: - h, --help Output usage information - V, --version Output the version number - l, --lint Search of safe and unsafe replacements - i, -- in -place Write files in place. - s, --sort Sort results - -only-safe Output only safe replacements - -stdin Process text provided on <STDIN> - -stdin-filename <file> Specify filename to process STDIN as - -no-colors Clean output without colors

Примеры использования

eyo file.txt > file.out.txt — безопасная замена «е» на «ё».

eyo https://example.com/index.html > file.out.html — безопасная замена «е» на «ё» на странице сайта.

eyo -i README.md — файл README.md будет перезаписан с безопасной заменой «е» на «ё».

eyo -i "**/*.md" — файлы с расширением .md будут перезаписаны с безопасной заменой «е» на «ё».

find . -name "*.md" | xargs eyo --lint

eyo --lint file1.txt file2.txt — вывод слов для файлов, где необходима или возможна замена.

eyo --lint http://habrahabr.ru — вывод слов для страницы сайта, где необходима или возможна замена.

cat file1.txt file2.txt file3.txt | eyo --stdin > output.txt

cat file1.txt | eyo --stdin --stdin-filename file1.txt

Используйте отдельный пакет eyo-kernel без зависимостей.

npm install eyo-kernel

Ссылки

MIT License