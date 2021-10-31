npm install eyo -g
Usage: eyo [options] <file-or-url...>
Restoring the letter «ё» (yo) in russian texts.
Options:
-h, --help Output usage information
-V, --version Output the version number
-l, --lint Search of safe and unsafe replacements
-i, --in-place Write files in place.
-s, --sort Sort results
--only-safe Output only safe replacements
--stdin Process text provided on <STDIN>
--stdin-filename <file> Specify filename to process STDIN as
--no-colors Clean output without colors
eyo file.txt > file.out.txt — безопасная замена «е» на «ё».
eyo https://example.com/index.html > file.out.html — безопасная замена «е» на «ё» на странице сайта.
eyo -i README.md — файл
README.md будет перезаписан с безопасной заменой «е» на «ё».
eyo -i "**/*.md" — файлы с расширением
.md будут перезаписаны с безопасной заменой «е» на «ё».
find . -name "*.md" | xargs eyo --lint
eyo --lint file1.txt file2.txt — вывод слов для файлов, где необходима или возможна замена.
eyo --lint http://habrahabr.ru — вывод слов для страницы сайта, где необходима или возможна замена.
cat file1.txt file2.txt file3.txt | eyo --stdin > output.txt
cat file1.txt | eyo --stdin --stdin-filename file1.txt
Используйте отдельный пакет
eyo-kernel без зависимостей.
npm install eyo-kernel
MIT License