eyo

by e2yo
5.0.0 (see all)

🦔 CLI for restoring the letter «ё» (yo) in russian texts

Documentation
190

GitHub Stars

127

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Восстановление буквы «ё» в русских текстах

eyo

Особенности

  • проверка и восстановление буквы «ё» в русских текстах, вместо написанной «е»;
  • замена «е» на «ё» только в бесспорных случаях;
  • исправление в словах нескольких букв «е», «ё»;
  • корректная обработка сокращений («мед. училище», но не «мёд. училище»);
  • аббревиатуры не обрабатываются.

eyo

Установка

npm install eyo -g

Командная строка

Usage: eyo [options] <file-or-url...>
    Restoring the letter «ё» (yo) in russian texts.

Options:
    -h, --help                  Output usage information
    -V, --version               Output the version number
    -l, --lint                  Search of safe and unsafe replacements
    -i, --in-place              Write files in place.
    -s, --sort                  Sort results
        --only-safe             Output only safe replacements
        --stdin                 Process text provided on <STDIN>
        --stdin-filename <file> Specify filename to process STDIN as
        --no-colors             Clean output without colors

Примеры использования

eyo file.txt > file.out.txt — безопасная замена «е» на «ё».
eyo https://example.com/index.html > file.out.html — безопасная замена «е» на «ё» на странице сайта.

eyo -i README.md — файл README.md будет перезаписан с безопасной заменой «е» на «ё».
eyo -i "**/*.md" — файлы с расширением .md будут перезаписаны с безопасной заменой «е» на «ё».
find . -name "*.md" | xargs eyo --lint
eyo --lint file1.txt file2.txt — вывод слов для файлов, где необходима или возможна замена.
eyo --lint http://habrahabr.ru — вывод слов для страницы сайта, где необходима или возможна замена.

cat file1.txt file2.txt file3.txt | eyo --stdin > output.txt
cat file1.txt | eyo --stdin --stdin-filename file1.txt

Node.js

Используйте отдельный пакет eyo-kernel без зависимостей.

npm install eyo-kernel

Ссылки

Лицензия

MIT License

