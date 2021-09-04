Why do I need this?

Easily integrate protractor with eyes when using jasmine2 as testing framework. All you have to do is use eyes.it in your tests instead of it and it will run the test with screenshots sent to eyes after each browser.get() and at the end of the test.

Installing

npm install --save-dev eyes.it

Usage

Add environment variable with your eyes api key (key here is only example, get your own!):

export EYES_API_KEY=6QGH9IA5nkK1wRt60I1EWybFMWTJ2R1kcwu07y41lYh0LNWu3r

Default usage

In your protractor tests:

const eyes = require ( 'eyes.it' ); import eyes from 'eyes.it' ; eyes.it( 'should run tests with eyes' , async () => { await browser.get( '/' ); await $( 'input' ).sendKeys( '123' ); await $( 'button' ).click(); expect( await $( 'span' ).text()).toBe( '123' ); });

This will take a 2 snapshots by default:

Immediately After the browser.get()

At the end of the test.

Configure (disable) default snapshots

You can disable both default snapshots, and take a snapshot manually using eyes.checkWindow() .

Disabling browser.get snapshot - usefull when you are getting the same page in multiple tests.

snapshot - usefull when you are getting the same page in multiple tests. Disabling end snapshot - When you have multiple eyes.checkWindow calls in a test (with propper descriptions), you might want a meaningful description for the last eyes.checkWindow call. (The default snapshot's description is simply "end")

const eyes = require ( 'eyes.it' ); eyes.it( 'should run tests with eyes' , async () => { await browser.get( '/' ); await $( 'input' ).sendKeys( '123' ); await $( 'button' ).click(); expect( await $( 'span' ).text()).toBe( '123' ); await eyes.checkWindow( 'should be 123' ); await $( 'input' ).sendKeys( '456' ); await $( 'button' ).click(); expect( await $( 'span' ).text()).toBe( '456' ); await eyes.checkWindow( 'should be 456' ); }, { enableSnapshotAtBrowserGet : false , enableSnapshotAtEnd : false });

Set default window size

const eyes = require ( 'eyes.it' ); eyes.defaultWindowSize = { width : 1024 , height : 768 }; eyes.it( 'should run tests with eyes' , async () => { await browser.get( '/' ); await $( 'input' ).sendKeys( '123' ); await $( 'button' ).click(); expect( await $( 'span' ).text()).toBe( '123' ); });

Set window size for a single spec

const eyes = require ( 'eyes.it' ); eyes.it( 'should run tests with eyes' , async () => { await browser.get( '/' ); await $( 'input' ).sendKeys( '123' ); await $( 'button' ).click(); expect( await $( 'span' ).text()).toBe( '123' ); }, { width : 1024 , height : 768 });

Debugging (Focused tests)

You can also use eyes.fit in case you need to use focused tests.

Running locally

If you do not have EYES_API_KEY environment variable, eyes.it will behave just like regular it .

You can simulate an Applitools Github integration for pull requests (see here), by adding an APPLITOOLS_BATCH_ID environment variable. APPLITOOLS_BATCH_ID should be the commit hash of the branch HEAD. This will be set as the batch id of tests.

For instance you can add this to you package.json :

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "APPLITOOLS_BATCH_ID=<your-HEAD-hash> yoshi test" } }

If you are running with few browser instances, you can get all running tests grouped together by setting process.env.EYES_BATCH_UUID = require('uuid').v4()' in your grunt file (or other node process that runs the build), you can also define it as an environment variable (you have to make sure that each run will set a different value to distinguish between runs). Notice this will not work if you're using the APPLITOOLS_BATCH_ID environment variable.