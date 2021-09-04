Easily integrate protractor with eyes when using jasmine2 as testing framework. All you have to do is use
eyes.it in your tests instead of
it and it will run the test with screenshots sent to eyes after each
browser.get() and at the end of the test.
npm install --save-dev eyes.it
Add environment variable with your eyes api key (key here is only example, get your own!):
export EYES_API_KEY=6QGH9IA5nkK1wRt60I1EWybFMWTJ2R1kcwu07y41lYh0LNWu3r
In your protractor tests:
const eyes = require('eyes.it');
// or import in TS or JS ES6:
import eyes from 'eyes.it';
eyes.it('should run tests with eyes', async () => {
await browser.get('/');
await $('input').sendKeys('123');
await $('button').click();
expect(await $('span').text()).toBe('123');
});
This will take a 2 snapshots by default:
browser.get()
You can disable both default snapshots, and take a snapshot manually using
eyes.checkWindow().
browser.get snapshot - usefull when you are getting the same page in multiple tests.
end snapshot - When you have multiple
eyes.checkWindow calls in a test (with propper descriptions), you might want a meaningful description for the last
eyes.checkWindow call. (The default snapshot's description is simply "end")
const eyes = require('eyes.it');
eyes.it('should run tests with eyes', async () => {
await browser.get('/');
await $('input').sendKeys('123');
await $('button').click();
expect(await $('span').text()).toBe('123');
await eyes.checkWindow('should be 123');
await $('input').sendKeys('456');
await $('button').click();
expect(await $('span').text()).toBe('456');
await eyes.checkWindow('should be 456');
}, {enableSnapshotAtBrowserGet: false, enableSnapshotAtEnd: false});
const eyes = require('eyes.it');
eyes.defaultWindowSize = {width: 1024, height: 768};
eyes.it('should run tests with eyes', async () => {
await browser.get('/');
await $('input').sendKeys('123');
await $('button').click();
expect(await $('span').text()).toBe('123');
});
const eyes = require('eyes.it');
eyes.it('should run tests with eyes', async () => {
await browser.get('/');
await $('input').sendKeys('123');
await $('button').click();
expect(await $('span').text()).toBe('123');
}, {width: 1024, height: 768});
You can also use
eyes.fit in case you need to use focused tests.
If you do not have
EYES_API_KEY environment variable,
eyes.it will behave just like regular
it.
You can simulate an Applitools Github integration for pull requests (see here), by adding an
APPLITOOLS_BATCH_ID environment variable.
APPLITOOLS_BATCH_ID should be the commit hash of the branch HEAD. This will be set as the batch id of tests.
For instance you can add this to you
package.json:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "APPLITOOLS_BATCH_ID=<your-HEAD-hash> yoshi test"
}
}
If you are running with few browser instances, you can get all running tests grouped together by setting
process.env.EYES_BATCH_UUID = require('uuid').v4()' in your grunt file (or other node process that runs the build), you can also define it as an environment variable (you have to make sure that each run will set a different value to distinguish between runs).
Notice this will not work if you're using the
APPLITOOLS_BATCH_ID environment variable.