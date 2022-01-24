bpmn-js Examples
This repository contains a number of examples showing how use and integrate
bpmn-js into your applications.
Starter
Basic
- bundling - an example how to install bpmn-js via npm, use it in a node-style application and package it and the application code for the browser with Webpack.
- colors - Showcases different ways to add colors to your BPMN diagram.
- interaction - Listen to diagram events and react to them.
- overlays - Attach overlays to BPMN 2.0 diagrams to provide custom buttons or showing additional information.
- url-viewer - A simple url viewer for BPMN 2.0 process diagrams.
- modeler - A simple BPMN 2.0 modeler. Gains more features as time passes by.
- commenting - A simple commenting application build on top of BPMN 2.0 diagrams
- bpmn-properties - Read and write BPMN properties with bpmn-js.
- i18n - Use a custom translation module with bpmn-js.
- properties-panel - Add a properties panel and edit execution related BPMN 2.0 properties.
- theming - an example that showcases the different aspects of theming bpmn-js.
- modeling-api - How to create, connect and edit elements using the API.
Advanced
Featuring Libraries
Integrations
Additional Resources
License
MIT (unless noted otherwise)