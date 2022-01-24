bpmn-js Examples

This repository contains a number of examples showing how use and integrate bpmn-js into your applications.

Starter

starter - Getting started with bpmn-js using our pre-packaged distribution.

Basic

bundling - an example how to install bpmn-js via npm, use it in a node-style application and package it and the application code for the browser with Webpack.

colors - Showcases different ways to add colors to your BPMN diagram.

interaction - Listen to diagram events and react to them.

overlays - Attach overlays to BPMN 2.0 diagrams to provide custom buttons or showing additional information.

url-viewer - A simple url viewer for BPMN 2.0 process diagrams.

Intermediate

modeler - A simple BPMN 2.0 modeler. Gains more features as time passes by.

commenting - A simple commenting application build on top of BPMN 2.0 diagrams

bpmn-properties - Read and write BPMN properties with bpmn-js.

i18n - Use a custom translation module with bpmn-js.

properties-panel - Add a properties panel and edit execution related BPMN 2.0 properties.

theming - an example that showcases the different aspects of theming bpmn-js.

modeling-api - How to create, connect and edit elements using the API.

Advanced

bpmn-js-nyan - Model nyan cats instead of service tasks, resize elements and assign custom element colors.

bpmn-js-task-priorities - persistent task colors, diagram interaction and custom extension elements demo.

bpmn-js-in-color - Adding color support for BPMN based on the BPMN in Color proposal.

bpmn-js-example-react-properties-panel - An example how to build a simple properties panel for bpmn-js using React.

custom-bundle - How to build a custom version of bpmn-js

bpmn-js-example-model-extension - An example of creating a model extension for bpmn-js.

bpmn-js-example-custom-rendering - An example of creating custom rendering for bpmn-js.

bpmn-js-example-custom-controls - An example of creating custom controls for bpmn-js.

custom-elements - An introduction to custom elements, their use cases and implementation approaches.

custom-modeling-rules - Add custom rules to the bpmn-js modeler.

properties-panel-extension - An example showing how to extend the properties panel with custom controls.

Featuring Libraries

minimap - Adding a minimap to bpmn-js.

transaction-boundaries - Visualizing transaction boundaries in bpmn-js.

Integrations

bpmn-js-example-angular - Showing a possible integration of the toolkit into an Angular application.

vue-bpmn - Showing a possible integration of the toolkit into a Vue.js application.

react-bpmn - Showing a possible integration of the toolkit into a React application.

svelte-bpmn - Showing a possible integration of the toolkit into a Svelte application.

Additional Resources

bpmn-js Walkthrough - A full guide through the library and its underlying foundation.

bpmn.io Awesome List - Links to great libraries and additional learning resources

License

MIT (unless noted otherwise)