openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ey-activiti-designer

by bpmn-io
0.0.12 (see all)

Some examples how to use bpmn-js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bpmn-js Examples

This repository contains a number of examples showing how use and integrate bpmn-js into your applications.

Starter

Basic

  • bundling - an example how to install bpmn-js via npm, use it in a node-style application and package it and the application code for the browser with Webpack.
  • colors - Showcases different ways to add colors to your BPMN diagram.
  • interaction - Listen to diagram events and react to them.
  • overlays - Attach overlays to BPMN 2.0 diagrams to provide custom buttons or showing additional information.
  • url-viewer - A simple url viewer for BPMN 2.0 process diagrams.

Intermediate

  • modeler - A simple BPMN 2.0 modeler. Gains more features as time passes by.
  • commenting - A simple commenting application build on top of BPMN 2.0 diagrams
  • bpmn-properties - Read and write BPMN properties with bpmn-js.
  • i18n - Use a custom translation module with bpmn-js.
  • properties-panel - Add a properties panel and edit execution related BPMN 2.0 properties.
  • theming - an example that showcases the different aspects of theming bpmn-js.
  • modeling-api - How to create, connect and edit elements using the API.

Advanced

Featuring Libraries

Integrations

Additional Resources

License

MIT (unless noted otherwise)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial