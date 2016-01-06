Extrudes a 2D polyline with a given line thickness and the desired join/cap types. Tries to maintain visual consistency with HTML5 2D context stroking.
var polyline = [ [25, 25], [15, 60] ]
var stroke = require('extrude-polyline')({
thickness: 20,
cap: 'square',
join: 'bevel',
miterLimit: 10
})
//builds a triangulated mesh from a polyline
var mesh = stroke.build(polyline)
The returned mesh is a simplicial complex.
{
positions: [ [x,y], [x,y] ],
cells: [ [a,b,c], [a,b,c] ]
}
Currently, to achieve variable thickness you can provide a
mapThickness function to the stroke instance before building. By default, it will simply return the current thickness.
//create a falloff, so the thickness tapers toward the start of the path
stroke.mapThickness = function(point, index, points) {
return this.thickness * index/(points.length-1)
}.bind(stroke)
Git clone,
npm install, then
npm run test
stroke = Extrusion([opt])
Creates a new path builder with the given settings:
thickness the line thickness
miterLimit the limit before miters turn into bevels; default 10
join the join type, can be
'miter' or
'bevel' - default 'miter'
cap the cap type, can be
'butt' or
'square' - defalut 'butt'
mesh = stroke.build(points)
Builds a stroke with the specified list of 2D points. Returns a simplicial complex.
Some features that could be useful to add at a later point. PRs welcome.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.