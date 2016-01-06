openbase logo
extrude-polyline

by Matt DesLauriers
1.0.6 (see all)

triangulates a 2D polyline into a stroke

Readme

extrude-polyline

unstable

img

Extrudes a 2D polyline with a given line thickness and the desired join/cap types. Tries to maintain visual consistency with HTML5 2D context stroking.

var polyline = [ [25, 25], [15, 60] ]
var stroke = require('extrude-polyline')({ 
    thickness: 20, 
    cap: 'square',
    join: 'bevel',
    miterLimit: 10
})

//builds a triangulated mesh from a polyline
var mesh = stroke.build(polyline)

The returned mesh is a simplicial complex.

{
    positions: [ [x,y], [x,y] ],
    cells: [ [a,b,c], [a,b,c] ]
}

variable thickness

Currently, to achieve variable thickness you can provide a mapThickness function to the stroke instance before building. By default, it will simply return the current thickness.

//create a falloff, so the thickness tapers toward the start of the path
stroke.mapThickness = function(point, index, points) {
    return this.thickness * index/(points.length-1)
}.bind(stroke)

demo

Git clone, npm install, then npm run test

Usage

NPM

stroke = Extrusion([opt])

Creates a new path builder with the given settings:

  • thickness the line thickness
  • miterLimit the limit before miters turn into bevels; default 10
  • join the join type, can be 'miter' or 'bevel' - default 'miter'
  • cap the cap type, can be 'butt' or 'square' - defalut 'butt'

mesh = stroke.build(points)

Builds a stroke with the specified list of 2D points. Returns a simplicial complex.

Roadmap

Some features that could be useful to add at a later point. PRs welcome.

  • round corners
  • round end caps
  • use consistent winding order so we don't need to disable gl.CULLING
  • connecting start and end points
  • optimizations for flat arrays (Float32Array) ?
  • optimizations for GC (pooling, etc)
  • handling anti-aliasing
  • degenerate triangles or some other form of supporting disconnected lines
  • unify codebase with polyline-normals

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

