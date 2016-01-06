Extrudes a 2D polyline with a given line thickness and the desired join/cap types. Tries to maintain visual consistency with HTML5 2D context stroking.

var polyline = [ [ 25 , 25 ], [ 15 , 60 ] ] var stroke = require ( 'extrude-polyline' )({ thickness : 20 , cap : 'square' , join : 'bevel' , miterLimit : 10 }) var mesh = stroke.build(polyline)

The returned mesh is a simplicial complex.

{ positions : [ [x,y], [x,y] ], cells : [ [a,b,c], [a,b,c] ] }

variable thickness

Currently, to achieve variable thickness you can provide a mapThickness function to the stroke instance before building. By default, it will simply return the current thickness.

stroke.mapThickness = function ( point, index, points ) { return this .thickness * index/(points.length -1 ) }.bind(stroke)

demo

Git clone, npm install , then npm run test

Usage

stroke = Extrusion([opt])

Creates a new path builder with the given settings:

thickness the line thickness

the line thickness miterLimit the limit before miters turn into bevels; default 10

the limit before miters turn into bevels; default 10 join the join type, can be 'miter' or 'bevel' - default 'miter'

the join type, can be or - default 'miter' cap the cap type, can be 'butt' or 'square' - defalut 'butt'

mesh = stroke.build(points)

Builds a stroke with the specified list of 2D points. Returns a simplicial complex.

Roadmap

Some features that could be useful to add at a later point. PRs welcome.

round corners

round end caps

use consistent winding order so we don't need to disable gl.CULLING

connecting start and end points

optimizations for flat arrays (Float32Array) ?

optimizations for GC (pooling, etc)

handling anti-aliasing

degenerate triangles or some other form of supporting disconnected lines

unify codebase with polyline-normals

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.