An ExtraTorrent wrapper for NodeJS.
npm install --save extratorrent-api
const { RSS, Website } = require('extratorrent-api');
const extraTorrentAPI = new RSS({baseUrl, debug});
// Or
const extraTorrentAPI = new Website({baseUrl, debug});
// Execute a simple search
extraTorrentAPI.search('ettv')
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
// Execute an advanced search
extraTorrentAPI.search({
with_words: 'ettv',
without: '720p',
page: 2,
category: 'tv',
added: 7,
size_type: 'b'
}).then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
Example of a response
{
response_time: 594,
page: 2,
total_results: 179,
total_pages: 4,
results: [{
torrent_link: '/download/5089468/Queen.of.the.South.S01E07.WEB-DL.XviD-FUM%5Bettv%5D.torrent',
language: 'English',
title: 'Queen.of.the.South.S01E07.WEB-DL.XviD-FUM[ettv]',
sub_category: 'Queen.of.the.South.S01E07.WEB-DL.XviD-FUM[ettv]',
comments: 0,
size: '348.07 MB',
seeds: 2193,
leechers: 2094,
quality: 10
},
...
]
}
These are the parameters available for the advanced search to search the website:
- page # Number of the page you want to search
- with_words # With all of the words
- extact # With the exact phrase
- without # Without the words
- category # See categories
- added # Number of last added 1 day (1), 3 days (3) or week (7).
- seeds_from # Seeds more than the number given
- seeds_to # Seeds less than the number given
- leechers_from # Leecher more than the number given
- leechers_to # Leechers less than the number given
- size_from # Torrent size more than the number given
- size_to # Torrent size less than the number given
- size_type # b for byte, kb for kilobyte etc.
NOTE: The parameter
with_words is required for an advanced search on the website.
These are the parameters available for the advanced search to search the RSS feed:
- with_words # With all of the words
- category # See categories
- user # Torrents from a specific username
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2017 - extratorrent-api - Released under the MIT license.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.