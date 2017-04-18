An ExtraTorrent wrapper for NodeJS.

Usage

Setup

npm install --save extratorrent-api

Initialize

const { RSS, Website } = require ( 'extratorrent-api' ); const extraTorrentAPI = new RSS({baseUrl, debug}); const extraTorrentAPI = new Website({baseUrl, debug});

Example usage

Simple search

extraTorrentAPI.search( 'ettv' ) .then( res => console .log(res)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Advanced search

extraTorrentAPI.search({ with_words : 'ettv' , without : '720p' , page : 2 , category : 'tv' , added : 7 , size_type : 'b' }).then( res => console .log(res)) .catch( err => console .error(err));

Response

Example of a response

{ response_time : 594 , page : 2 , total_results : 179 , total_pages : 4 , results : [{ torrent_link : '/download/5089468/Queen.of.the.South.S01E07.WEB-DL.XviD-FUM%5Bettv%5D.torrent' , language : 'English' , title : 'Queen.of.the.South.S01E07.WEB-DL.XviD-FUM[ettv]' , sub_category : 'Queen.of.the.South.S01E07.WEB-DL.XviD-FUM[ettv]' , comments : 0 , size : '348.07 MB' , seeds : 2193 , leechers : 2094 , quality : 10 }, ... ] }

Parameters

These are the parameters available for the advanced search to search the website:

- page - with_words - extact - without - category - added - seeds_from - seeds_to - leechers_from - leechers_to - size_from - size_to - size_type

NOTE: The parameter with_words is required for an advanced search on the website.

These are the parameters available for the advanced search to search the RSS feed:

- with_words - category - user

Categories

anime

books

games

movies

music

pictures

software

tv

other

mobile

adult

